Grealish the Fantasy focus as Aston Villa host Brighton

Jack Grealish (£7.6m) is by far the key Fantasy Premier League asset as Aston Villa host Brighton in Gameweek 9.

The midfielder is now selected by 40% of managers worldwide and commands ownership of 68.2% among those inside the top 10k.

Son Heung-min (£9.5m) is the only midfielder with more backing than that in the upper echelons of the game, although Grealish has been much more of a captain candidate than the South Korean this week.

7.1% of the top 10k put the armband on him as Brighton come to Villa Park on Saturday afternoon.

Ollie Watkins (£6.1m) is the chief partner for those looking at a double-up on Dean Smith’s attack, now owned by 9.2% of managers, while Ross Barkley (£6.0m) and John McGinn (£5.5m) remain on 4.4% and 2.3% ownership respectively.

Villa’s defence is still popular, with 27.7% invested in Emi Martínez (£4.8m) worldwide while 13.5% have Tyrone Mings (£5.3m).

For all the interest in Villa’s attack, Brighton are hardly on the fringes of the Fantasy picture with Mat Ryan (£4.5m) and Tariq Lamptey (£4.8m) both on 13% ownership as they turn out for the Seagulls’ defence today.

There is unlikely to be too many eyes on Graham Potter’s attack though, none of his midfielders or forwards owned by more than 5%.

Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) leads the line at Villa Park, with Adam Lallana (£6.2m) and Neal Maupay (£6.4m) operating as a two-man support act.

Aston Villa XI: Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; Barkley, D Luiz, McGinn; Grealish, Watkins, Trézéguet.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan; Dunk, Webster, White; March, Bissouma, Groß, Lamptey; Lallana, Maupay; Welbeck.

