The case for a cheap FPL defence as premium assets continue to disappoint

Fantasy Premier League managers could find value in spending as little money on defenders as possible in the coming weeks.

With Liverpool conceding for the fourth consecutive match in Gameweek 7, and the injury to Fabinho (£5.5m) exacerbating the loss of Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m), Trent Alexander Arnold (£7.4m) and Andrew Robertson’s (£7.1m) certainly offer less Fantasy value than before.

It’s not just Liverpool who are letting the premium defenders union down though. Last season’s top six have kept just seven clean sheets combined over the first six Gameweeks (Liverpool 1, Manchester City 1, Manchester United 1, Chelsea 2, Spurs 1, Arsenal 1) so justifying ownership of their expensive defenders is proving harder and harder each week.

Using some underlying statistics in the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, I want to analyse if teams with defenders at the more budget end of the spectrum (say, up to £5.0m) can possibly provide similar returns to their more expensive counterparts at the bigger clubs. 

For the purpose of this analysis, I have used data from the last four Gameweeks:

  1. KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Is Werner a good option against Burnley as a differential?

    Open Controls
    1. Chelsea91
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    2. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Definitely.

      I actually feel with Werner that he is absolutely destined to be in my team again this season.

      Quality striker, decent attacking side, loads of pace and great technique. He will be a fantasy asset for sure this season.

      For me, it's just a matter of timing.

      Open Controls
  2. Chelsea91
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Martinez
    Robbo,PVA,Chilwell
    Salah(C),Son,Grealish,Zaha
    DCL,Kane,Maupay

    Button Dallas,Romeo,Douglas

    Set for GW 7 , any suggestion ? 0 FT and 0.0 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Would play Dallas for PVA. If PVA doesn't start, he is likely to come on for a 1 pointer.

      Open Controls
      1. Chelsea91
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Mitchell is injured,high possibilities PVA will start

        Open Controls
        1. KGFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          FPL shows 75% chances of playing. Has he been confirmed out? If so, then g2g!

          Open Controls
  3. Tmel
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Martinez
    James Saiss TAA
    Podence Salah Son Foden
    Kane DCL Jimenez
    (Steer Burke Lamptey Mitchell)

    1.3ITB + 2FT

    a) James > Chilwell (then perhaps Podence > Bowen next week?)
    b) Podence > Barkley
    c) James & Podence > Coufal & Grealish

    Open Controls
    1. Chelsea91
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  4. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Transfer suggestions? 2FT's + 0.3m

    Martinez Forster
    Robbo Chilwell Reguilion Dallas Mitchell
    Salah Son Rodriguez Grealish Soucek
    Kane DCL Maupay

    Open Controls
    1. Chelsea91
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Zaha?

      Open Controls
      1. corderz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Not a fan.....
        For who if you was getting him?

        Open Controls
        1. Chelsea91
          • 2 Years
          just now

          James , you have DCL already

          Open Controls
  5. OleGGMU
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Ryan
    Chilwell, Coady, Justin
    Salah, Sterl, Son, JRod
    Ings (c), Bamford, DCL
    Bench : Butts, Barkley, Dallas, Fergie
    1ITB
    G2G?
    Current idea is to ship Jrod next GW for Puli/Havertz or downgrade to Greal/Zaha/Bowen

    Advice much appreciated lads

    Open Controls
  6. Cto
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    That moment the “you could triple captain this week” thought comes into your head for the first time in a season.

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Who on?

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I can't even decide definitively who the best captain is... I'm only gonna consider triple captain if my armband is on someone I'm 200% sure is gonna be the guy.

      Open Controls
    3. Chelsea91
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wont

      Open Controls
      1. Chelsea91
        • 2 Years
        just now

        reply failed to FPL KAKA

        Open Controls
    4. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      It'll be KDB in the City DGW

      Open Controls
  7. FPL Kaka
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Does Chilwell get rotated or is that silly talk?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      He will but not yet

      Open Controls
    2. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      just now

      The odd game here and there plus the domestic cups. But, he's about as 'nailed' as it gets in their DF along with Silva

      Open Controls
    3. suddenorgan
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Lampard does have form for that sort of thing but he'll be OK for a while

      Open Controls
    4. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Probably benched for James, based on this season. James was tested midweek so nailed on

      Open Controls
      1. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Rested*

        Open Controls
    5. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Games coming think and fast. Won't be surprised if he or any so called nailed on player from any team gets benched.

      Open Controls
  8. suddenorgan
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Martinez
    TAA Semedo Dallas (Lamp, Ferg)
    Salah Son Rodriguez Grealish (Bissouma)
    Kane DCL Maupay

    2FT, £0.7

    Maupay an obvious weak link this week but was only really considering Antonio as a replacement. Are Bamford or Adams worth it or am I going to be back here with Maupay (BUR) wishing I'd kept him another week?

    Open Controls
    1. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Maupay has one less goal than Kane. I think branding him a weak link is harsh.

      Open Controls
      1. suddenorgan
        • 9 Years
        just now

        yeah I don't think he's a terrible option, I'm just finding it hard to find something else to do right now, fairly sure I want 2 FT next week to downgrade TAA and use the cash

        Open Controls
  9. Stram Dunk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 mins ago

    Play Lamptey or Coufal?

    Open Controls
    1. suddenorgan
      • 9 Years
      just now

      both fun picks, probably Lamptey

      Open Controls
  10. Andrew
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Werner or Vardy?

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tough one that.

      If you have no Chelsea attackers, I'd lean towards Werner.

      If you have Havertz/Pulisic/Ziyech then I'd go Vardy

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        How does that make any difference...

        Open Controls
    2. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Leaning towards Werner

      Open Controls
    3. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Werner for the next 3 then swap to Vardy

      Open Controls
  11. ballsy_b
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Hi Guys,

    Thinking of the following moves for a -8.

    KWP - Chilwell
    Fernandes - Pulisic
    Maupay - Bamford

    Thoughts?

    Current team:

    McCarthy
    TAA - Ayling - Justin - Mitchell - KWP
    Salah - Fernandes - Son - Barkley - Bissouma
    Kane - DCL - Maupay

    Open Controls
    1. suddenorgan
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      what's wrong with Fernandes?

      Open Controls
      1. mookie
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Don't know. You tell us!

        Open Controls
    2. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Removing Bruno as part of a -8 seems a bit potty to me.

      I'd show a bit of patience there personally and just do Maupay > Bamford this week

      Open Controls
  12. Rhodes your boat
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Gtg all for this week? 1FT 0.2itb

    Martinez
    Robbo konsa Mitchell
    Salah(c) sterling son soucek
    Werner jimi dcl

    Forster lamptey Burke dunne

    Open Controls
    1. GE
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Gtg

      Open Controls
  13. ballsy_b
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    Or: KWP to Chilwell and DCL to Bamford. 0.1m in the bank

    Open Controls
    1. GE
      • 4 Years
      just now

      DCL out, no

      Open Controls
  14. GE
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Mitchell -> Kilman? Or other suggestions?

    (2FT, 0.0 itb)

    Martinez
    Robbie/Chilwell/Saiss
    Salah/Son/James/Grealish
    Kane/DCL/Maupay

    Bench: Button, Dallas, Mitchell, Bissouma

    Open Controls
  15. Qaiss
    • 4 Years
    just now

    If Werner didn’t rest against Krasnodar, then he prob won’t against Burnley. They spent 50m on him and he’s more than capable to play against the likes of Burnley.

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Any thoughts

      Open Controls
  16. Alex1995
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Best one week punt on a striker under 6.9?

    Thinking Patty Bam is probably the best option

    Open Controls

