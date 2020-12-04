563
Scout Picks December 4

Gameweek 11 Scout Picks built on Man City attacking triple-up

Manchester City attacking options feature significantly in our Gameweek 11 Scout Picks XI. 

We have used up our full allocation of three players on midfielders and attackers as Fulham come to the Etihad Stadium.

The line-up was selected using David, Neale, Tom and Andy’s Scout Squad submissions from earlier this week.

We are in the 4-4-2 formation for Gameweek 11, coming in at £82.8m, £0.2m below our £83.0m budget.

Goalkeeper

No goalkeeper has made more saves than Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) this season, which helps boost his clean sheet potential against Crystal Palace in Gameweek 11. The West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper has earned two additional points for stops in each of the last two matches, conceding just once in that time. The Baggies have arguably ridden their luck recently but Johnstone is a big part of that, giving him strong points potential this weekend.

Defenders

Ben Chilwell (£6.2m) was chosen as the best defender for Gameweek 11 by three of our Scout Squad pundits but even Andy selected him as the second choice. While Leeds have improved since Kalvin Phillips returned from injury, they have only scored once in each of their last two. That is encouraging for Chelsea, who have the best expected goals conceded (xGC) figure of any team since Gameweek 7. Meanwhile, Chilwell continues to threaten attacking returns, offering the second-most shots in the box among all defenders in that time.

Crystal Palace’s defence has not especially impressed recently but if they are to get only a third clean sheet from their last 19 Premier League matches, a trip to West Bromwich Albion seems a good a time as any. The Baggies have failed to score in five of their last seven. Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) could be the man to benefit from that, producing the joint-most shots of any Crystal Palace player since Gameweek 7.

Tariq Lamptey (£4.8m) earns a place in the Scout Picks as a cost-cutting attacking option for Gameweek 11. Southampton have conceded seven goals across their last three away matches, while Brighton’s returning right wing-back has registered the joint-most penalty-box touches among defenders over their last four matches.

Five Premier League starts in a row and continued injury problems in Leicester’s defence is enough to convince us that Christian Fuchs (£4.5m) can cover their defence, for the time being, operating on the left-hand side of Brendan Rodgers’ three-man defence. Sheffield United have chalked up just one point and one goal at home this season.

Midfielders

Captain poll favourite Kevin De Bruyne (£11.7m) was always going to make it into the Gameweek 11 Scout Picks, joining the team as the Scout Squad pundits favourite midfielder, chosen as the best option in this position by three of them. The Belgian has registered 16 shots in the last four matches, the second-most among all midfielders, taking him just inches from a goal in his double-figure haul against Burnley last time out. Of course, he combined that with two assists, the product of the second-most total for big chances created since Gameweek 7.

There are three certainties in life. Death, taxes and Bruno Fernandes (£10.9m) registering FPL points in an away match. The Manchester United midfielder is yet to blank on the road this season. In fact, Fernandes still has not scored fewer than 10 points in an away outing in 2020/21, double-digit hauling in each one and averaging 12.5 points per game. While West Ham have earned some defensive interest in recent weeks, they have been fortunate not to concede more often, especially in the last two, against Fulham and Aston Villa.

Riyad Mahrez (£8.3m) has burst onto the Fantasy radar with his Gameweek 10 hat-trick against Burnley and he makes the Scout Picks as Fulham visit the Etihad Stadium. While his most recent haul was the first time he got attacking returns since Gameweek 2, he has ranked fourth among all midfielders for shots on goal since Gameweek 3.

Diogo Jota (£6.9m) is rapidly turning into a viable alternative to Mohamed Salah (£12.2m), especially helpful in a week where De Bruyne and Fernandes were close to “must-own” with their respective fixtures. Over their last four matches, Jota has registered the same number of shots in the box than his Egyptian colleague despite playing fewer minutes, which makes his superior figures for shots on target and big chances created all the more impressive.

Forwards

Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) should make the most of facing Sheffield United in Gameweek 11. The Blades are the only team yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League this season and, while Vardy disappointed against Fulham, he has been a different animal away from home in 2020/21. 80.3% of his Fantasy points have come on the road so far, at an average of 10.6 points per away game.

Gabriel Jesus (£9.3m) completes our Manchester City triple-up for Gameweek 11. The Brazilian looks set for another Premier League start after a midweek rest and he has returned in both home matches he has played in this season.

Substitutes

Alex McCarthy (£4.6m) has offered excellent, arguably fixture-proof, form this season. He has pulled in 9.1 points per million spent thus far.

James Justin (£4.9m) offers a little more attacking threat in the Leicester defence, although proved too pricy to fit into the budgeted XI.

Scott Dann (£4.4m) acts as a cheaper alternative into the Crystal Palace defence for a favourable fixture, having added goal threat to his game of late.

Four of Pedro Neto‘s (£5.6m) six attacking returns this season have come in the last four matches while Liverpool have just one Premier League clean sheet at Anfield so far.

THE CAPTAIN

We choose the Scout Picks captain using a four-way vote between our Scout Squad pundits.

Because the use of Fantasy Football Scout data is used so heavily in this process, the skipper we choose each Gameweek is known only to those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription and revealed to the public only when the deadline has passed.

Here’s how we voted for Gameweek 11:

Each week, one of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks by pitting their chosen XI against ours.

The Community Member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

asquishypotato secured a close-fought victory over the Scout Picks in Gameweek 10, winning by a 73-72 score-line. 

That pulled another one back for the Community Champions, who trail the Scout Picks 6-4 this season.

Camzy takes us on for Gameweek 11, opting for a 3-4-3 formation of Johnstone; Dias, Keane, Furlong; Mané (vc), Son, Ziyech, Mount; Werner (c), Jesus, Calvert-Lewin.

AA33 is the current leader, defeating the Scout Picks by a 53-point margin in Gameweek 2.

  1. HashAttack
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Is Pope still injured - could do with BPF starting this week

    Open Controls
    1. George James
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Think he is back

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      He's back according to Dyche.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      He trained this week. Declared fit

      Open Controls
    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Sounds like the Pope has returned.

      Open Controls
  2. George James
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    A) Grealish >> Jota -4

    B) Play Podence

    Open Controls
    1. KAALI_DAAL
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    2. JJeyy
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Guardian team preview has no Mahrez on bench or starting 11 for city, is this just a mistake?

      Open Controls
      1. George James
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Ignore guardian

        Open Controls
        1. JJeyy
          • 4 Years
          just now

          yea they are odd

          Open Controls
      2. KAALI_DAAL
          8 mins ago

          Guardian sucks

          Open Controls
          1. mookie
            • 7 Years
            just now

            In general or just sportswise?

            Open Controls
      3. C_Manan
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        Fire to put out at the back, benching Grealish this GW
        Robbo(flagged) Chilwell Dallas Kilman Ward

        Ward > KWP this GW,
        Robbo > Coufal next GW and raise funds for Salah and possibility of Vardy downgrade if he underperforms again

        Thoughts ?

        Open Controls
      4. HIAFL (Howe to Train your D…
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Robertson + grealish to James + mahrez -4 Yes or no?

        Open Controls
        1. Sweetboi
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Get rid of Robbo for a hit? No way.

          Open Controls
        2. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Absolutely not.

          Open Controls
      5. Sweetboi
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Which one lads?

        a) Mahrez + R James

        b) Jota + Dias

        Open Controls
      6. F_Ivanovic
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Wilson > Bamford so I can fund KDB to Salah next week for a 1 week hokey cokey?

        Only have 10 playing if I don't get rid of Wilson or upgrade a sub. My only worry with this is that I really want Wilson for upcoming fixtures.

        Open Controls
        1. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I think it’s worth it.

          There is a chance Newcastle’s game with West Brom won’t go ahead too I guess

          Open Controls
      7. The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Do you have a player that you keep losing value on but never seem to prioritise subbing out? Mine is Lewis.

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Burke

          Open Controls
        2. bench boost for every gamew…
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yep, me too. He is ok, because he rotates well with lamptey and ayling, always good options if you have those 3 plus 2 premiums.

          Open Controls
      8. The real slim shady
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Will go for high risk WC. Gonna play 4 atb most weeks:
        McCarthy/Forster
        Lamptey - Targett - Chillwell - James - Dallas
        Jota - Salah - Fernandez - KDB - Mahrez
        Werner - Brewster - Davis

        How does she look?

        Open Controls
      9. Werner Bros
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Chances of these players starting

        A: Cancelo
        B: Neco Williams
        C: Riedewald

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 1 Year
          just now

          25, 50 and no idea because I haven't considered him or any Palace players

          Open Controls
      10. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Please help!!
        1FT 2.2 ITB

        Martinez*
        Robertson, Chilwell, KWP, Lamptey
        Fernandes, KDB, Son, Bissouma
        Bamford, DCL
        Steer | Mitchell, Greaiah*, Wilson*

        A) Good to go (no keeper)
        B) Steer -> Johnstone
        C) Bissouma -> Jota (means at least -4 next week)
        D) Better idea??

        Will get Salah next week either straight swap for Salah or Son& Robertson out -4.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I would B) with McCarthy

          Open Controls
      11. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        RP - What's the right bench order to come in for 2 Villa players and Cancelo

        A. Ayling
        B. Taylor
        C. Bissouma

        Open Controls
        1. Sweetboi
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          BCA

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Interesting you don't think Ayling would score more than Taylor and Bissouma.

            Open Controls
        2. bench boost for every gamew…
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Taylor 6 points on bench, would rather have that on pitch?

          Open Controls
      12. LanMi
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        My defence looks like this:

        Dallas-Dias-Zouma-Saiss-Mitchell

        My midfield looks like this:

        Son-Rodriguez-Fernandes-Ziyech-Grealish

        I'm stucked between bringing in Mahrez/KDB/Jota for Rodriguez or bringing in someone instead of Mitchell.

        I have 4.6 ITB

        Open Controls
        1. FOMFF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I think your def is okay for 1 week playing 352. Get KDB.

          Open Controls
      13. FOMFF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Is it madness to transfer out Grealish this week to bring him back next week on a hit?

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Not madness but a little much.

          Open Controls
        2. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          • 1 Year
          just now

          very

          Open Controls
      14. Supertrooper
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Did Klopp say anything about Robbo? Will he start?

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          He might

          Open Controls
      15. Mr_Barbs
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        1FT & 0.3itb

        A) Ziyech > Mahrez
        B) Watkins > Bamford
        C) Struggling so badly to find a decent move this week without removing Salah, ruining the rest of my team or taking a hit that I should just leave it alone

        Ramsdale
        Robbo, Chillwell, Cresswell, KWP
        Salah, Jota, Ziyech, Soucek
        Kane, DCL

        Steer, Grealish, Watkins, Mitchell

        Open Controls
        1. FOMFF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      16. WashedKing
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 mins ago

        Tempted to do Ziyech to Mahrez this gw, then Mahrez to Jota following, still got my wildcard but planning on using deeper into December. Feel like Chilwell & James offer some assist potential to cover the Ziyech move.

        Open Controls
      17. Tony Martial
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Sterling and Grealish -> KDB and Jota -4?.

        Really tempting me... can’t afford the straight switch.

        Open Controls
        1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          • 1 Year
          just now

          dont. Sterling can easily haul and Jota be benched

          Open Controls
        2. BrockLanders
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I probably would

          Open Controls
      18. KneejerkJoe
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        A) Steer-》Johnstone, rotate with Martinez.

        B) Martinez -》Lloris/Pope, Play every week

        C) Dont take a -4 hit, keep Martinez and Play without keeper

        Open Controls
      19. Wılly
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Play Dallas (che) or bring in Nkounkou (bur) for Branthwaite? 2FT available

        Open Controls
        1. BrockLanders
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Play Dallas

          Open Controls
      20. Erez Avni
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Need to sell Robo or Werner to fund KDB... leaning more on selling Werner for Adams

        Open Controls
      21. MMN
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Wilson > Bamford done. 0.4m ITB, anything worth a hit?

        McCarthy
        Chilwell, Zouma, Cancelo, Bellerin
        Son, KDB, Zaha
        Vardy, DCL, Bamford
        Forster, Graelish*, Kilman, Riedewald

        Open Controls
      22. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        bottomed

        Zaha to Mahrez (c) for a hit

        yay or nay?

        Open Controls
      23. BrockLanders
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Jota could be a lovely Sunday evening captain pick. Point to prove against his old side. Hatty incoming 🙂

        Open Controls
      24. DeadStar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Getting a bit confused by some of the DGW possibilities. Is there actually any benefit to holding onto Villa players this GW? Could a DGW be sprung on us?

        Open Controls
      25. SomeoneKnows
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Which transfer would you make in order to bring KDB given the uncertainty around Robertson's injury?

        A) Kane + Soucek > KDB+Brewster (-4)
        B) Ziyech + Robertson > KDB+Bednarek(-4)

        Open Controls
      26. OleBall
          1 min ago

          Which one to start?
          A) Dallas
          B) Riedewald
          C) Kilman

          Open Controls
        • tibollom
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          what are the chances of these 3 playing?

          robbo
          rashford
          kane

          Got 1 ft and 0.4 itb

          Ryan
          Lamptey Dallas Chilwell Robbo
          Rash Kdb(c) ziyech
          bamford kane dcl

          button soucek grealish ferguson

          Open Controls
        • LanMi
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Jota/KDB/Mahrez in for Rodriguez?

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            What a weird question.

            Open Controls
        • motty47
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          McCarthy
          Chilwell - Lamptey - Taylor
          Salah - KDB (c) - Bruno(vc) - Soucek
          Vardy - DCL - Brewster
          Subs: Grealish - Targett

          Who else is with me in the "Holy Trinity" club this week? 😉

          Open Controls

