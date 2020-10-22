Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 6?

It feels like 2017/18 all over again when it comes to Fantasy Premier League captaincy decisions right now.

It was back in the good-old days where we were faced with a choice between Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) and Harry Kane (£10.8m) ahead of a new Gameweek – and yet here we are in 2020, with the two sides impressing themselves on the latest debate for the armband.

The Captain Sensible article is back once again to help you pick the right option for the armband, using key underlying statistics for player form and the defences of their upcoming opponents.

As this uses data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

Captain Poll

Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) is leading this week’s Captain Poll as he is backed by half of our voters, specifically 48.5% The in-form Liverpool midfielder is facing Sheffield United in Gameweek 6, who are yet to win a Premier League game this season, with four defeats and one draw.

Meanwhile, nobody has recorded as many goal involvements in the opening five matches of the season as Harry Kane (£10.8m), who already has five goals, seven assists and 60 points.

The Tottenham striker also faces an out-of-form team on Monday, as Burnley are still looking for their first league victory of the season (three defeats, one draw).

Kane currently sits second in the Captain Poll, with nearly 20.0% of our users backing the Englishman.

Behind Kane, his counterpart Son Heung-min (£9.4m, 6.5% of votes), Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish (£7.2m, 5.0%) and Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling (£11.6m, 3.0% of votes) remain as the outside picks this week.

Once again, using some underlying data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area and combining the poll results, current form and analysis of the opposition, we are going to try to pick the best captain for Gameweek 6.

KEY MATCHES

Liverpool vs Sheffield United

