Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 4?

Jan Sienkiewicz was the king of the Fantasy Premier League captaincy in 2019/20, scoring a whopping 657 points from the armband, the second-highest in the whole world. He’s here to help once again, this time assessing the Gameweek 4 options.

For a second consecutive Gameweek, there is no standout favourite for the captaincy – which presents an opportunity for Fantasy Premier League managers to make real strides ahead of the international break.

The pool of armband candidates seems to be growing after an unpredictable start to the season, epitomised by Gameweek 3 which featured several unexpected outcomes.

They included Manchester City’s heavy loss to Leicester City, Chelsea’s struggles at The Hawthorns and Wolves’ capitulation at West Ham United. Such results have created enough caution among Fantasy managers to eradicate the possibility of a runaway favourite captain for Gameweek 4.

It is time to take advantage of that development and use it to get some big green arrows. In this latest Captain Sensible article, we will look into some of the top contenders, examine the defences they are about to face and try to identify which players might be worth avoiding.

CAPTAIN POLL

The Fantasy Football Scout Captain Poll for Gameweek 4 sheds some light on the early trends, as Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.1m) are sitting quite comfortably in the top two spots with 22.6% and 19.0% of votes, respectively.



However, those household names account only for 41.6% of the so-called electorate. The majority of our users have decided to choose their captains from a large group of other options.

Perhaps surprisingly, Raúl Jiménez (£8.6m) is currently the third most-popular choice with 10.2%. Despite an underwhelming performance at the London Stadium last week, which featured an own goal, many Fantasy managers are hoping the Mexican can make amends against a struggling Fulham side.

In-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.4m) sits in fourth position, as the midweek hat-trick hero nods just ahead of Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) and Danny Ings (£8.4m). Each of this English strike-force trio gaining over 5.0% of the votes.

The top eight most-popular is closed by Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling (£11.5m) and Chelsea’s Timo Werner (£9.4m), with both of those players receiving over 4.0% of votes.

Further down the list, despite delivering in two of the opening three Gameweeks, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.9m) and Sadio Mané (£12.0m) have been considered for the captaincy by only 3% and 2.8% respectively.

With these figures in mind, let’s have a look at some of this week’s most important encounters…

KEY MATCHES

Leeds United v Manchester City

