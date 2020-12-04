Gameweek 11 Scout Picks built on Man City attacking triple-up

Manchester City attacking options feature significantly in our Gameweek 11 Scout Picks XI.

We have used up our full allocation of three players on midfielders and attackers as Fulham come to the Etihad Stadium.

The line-up was selected using David, Neale, Tom and Andy’s Scout Squad submissions from earlier this week.

We are in the 4-4-2 formation for Gameweek 11, coming in at £82.8m, £0.2m below our £83.0m budget.

Goalkeeper

No goalkeeper has made more saves than Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) this season, which helps boost his clean sheet potential against Crystal Palace in Gameweek 11. The West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper has earned two additional points for stops in each of the last two matches, conceding just once in that time. The Baggies have arguably ridden their luck recently but Johnstone is a big part of that, giving him strong points potential this weekend.

Defenders

Ben Chilwell (£6.2m) was chosen as the best defender for Gameweek 11 by three of our Scout Squad pundits but even Andy selected him as the second choice. While Leeds have improved since Kalvin Phillips returned from injury, they have only scored once in each of their last two. That is encouraging for Chelsea, who have the best expected goals conceded (xGC) figure of any team since Gameweek 7. Meanwhile, Chilwell continues to threaten attacking returns, offering the second-most shots in the box among all defenders in that time.

Crystal Palace’s defence has not especially impressed recently but if they are to get only a third clean sheet from their last 19 Premier League matches, a trip to West Bromwich Albion seems a good a time as any. The Baggies have failed to score in five of their last seven. Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) could be the man to benefit from that, producing the joint-most shots of any Crystal Palace player since Gameweek 7.

Tariq Lamptey (£4.8m) earns a place in the Scout Picks as a cost-cutting attacking option for Gameweek 11. Southampton have conceded seven goals across their last three away matches, while Brighton’s returning right wing-back has registered the joint-most penalty-box touches among defenders over their last four matches.

Five Premier League starts in a row and continued injury problems in Leicester’s defence is enough to convince us that Christian Fuchs (£4.5m) can cover their defence, for the time being, operating on the left-hand side of Brendan Rodgers’ three-man defence. Sheffield United have chalked up just one point and one goal at home this season.

Midfielders

Captain poll favourite Kevin De Bruyne (£11.7m) was always going to make it into the Gameweek 11 Scout Picks, joining the team as the Scout Squad pundits favourite midfielder, chosen as the best option in this position by three of them. The Belgian has registered 16 shots in the last four matches, the second-most among all midfielders, taking him just inches from a goal in his double-figure haul against Burnley last time out. Of course, he combined that with two assists, the product of the second-most total for big chances created since Gameweek 7.

There are three certainties in life. Death, taxes and Bruno Fernandes (£10.9m) registering FPL points in an away match. The Manchester United midfielder is yet to blank on the road this season. In fact, Fernandes still has not scored fewer than 10 points in an away outing in 2020/21, double-digit hauling in each one and averaging 12.5 points per game. While West Ham have earned some defensive interest in recent weeks, they have been fortunate not to concede more often, especially in the last two, against Fulham and Aston Villa.

Riyad Mahrez (£8.3m) has burst onto the Fantasy radar with his Gameweek 10 hat-trick against Burnley and he makes the Scout Picks as Fulham visit the Etihad Stadium. While his most recent haul was the first time he got attacking returns since Gameweek 2, he has ranked fourth among all midfielders for shots on goal since Gameweek 3.

Diogo Jota (£6.9m) is rapidly turning into a viable alternative to Mohamed Salah (£12.2m), especially helpful in a week where De Bruyne and Fernandes were close to “must-own” with their respective fixtures. Over their last four matches, Jota has registered the same number of shots in the box than his Egyptian colleague despite playing fewer minutes, which makes his superior figures for shots on target and big chances created all the more impressive.

Forwards

Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) should make the most of facing Sheffield United in Gameweek 11. The Blades are the only team yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League this season and, while Vardy disappointed against Fulham, he has been a different animal away from home in 2020/21. 80.3% of his Fantasy points have come on the road so far, at an average of 10.6 points per away game.

Gabriel Jesus (£9.3m) completes our Manchester City triple-up for Gameweek 11. The Brazilian looks set for another Premier League start after a midweek rest and he has returned in both home matches he has played in this season.

Substitutes

Alex McCarthy (£4.6m) has offered excellent, arguably fixture-proof, form this season. He has pulled in 9.1 points per million spent thus far.

James Justin (£4.9m) offers a little more attacking threat in the Leicester defence, although proved too pricy to fit into the budgeted XI.

Scott Dann (£4.4m) acts as a cheaper alternative into the Crystal Palace defence for a favourable fixture, having added goal threat to his game of late.

Four of Pedro Neto‘s (£5.6m) six attacking returns this season have come in the last four matches while Liverpool have just one Premier League clean sheet at Anfield so far.

