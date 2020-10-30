The case for a cheap FPL defence as premium assets continue to disappoint

Fantasy Premier League managers could find value in spending as little money on defenders as possible in the coming weeks.

With Liverpool conceding for the fourth consecutive match in Gameweek 7, and the injury to Fabinho (£5.5m) exacerbating the loss of Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m), Trent Alexander Arnold (£7.4m) and Andrew Robertson’s (£7.1m) certainly offer less Fantasy value than before.

It’s not just Liverpool who are letting the premium defenders union down though. Last season’s top six have kept just seven clean sheets combined over the first six Gameweeks (Liverpool 1, Manchester City 1, Manchester United 1, Chelsea 2, Spurs 1, Arsenal 1) so justifying ownership of their expensive defenders is proving harder and harder each week.

Using some underlying statistics in the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, I want to analyse if teams with defenders at the more budget end of the spectrum (say, up to £5.0m) can possibly provide similar returns to their more expensive counterparts at the bigger clubs.

For the purpose of this analysis, I have used data from the last four Gameweeks:

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT