Ask your FPL Gameweek 10 questions in our Members-only Q&A live stream today

1 hour, 32 mins ago
Current team:
Martinez
Dallas Zouma Cresswell
Salah Grealish Son JRod
Kane Werner DCL
Forster KWP Bissouma Mitchell
With my 1FT I was going to do Kane to Vardy and captain him. I then planned on a -4 next week to do Werner to Bamford and JRod to KDB which I have exact cash for pending on rises/falls. Unfortunately it looks like JRod might drop tonight. Is it worth making these changes now for a -8? Is it worth it? Can another set of eyes see a way of getting Vardy and KDB in?