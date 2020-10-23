1303
Pro Pundit Teams October 23

Loss aversion and why we hold on to underperforming players in FPL

In my previous article, I discussed the difficulties we often find in transferring out players who have been performing well, even when it might appear beneficial for us to do so. 

However, sometimes we hold on to players too long even when they’re not doing well. This article is the Part One of a two-piece series that will consider the possible causes for that behaviour and how we might overcome them to make better transfer decisions.

Loss Aversion

Loss aversion is a cognitive bias in humans that describes our tendency to fear losses more than we value gains. Specifically, scientific studies have shown that we fear losses approximately twice as much as we value gains. 

This probably explains why we’re reluctant to take hits on players who are unlikely to ‘explode’, but it also goes some way to explaining why we hold on to underperforming players too long.

Arguably the number one source of anxiety among Fantasy managers comes from transferring a player out who you suspect might suddenly start scoring, something that always seems to happen. 

The hundreds of thousands of managers who transferred Timo Werner (£9.3m) out ahead of his two goals and assist in Gameweek 5 can probably relate to this feeling. It is, essentially, a feeling of points lost. Because we anticipate this feeling, we fail to act as a result.

Warped Reality

In reality, players we transfer out probably don’t score nearly as often as we think, we just remember the instances when they do, thus mentally inflating their frequency. It also doesn’t necessarily become a bad action to have removed a previously underperforming player, just because that player suddenly decides to start scoring that Gameweek.

While it might feel like this kind of thing is a matter of luck, one of the key skill elements of FPL is identifying the contextual factors that influence whether a player will score or not. 

Taking Werner as an example again, he had been previously playing out of position on the left wing and a move to the central striker position seemingly improved his prospects. However, he was also playing against a Southampton team who played a high defensive line, something that suits pacy players like Werner. 

Therefore, if either or both of these conditions are removed, it’s possible that Werner will go back to underperforming. The skill, therefore, is figuring out what conditions are important to the prospects of a player, and whether they will be consistently present.

If the conditions that contributed to a player’s sudden change in form are not sustainable, managers who transferred them out should not lose sleep over their decision, particularly if it enabled a move to an alternative with better long-term prospects. The spectre of this occurring should also not deter a manager from making a move if it makes objective sense based on whatever standards they employ to make their decisions.

It’s not because of you

Most importantly, although it might feel like it, a player did not start scoring because you transferred them out. That kind of ‘magical thinking’ can quickly sabotage a Fantasy manager’s season as it removes logic and objectivity and puts events firmly into the hands of chance. 

Stick to your trusted methods and, if they happen to fail you one Gameweek, console yourself with the knowledge that it absolutely, definitely, happens to everyone.

In Part Two, I’ll be discussing the ‘Endowment Effect’, coffee mugs, and why we sometimes prefer our low performers to others’ high performers.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 6

1,303 Comments Post a Comment
  1. wheato
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Martinez / Button
    TAA / Castagne / KWP / Lamptey / Mitchell
    Salah / Son / Barnes / Trossard / Anguissa
    Jimenez / Ings / DCL

    1FT 2.5m

    A - Barnes to Barkley
    B - Jimi/Ings to Kane
    C - Both for -4
    D - Save and 2FT / mini WC next?

    Open Controls
    1. screamer73
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      B or D

      Open Controls
    2. Pegboy
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      D

      Open Controls
      1. Pegboy
        • 10 Years
        just now

        That defence needs a little work, so a mini-WC seems sensible.

        Open Controls
  2. Right In The Stanchion
    8 mins ago

    Grealish or Barkley?

    Is Barkley on any set pieces?? Could do with the extra 1.2

    Open Controls
    1. wheato
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’m thinking Barkley

      Open Controls
    2. John Nerdelbaum
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Maybe wait till after the Leeds game

      Open Controls
    3. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Brought Grealish on Wildcard
      Wish I’d gone Barkley, but thought it was too punty

      Open Controls
  3. ALegendJ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Is Digne worth the extra 1.5m over Lamptey?

    Open Controls
    1. wheato
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yeah I think so. Should be on some set pieces again with JRod out

      Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      not for this gw, going forward then maybe, don't see many CS for either so have to ask yourself if Digne attacking returns will be worth the extra 1.5

      Open Controls
    3. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      No comparison in terms of player. If you've watched the interplay between Hamez and Digne you'll see massive potential for points. He's being gifted quality balls every week. So then it's just about that 1.5 - which could be difference between DCL and Wilson. So really just how you spend it and what kind of team you want. TAA / Chilwell / Digne would be my ideal back line - but can't afford them all.

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Digne at 6.0 was a disappointing pricing decision from FPL

        Open Controls
  4. Ghost86
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Would you do Rodriguez to Rashford -4?

    If not would have to start two from these three.

    Mitchell, Justin or Bissouma

    Open Controls
    1. wheato
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Are you going to want him back next week?

      Open Controls
  5. tissae
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A) Lamptey (WBA)
    B) Chilwell (mun) Chelsea looked solid in defence with Silva and Mendy + Chilly is always an attacking threat
    B) Saiss (NEW) Have Wilson as well, so would have to play my attacker vs defender

    Open Controls
    1. wheato
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      They the only options? I’d play them all

      Open Controls
      1. tissae
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Well, I am definitely playing Robbo against SHU, so one of these lads has to warm a bench

        Open Controls
        1. wheato
          • 8 Years
          just now

          What about your worst midfielder or striker?

          Open Controls
    2. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      They would all be playing.

      Open Controls
    3. Pegboy
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Chilwell

      Open Controls
    4. screamer73
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Tough call but probably Saiss

      Open Controls
  6. Better Call Raul
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Mitrovic owners are you keeping for next two or switching to Watkins?

    Mitro: CRY, WBA
    Watkins: LEE, SOU

    Open Controls
    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I’d keep if I still had him.

      Open Controls
    2. Ginola
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      I’d keep.

      Open Controls
  7. Forever In Our Shadow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hi Guys. 1FT. 1.3ITB Any changes needed?

    Martinez
    TAA Saïss Lamptey
    Salah (vc) Son Grealish Townsend
    Kane (C) DCL Jimi

    Steer Mitchell Justin Romeo

    Open Controls
    1. wheato
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Save and plan for Townsend our I think

      Open Controls
  8. SuperDan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Pick one:

    A) Play Podence
    B) Grealish -4

    Open Controls
  9. BHA_Seagull
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any news on KDB ?
    Held on to him with the hope it was minor.
    Wait on Peps presser for any clues I guess ?

    Open Controls
  10. John Easten
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Need some advice,

    James, Barnes - - > out

    B. Fernandes, Jorginho - - > in

    Should I go with the transfer or just keep the free transfer?

    Open Controls
    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Have you value in Rodríguez

      Maybe just Barnes out

      Open Controls
  11. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Martinez
    Lamptey Trent Saiss Ayling (Branth)
    Son Salah(c) Sterling Rodriguez (Bissouma)
    Kane Wilson (Brewster)

    Good to go?

    Open Controls
  12. RustyBz
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bruno or Sterling on WC gents?

    Open Controls
    1. John Easten
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Bruno

      Open Controls
  13. Salarrivederci
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Rodriguez and Richarlison out (-4)
    To Salah and Che Adams?

    Would give me:
    Martinez
    Digne - Chilwell - Lamptey
    Salah - Sterling - Son - Grealish - Pereira
    Kane - Che Adams

    (Steer, Brewster, Taylor, Mitchell)

    Open Controls
    1. Mcgugan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Could you do Richarlson to DCL this week and bench Rodriguez if it's a 1 week issue only. Kane or Son (c) looks decent.

      I think Che Adams looks decent but DCL worth the extra

      Open Controls
  14. mr messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    I was thinking of losing Soucek this week for Grealish, but with the Hamez news think I will bench him, play Soucek and instead do Bissouma to Grealish. Soucek is due and more likely to get points than Bissouma. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Mcgugan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Soucek's stats look good in bad fixtures. If you've kept him this long I think keep for the next couple before their fixtures turn

      Open Controls
    2. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Soucek is due
      Bissouma to Barkley?

      Open Controls
    3. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I’m getting rid and then getting back on a WC

      City and Liverpool means reduced odds on returns. Could back fire but it’s more likely he doesn’t return in the next two

      Open Controls
    4. Ginola
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Yeah I would do Bissouma > Grealish as well. Soucek playable from GW8 onwards, he’ll come good.

      Open Controls
  15. Mcgugan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    I've taken a couple of hits the last 2 weeks so team is now in good shape.

    Remaining issues are Podence and Reece James (0.4ITB).

    I'm thinking hold James for another couple of weeks as a wait and see, then if he isn't starting, he can become Chilwell and Podence to Soucek.

    Thoughts? Open to other suggestions for these 2!

    Open Controls
  16. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 mins ago

    3 starts and 1 assist, I expect better this week Phil

    Open Controls
  17. CrouchDown
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Is there a reason Lamptey played > 60 mins on two occasions?

    Open Controls

