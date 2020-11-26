457
November 26

Ask your FPL Gameweek 10 questions in our Members-only Q&A live stream today

457 Comments
Post a Comment
  1. hustler7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Current team:

    Martinez
    Dallas Zouma Cresswell
    Salah Grealish Son JRod
    Kane Werner DCL

    Forster KWP Bissouma Mitchell

    With my 1FT I was going to do Kane to Vardy and captain him. I then planned on a -4 next week to do Werner to Bamford and JRod to KDB which I have exact cash for pending on rises/falls. Unfortunately it looks like JRod might drop tonight. Is it worth making these changes now for a -8? Is it worth it? Can another set of eyes see a way of getting Vardy and KDB in?

  2. Kaptenen
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Cancelo or Ruben Dias?

