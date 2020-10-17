Hall of Fame number one Fábio Borges’ Gameweek review and transfer plans

One of the world’s best FPL managers, Fábio Borges, looks at Kevin De Bruyne replacements and defensive improvements ahead of Gameweek 5.

Finally, another long international break is behind us and, after a crazy Gameweek 4 in which I was lucky enough to get 81 points, I’m really looking forward to tinker with my team again!



Gameweek 4 was an incredible rollercoaster of emotions for me. It started with the news that my transfer in (Reece James) had been benched by Frank Lampard. This was really surprising and disappointing because I really felt he would still be the first choice to play in the Premier League since Cesar Azpilicueta played the cup match a couple of days before.



I knew Lampard’s rotation could be a problem going forward but I have to admit I never expected it would happen so soon. And so, considering James’ fixtures, price, attacking stats and the fact that he is one of the best defenders at collecting baseline bonus points by quite some margin, I decided he was a risk worth taking and a massive improvement over James Justin (who was always a short-term pick for me). Clearly, I was wrong.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT