Dugout Discussion November 21

Grealish the Fantasy focus as Aston Villa host Brighton

Jack Grealish (£7.6m) is by far the key Fantasy Premier League asset as Aston Villa host Brighton in Gameweek 9.

The midfielder is now selected by 40% of managers worldwide and commands ownership of 68.2% among those inside the top 10k.

Son Heung-min (£9.5m) is the only midfielder with more backing than that in the upper echelons of the game, although Grealish has been much more of a captain candidate than the South Korean this week.

7.1% of the top 10k put the armband on him as Brighton come to Villa Park on Saturday afternoon.

Ollie Watkins (£6.1m) is the chief partner for those looking at a double-up on Dean Smith’s attack, now owned by 9.2% of managers, while Ross Barkley (£6.0m) and John McGinn (£5.5m) remain on 4.4% and 2.3% ownership respectively.

Villa’s defence is still popular, with 27.7% invested in Emi Martínez (£4.8m) worldwide while 13.5% have Tyrone Mings (£5.3m).

For all the interest in Villa’s attack, Brighton are hardly on the fringes of the Fantasy picture with Mat Ryan (£4.5m) and Tariq Lamptey (£4.8m) both on 13% ownership as they turn out for the Seagulls’ defence today.

There is unlikely to be too many eyes on Graham Potter’s attack though, none of his midfielders or forwards owned by more than 5%.

Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) leads the line at Villa Park, with Adam Lallana (£6.2m) and Neal Maupay (£6.4m) operating as a two-man support act.

Aston Villa XI: Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; Barkley, D Luiz, McGinn; Grealish, Watkins, Trézéguet.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan; Dunk, Webster, White; March, Bissouma, Groß, Lamptey; Lallana, Maupay; Welbeck.

  1. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    Grealish not doing much tracking back against Lamptey? Double edged sword.

    1. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      It's not his job no? Messi doesn't track back

      1. Big Ping
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        I don't think that's the point he was making bro

        1. Daniel - Go Granville
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Maybe. 🙂

  2. Fudgy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Why did I cave in and get Grealish ffs. Removing Barnes too before his haul...

    1. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Transfering in was a good call imo. Captain on the other hand is debatable. You did a good call bringing him in imo

      1. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yes I wasn't gonna captain him tho against this Brighton defence

  3. JBG
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Ffs.. Grealish should have had 3 assists and maybe 1 goal that half!

    1. W
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Was he looking good? Just got in

      1. JBG
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        He created almost every chance Villa had, but Watkins fluffed 2 of them and 1 was saved off the line. And had a great shot saved from Ryan.

        1. W
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Cheers mate, sounds promising

  4. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Look at all the people crying about Grealish... nothings changed he's still a great pick and if a blank after 45 mins has changed your mind you shouldn't be playing fpl

    1. tafrère
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      He looked really good aswell.

    2. Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Doesn't even make sense. This game is about points not looking good

  5. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    All my rivals own Chilwell - keeps a miraculous clean sheet.

    I own Martinez and Grealish - lose all my clean sheet points immediately.

    1. Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Exactly the same mate I feel absolutely sick. Half my mini league has double Chelsea defence

    2. tafrère
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Chelsea CS was far from miraculous.

      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Did you watch the game? There defending was dreadful, Newcastle hit the bar etc, very lucky!

        1. tafrère
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          There's no etc.

          They just miraculously hit the bar, that's all.

        2. Zim0
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          I did. It would have been a miracle if the ball had went in not the other way around.

    3. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      To Welbeck of all people just to rub it in...

    4. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Miraculous? What u on about?

    5. Slouch87
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Let it go and stop banging on about it.

    6. DK_13
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      next time pay extra for that "miracle"

  6. ElChapo
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Villa defensively, I'm thinking of a word, begins with s and rhymes with light, never understand the furore on here regarding martinez

    1. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      He is the top scoring keeper in the game no?

    2. Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Sight?

    3. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Slight, not with Mings there.

    4. The Sociologist
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Sprite?

  7. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bloody hell people Grealish looks a great pick, unfortunately I own him so you're all screwed though

  8. NABIL - 1 season 1der
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Barkley nooooooo 🙁

  9. bruuuno
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Dont know if I should press the wildcard button or not?

    Plan was to do it this week but team is not looking that bad.

    McCarthy Steer
    Telles Targett Lamptey Justin Coufal
    Son Bruno Rashford Grealish Bissouma
    Werner Jimi DCL

    If not playing WC I can do Jimi > Vardy for free. But ofc I want a lot of city and maybe Salah back in the team...

    1. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wait for the doubles

      1. bruuuno
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        You mean playing it in gw 16? When are the doubles?

      2. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        just now

        No doubles before the 1st WC goes

    2. No Salah
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Great team
      Jimi to Vardy is a great move.
      No meaning wildcarding above

      See how city plays today

