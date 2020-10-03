534
Dugout Discussion October 3

Saint-Maximin and Barnes return as Newcastle host Burnley

534 Comments
Share

St James’ Park will play host to a number of returning mid-priced assets on Saturday evening.

After missing the trip to Spurs with an ankle problem, Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.4m) is back in the Newcastle side for Gameweek 4.

He sits on the flanks of midfield as Steve Bruce looks to match Burnley’s formation with a 4-4-2 of his own.

The only Newcastle asset coming into this weekend with more Fantasy support is Callum Wilson (£6.4m), who still has the backing of 10% of managers.

The former Bournemouth man is Newcastle’s top scorer thus far, having netted twice, once from the penalty spot.

Sean Dyche is probably the more relieved of the two managers at Newcastle tonight as he welcomes back both James Tarkowski (£5.4m) and Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) to his starting line-up.

The centre-back pushes Jimmy Dunne (£4.0m) to the bench, as he features alongside Kevin Long (£4.5m), while Chris Wood (£6.5m) and Barnes are paired up-front for the first time this season.

Newcastle United XI (4-4-2): Darlow; Lewis, Schär, Fernández, Krafth; Hendrick, Shelvey, Hayden, Saint-Maximin; C Wilson, Joelinton.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; C Taylor, Tarkowski, K Long, Bardsley; McNeil, Westwood, D Stephens, Brownhill; A Barnes, Wood.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

534 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Ffs Wood abeg you do something

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      You're Nigerian?

      Hey there

      Open Controls
      1. Tony Martial
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Yooooo

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Please send a DM on Twitter 🙂

          Open Controls
  2. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 mins ago

    Burnley look shockingly bad

    Open Controls
  3. sminkypinky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Rough with the smooth - wild card edition:

    Got in DCL and Trossard. Got rid of ASM and Hamez.

    Will see in a few weeks how it turns out. Can’t judge by this week alone.

    Open Controls
    1. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      More rough than smooth but hopefully will work out for the better over the next few weeks

      Open Controls
    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Seemed like good moves imo

      Open Controls
      1. sminkypinky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Seemed like it. Still feel that way. Meh... who knows? Tough season.

        Open Controls
  4. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    This gameweek sums up my FPL life for the last 2 seasons.

    Every player I own scores 2 points. Every player I don’t own who was a possible option gets a haul.

    ASM I must have owned for 10 weeks total has never scored me more than 2 points. Did him -> Podence for a -4 a week ago.

    It’s like the most extreme possible level of variance that there can be but every week.

    It should be impossible but here we are

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      It will even itself out over the season and the points will come.

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        No it won't, when it's going badly for you it continues, I can vouch for that!

        Open Controls
      2. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        It doesn’t though - I know that logically it should but it doesn’t.

        This happened to me literally the whole of last season and this season the same

        I’ve got Aa lot of good ranks historically so I know I’m playing reasonably but every week - every possible option I’ve considered / is as alternative hauls and every one I own blanks

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Sod’s law. There’s no other explanation

          Open Controls
        2. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          It's been 4 GWs

          Open Controls
          1. TheDragon
            • 2 Years
            just now

            And the whole of last season

            My strikers have scored 0 goals THIS SEASON

            Open Controls
  5. shearer9
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Is Werner likely to drop in price tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Chandler Bing
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Very

      Open Controls
  6. L S P
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    My whole season wrapped up in one day:

    - Wise move of armband from KDB->Salah at last minute.

    -ASM->Barnes for -4, ASM scores

    -Salah might be COVID+

    Open Controls
    1. El Fenomeno R9
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Salah too? damn

      Open Controls
  7. 16ShimiC16
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Son pictured coming off the coach

    https://twitter.com/thespursweb/status/1312471411374452736?s=21

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      He will play and score a hattrick

      Barnes will get sent off for Leicester

      Open Controls
      1. Zilla
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        That's when it evens itself this time 😉

        Open Controls
      2. Would Ed Woodward
        • 1 Year
        just now

        lol

        Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      I swear if he plays and scores tomorrow I’m going to ring Jose’s neck

      Open Controls
    3. Hybrid.power
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bloody hell. He's starting isn't he.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        It’s such rubbish, I need him to drop to buy him back as well.
        Very annoyed if he takes part

        Open Controls
        1. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          just now

          He will 100% start and Jose should be sacked

          Open Controls
        2. Zim0
          • 2 Years
          just now

          He won't drop now sadly

          Open Controls
    4. villa_til_i_die
      • 9 Years
      just now

      This would finish me off, Jorginho first on bench. You couldn’t make this stuff up!!

      Open Controls
  8. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Burnley's high line is... Err... Shocking

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Son (C) when Spurs play them

      Open Controls
  9. El Fenomeno R9
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Would love to see Bielsa at City,very direct in attacks,dont rotate players much and can do wonders with that budget.

    Open Controls
    1. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Absolutely

      Open Controls
  10. JohnnyRev7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    I saw a bus today.

    Open Controls
    1. COLLIN QUANER
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Glad I held. Hattrick incoming

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Good for you 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Was it a doubledecker

        Open Controls
  11. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Will wait until end of the GW to make changes, but any fires to put out here?

    Martinez (Steer)
    Trent - Saiss - Taylor (Lamptey & Dallas)
    Salah - KDB - Foden - Podence (Burke)
    Ings - DCL - Jimmy

    Open Controls
    1. sminkypinky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Just wait and see. Possibly loads. Or none. 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Good Times
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I removed foden for James fearing the price rise. Same team almost except I also removed James for chilwell

      Open Controls
  12. HM2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    If Salah has Covid at least he won’t pass it to anyone.

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Ba dum tss

      Open Controls
    2. Colesy34
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      very good!

      Open Controls
  13. Klaren
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Sorry might be a bit slow with this but is Van Dijk Covid confirmed or just rumours?

    Open Controls
    1. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Now Van Djik really ffs man

      Open Controls
      1. Klaren
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        No just saw on twitter, probably BS if it’s not everywhere.

        Open Controls
    2. COK3Y5MURF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Fake account

      Open Controls
  14. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    You can't script this Newcastle shoulder luck

    Open Controls
  15. Bobby
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is there any credible sources to this mo rumours?

    Open Controls
    1. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      literally zero

      Open Controls
  16. Mooster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Mahrez + Werner to:

    A) Sterling + Mitro/Bamford/Maupay/Wilson

    or

    B) J. Rodriguez + Kane/Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Keep. Hauls incoming.

      Open Controls
      1. Konstaapeli
        • 4 Years
        just now

        But B with Vardy if you insist.

        Open Controls
  17. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    I own VVD and Salah, many apologies

    Open Controls
  18. Drizz ✅
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is this Salah rumours coming from KDB captiners?

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably 😀

      Open Controls
    2. sminkypinky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Hah! Could be.

      Open Controls
  19. Reeker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    "The rumours of my death are greatly exaggerated" - Son probably

    Open Controls
  20. KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    So if Salah is really got Covid and with Mane out too, Villa could really cause an upset! Would be a fascinating match!

    Open Controls
    1. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Martinez CS points

      Open Controls
      1. KGFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Would hope so, got him too 🙂

        Open Controls
  21. DA Minnion
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Shirley all these liverpool rumours can't be true.

    Open Controls
    1. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      just now

      But can they all be false? (Yes they can)

      Open Controls
    2. Autopick XI
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Don’t call me Shirley

      Open Controls
  22. puhd
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ayling or Dallas?

    Open Controls
    1. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Dallas

      Open Controls
  23. Lucky Z
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Martinez (Steer)
    TAA | VVD | C.Taylor (KWP | Mitchell)
    Salah | B.Fernandes | JRod | Pulisic (Bissouma)
    DCL | Jimenez | Mitrovic

    How this looks for WC?

    Open Controls
    1. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Too much COVID!

      Open Controls
    2. The Dance
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Whoever ya pick will do badly so pick whoever

      Open Controls
      1. Drizz ✅
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Lol

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.