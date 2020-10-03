Saint-Maximin and Barnes return as Newcastle host Burnley

St James’ Park will play host to a number of returning mid-priced assets on Saturday evening.

After missing the trip to Spurs with an ankle problem, Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.4m) is back in the Newcastle side for Gameweek 4.

He sits on the flanks of midfield as Steve Bruce looks to match Burnley’s formation with a 4-4-2 of his own.

The only Newcastle asset coming into this weekend with more Fantasy support is Callum Wilson (£6.4m), who still has the backing of 10% of managers.

The former Bournemouth man is Newcastle’s top scorer thus far, having netted twice, once from the penalty spot.

Sean Dyche is probably the more relieved of the two managers at Newcastle tonight as he welcomes back both James Tarkowski (£5.4m) and Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) to his starting line-up.

The centre-back pushes Jimmy Dunne (£4.0m) to the bench, as he features alongside Kevin Long (£4.5m), while Chris Wood (£6.5m) and Barnes are paired up-front for the first time this season.

Newcastle United XI (4-4-2): Darlow; Lewis, Schär, Fernández, Krafth; Hendrick, Shelvey, Hayden, Saint-Maximin; C Wilson, Joelinton.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; C Taylor, Tarkowski, K Long, Bardsley; McNeil, Westwood, D Stephens, Brownhill; A Barnes, Wood.

