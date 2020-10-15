41
Captain Sensible October 15

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 5?

Jan Sienkiewicz was the king of the Fantasy Premier League captaincy in 2019/20, scoring a whopping 657 points from the armband, the second-highest in the whole world. He’s here to help once again, this time assessing the Gameweek 5 options.

The first international break of the 2020/21 season has given Fantasy managers plenty of time to weigh up captaincy decisions for the upcoming
Gameweek 5.

October 4, 2020 will come down as one of the most remarkable days in Premier League history, as the two most successful teams in English football conceded 13 goals combined.

However, despite the heavy 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa, Liverpool’s ‘Egyptian King’ Mohamed Salah (£12.2m) still came away with a 13-point return and is once again favoured by Fantasy managers.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane (£10.6m) and Heung-Min Son (£9.1m) are tipped to deliver against West Ham United on the back of an impressive victory at Old Trafford.

As per usual, the Captain Sensible article previews the most important upcoming games and assesses each of the best options, while also using data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area.

Captain Poll

captain-sensible-gameweek-5

Liverpool’s Salah, as well as Tottenham Hotspur’s Kane and Son, appear to be the three players at the centre of this week’s debate – with the trio gaining a combined 63.9% of our users’ votes in the Captaincy Poll.

Further down the list, Manchester City midfielders Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m, 6.4% of votes) and Raheem Sterling (£11.5m, 3.1%) have not gained a lot of attention ahead of their match against Arsenal. Similarly, it seems like, despite the impressive form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m, 5.1%) and Richarlison (£7.9m, 3.5%), Fantasy managers are wary of an ongoing goal drought by the Toffees in the Merseyside derby matches of recent years.

Surprisingly, none of the Chelsea or Manchester United assets are being
considered by the majority of our voters. Are we perhaps overlooking some
exciting picks? Let’s have a look at this week’s crucial fixtures.

Key Matches

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

  1. konrad.sygula95
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Would you WC this team ?
    Mccarthy/Nyland
    TAA/ Saiss/Holding/Douglas/Mitchell
    KDB/Salah(c)/Havertz/Podence/Stephens
    Ings/Werner/Mitro
    1 ft 0.4 itb

    Open Controls
    1. Samwise
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      ye... missing Bamford

      Open Controls
      1. Coys96
        • 3 Years
        just now

        That's an awful reason to WC. Wouldnt even include him

        Open Controls
    2. Coys96
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yes it's time

      Open Controls
    3. Slitherene
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not yet

      Open Controls
  2. Drizz ✅
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Son C

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Same. But I'm not confident

      Open Controls
  3. Manani
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    which to switch out for Son?
    Foden
    KDB
    Barnes

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Keep them all.

      Only get rid if KDB is out

      Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Foden

      Open Controls
  4. Destroyer of teams
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Martinez

    Saiss Robbo Chillwell

    Salah KDB Bruno Son

    Brewster DCL Wilson

    What we think?

    Bench Biss kilman Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Very strong. Is it a WC?

      Open Controls
  5. Jimmy Boy
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    KDB to Son or not feels like one of those ones that's gonna burn whichever way you pick

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Only if KDB is out

      Open Controls
  6. Bruce Lee
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) KDB
    B) Ziyech
    C) Bruno Fernandes
    D) Other

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A if fit. D) Rashford if KDB is out

      Open Controls
  7. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Constantly moving the armband from Kane to Son and then to Vardy(!) and backwards. My final desicion is going to be a real gamble...

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        He has fitness problems while the other two were lying on their sofas this week

        Open Controls
        1. Coys96
          • 3 Years
          just now

          He'll be fine

          Open Controls
  8. Manani
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    likelihood of Brewster starting this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • 3 Years
      just now

      >75%

      Open Controls
  9. Coys96
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Bench 1:

    A) James
    B) Lamptey
    C) Saiss

    Thinking C, James may not play so he'd come on anyway

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Saiss can score due to Leed's set pieces issues plus the fact that Cooper and Llorente will be out but yeah he is the less likely out of the 3 to keep a cs

      Open Controls
    2. Manani
      • 8 Years
      just now

      got all 3 of the defenders you listed, I am benching B. I think he might get subbed in instead of starting. (same could be argued for James of course)

      Open Controls
  10. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is having Hamez and Pulisic starting with Brewster first sub too risky? Three potential non-starters?

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      what's wrong with James? Why is he not starting?

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Will come back late From international duty

        Open Controls
        1. Slitherene
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          So?

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 2 Years
            just now

            May start from bench. Or start from the go.
            I just stated why OP thinks he's a potential non starter this GW

            Open Controls
  11. Right In The Stanchion
      11 mins ago

      Was all set on Son (c) but if Bale and Kane play I’m not so sure anymore...

      West Ham won’t get smashed. Time for a rethink...

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        If in doubt, captain...

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Salalalah

          Open Controls
          1. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            +2

            Open Controls
    • Amey
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Son
      But if Digne is out, Salah !

      Open Controls
      1. Right In The Stanchion
          1 min ago

          Is Digne out? I’m just looking for an excuse to sell him

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Not sure at all
            Has a knock. Probably better waiting for press

            Open Controls
      2. Bruce Lee
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        When does COD Cold War Beta start?

        Open Controls
      3. Teomi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        How to use at least 1 of my 2 ft?

        Martinez
        Taa lamptey saiss
        Salah kdb havertz foden podence
        Jimi ings

        Steer brewster James Mitchel

        James to a 4,5 and then free up some extra cash for next week?

        Open Controls
      4. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Start Brewdog or Dear Podence?

        Open Controls
        1. Right In The Stanchion
            just now

            Brewster. Podence is no good.

            Open Controls
        2. Thescaff
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Flame my WC
          Martinez - Steer
          TAA - Robbo - Saiss - Dallas - 4m
          Salah - KDB - Son - Grealish - Soucek
          DCL - Maupay - Brewster
          Happy to rotate Dallas/Soucek/Brewster

          Open Controls
        3. Iceball
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Might end up with Salah captain...or Son...keep switching.

          Open Controls
        4. Tcheco
          • 3 Years
          just now

          First on bench in case of Raz no show:

          A. Bissouma

          B. Mitchell

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.