Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 5?

Jan Sienkiewicz was the king of the Fantasy Premier League captaincy in 2019/20, scoring a whopping 657 points from the armband, the second-highest in the whole world. He’s here to help once again, this time assessing the Gameweek 5 options.

The first international break of the 2020/21 season has given Fantasy managers plenty of time to weigh up captaincy decisions for the upcoming

Gameweek 5.

October 4, 2020 will come down as one of the most remarkable days in Premier League history, as the two most successful teams in English football conceded 13 goals combined.

However, despite the heavy 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa, Liverpool’s ‘Egyptian King’ Mohamed Salah (£12.2m) still came away with a 13-point return and is once again favoured by Fantasy managers.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane (£10.6m) and Heung-Min Son (£9.1m) are tipped to deliver against West Ham United on the back of an impressive victory at Old Trafford.

As per usual, the Captain Sensible article previews the most important upcoming games and assesses each of the best options, while also using data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area.

Captain Poll

Liverpool’s Salah, as well as Tottenham Hotspur’s Kane and Son, appear to be the three players at the centre of this week’s debate – with the trio gaining a combined 63.9% of our users’ votes in the Captaincy Poll.

Further down the list, Manchester City midfielders Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m, 6.4% of votes) and Raheem Sterling (£11.5m, 3.1%) have not gained a lot of attention ahead of their match against Arsenal. Similarly, it seems like, despite the impressive form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m, 5.1%) and Richarlison (£7.9m, 3.5%), Fantasy managers are wary of an ongoing goal drought by the Toffees in the Merseyside derby matches of recent years.

Surprisingly, none of the Chelsea or Manchester United assets are being

considered by the majority of our voters. Are we perhaps overlooking some

exciting picks? Let’s have a look at this week’s crucial fixtures.

Key Matches

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT