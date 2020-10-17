1503
Pro Pundits - Fábio October 17

Hall of Fame number one Fábio Borges’ Gameweek review and transfer plans

1,503 Comments
One of the world’s best FPL managers, Fábio Borges, looks at Kevin De Bruyne replacements and defensive improvements ahead of Gameweek 5.

Finally, another long international break is behind us and, after a crazy Gameweek 4 in which I was lucky enough to get 81 points, I’m really looking forward to tinker with my team again!

Gameweek 4 was an incredible rollercoaster of emotions for me. It started with the news that my transfer in (Reece James) had been benched by Frank Lampard. This was really surprising and disappointing because I really felt he would still be the first choice to play in the Premier League since Cesar Azpilicueta played the cup match a couple of days before.

I knew Lampard’s rotation could be a problem going forward but I have to admit I never expected it would happen so soon. And so, considering James’ fixtures, price, attacking stats and the fact that he is one of the best defenders at collecting baseline bonus points by quite some margin, I decided he was a risk worth taking and a massive improvement over James Justin (who was always a short-term pick for me). Clearly, I was wrong.

