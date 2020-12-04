944
Pro Pundit Teams December 4

Should Fantasy managers ever ‘triple up’ on a team?

The 2014/15 FPL champion, Simon March, asks if owning three players from the same Premier League club is advisable.

Fantasy Premier League has seen plenty of iconic duos: Carroll and Barton, Drogba and Lampard, Vardy and Mahrez, the list goes on. These are players who, while playing in the same team, both managed to score substantial points and frequently combined to score those points by assisting each other’s goals. If you had both in your FPL team at their peak, chances are you were doing well. Everyone loves a good double-up.

But what about triple-ups? They’re popular, too, but is it really a good idea to select three players from the same team? That’s the question I’ll be discussing this week.

Among the few firm rules that I rigidly observe in FPL is this: ‘Never triple up on a team who are likely to finish mid-table or below’. I learned this lesson in the 2015/16 season when my title defence was upended early on by my now-curious decision to Wildcard in three Swansea players (though, in my defence, this was a popular move at the time) just before they went from surprise early-season title candidates to winning just two games in their next 17. In my opinion, mid-to-lower table teams will rarely, if ever, sustain the form required to justify owning three (non-bench fodder) players or, indeed, they would not be mid-to-lower table teams.

While I’m unlikely to be talked out of this position personally, the question of whether tripling-up on any team is a good idea is more controversial.

On one hand, you have the philosophy that, if a team tends to score more goals than anybody else, and/or keeps more clean sheets, as per Liverpool or Manchester City in the past few seasons, it’s a good idea to have as many players from that team as possible. There is no doubt that, at times, this is a good move and, those who do time it correctly will no doubt profit as a result. Where such a team has a Double Gameweek, there’s even more reason to believe in the potential of a triple-up.

There are, however, a few problems associated with tripling up with players from the top teams. Firstly, it tends to be expensive. Man City may, for example, score more goals than most teams this season and they might also keep more clean sheets, but to triple up on them could cost 25-30%+ of your overall budget. At that point, the question is no longer just: ‘Will they score me enough points?’ It becomes: ‘Will the rest of my team be good enough to compensate if they don’t?’ There’s usually a good chance that a savvy FPL manager can find similar returns for less if they shop around.

The big exception to all of this is when a team who were expected to be mid-to-lower table end up performing really well throughout the whole season. The most obvious example of this phenomenon is 2015/16 title-winners Leicester from which you could purchase three of the highest-scoring players in the game that season for roughly the price of a McDonald’s Happy Meal. Of course, such teams are most notable by their rarity.

Why else could tripling up be ill-advised? One suggestion lies in the mechanics of how scoring occurs in football generally. A player scoring is always the product of their own ability to score, their team’s ability to provide them with opportunities to score and their opposition’s ability (or inability) to stop them from scoring. However, there is also a temporal aspect to this equation. A match only has 90 minutes (or sometimes 100 minutes if you’re a certain Manchester-based club…) and, thus, your triple-ups are sharing that time between them. They cannot all score points at once even if two combine for a goal and, therefore, their ability to score is naturally limited. This might not be a problem if the team they play for scores loads of goals every match, but history tells us that this is not sustainable over time, even for the very best teams. Players and teams go in and out of form, fixtures become more difficult and, when you triple up, all three of your players are affected by these same conditions.

This issue may be less true of defenders as clean sheet points are attributed equally across a defensive line. However, as a result of this, their point-scoring potential is interdependent, one goal conceded affects them all. Over a long enough period of time, this might not matter in terms of points scored (i.e. Liverpool defenders may keep the most clean sheets in total over a season) but, again, this raises the question of value for money and, particularly, whether the funds tied up in expensive defenders could benefit your team more if invested elsewhere, or by being more liquid.

How Liverpool's defensive assets compare after their FPL price changes

Finally, while some believe that having multiple players from a single team means they are likely to get some points whatever happens, the opposite could actually be true. Because they share many of the same conditions, teammates may be more prone to rotation at the same time (e.g. ahead of a big Champions League match), illness (think Spurs and ‘Lasagna-Gate’), expected or unexpected match cancellations (…sigh), tough fixtures or even just teams losing form, as even the best ones will sometimes do. Tripling up will always compound these kinds of risks.

In conclusion, while I am not personally a big fan of tripling up on players from a single team, I can see that there are instances when it can pay off, if timed correctly. There are also exceptional circumstances where it can be a practically essential, no-brainer, value move (e.g. Leicester 15/16) to have three players from the same team. Tripling up in a Double Gameweek or Blank Gameweek may also be well worthwhile and, finally, some of the limitations that apply to attacking players in a triple-up may not apply as much to defenders, making a defensive double or triple-up arguably more of a viable move. 

However, by virtue of the players all sharing the same conditions and constraints on scoring and the typically high cost of tripling up on the best teams, the practice of tripling up in FPL will almost always be a higher-risk strategy that, as a result, is less likely to pay off over time than a broader and more flexible strategy.

In my eyes triple-ups are a lot like buying an expensive goalkeeper; it makes sense at the time, they’ll probably score you some points, but give it a few weeks and you’ll always start to think whether you could be doing something better with the money.

Simon is a former FPL world champion, claiming the coveted price in 2014/15. But there is more to this man than one season of good fortune. Since 2009, Simon has finished in the top 7k four times, only ending up outside the world’s top 60k once in an 11-campaign career.

944 Comments
  yanky
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Son Podence > KDB(c) Mahrez for -4pt hit, sound ok???

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      It sure does

      Open Controls
    JJeyy
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      would rather just get mahrez for Podence and captain him

      Open Controls
      UNDERWORLD7
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah this makes good sense

        Open Controls
    The_J_Squad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yeah good move.

      Open Controls
    MikeS
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Solid move

      Open Controls
    brixtonBob
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Keep son, buy mahrez.

      Open Controls
  Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    What are you thoughts on this plan?
    A. Yes
    B. No
    C. Yes but Jota rather than Mahrez in gw11 as a potentially longer term option

    Gw11 Grealish + Cancelo > Mahrez + Bednarek

    GW12 Ziyech (or Mahrez) > Salah + Wilson -4

    Grealish then 1 transfer away if feel like downgrading which of Mahrez/Ziyech remains.

    For this gw would get a team out of:
    McCarthy
    Dias Chilwell Bednarek Justin
    KDB Bruno Mahrez Ziyech
    Vardy DCL

    4.0 Coufal Watkins 4.4

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      This is back to front

      Open Controls
    MikeS
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Crap transfers

      Open Controls
  Whats the Mata?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Do y'all think Mahrez(vs Fulham) scores 4 points more than Jota (vs Wol)?

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      If he repeats his score from last week.

      Open Controls
    The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    MikeS
      • 6 Years
      just now

      No chance

      Open Controls
  JJeyy
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Pep Guardiola: "Riyad Mahrez scored three goals against Burnley and tomorrow he's going to play. Because he scored a lot of goals. The guys who score goals are going to have more chance to play. The guys who don't make mistakes behind are going to play..."

    Open Controls
    yanky
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      bringing him in for a hit, will have dias kdb mahrez, need another city smash

      Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      So if he doesn't score tomorrow he's out!

      Open Controls
    MikeS
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      He will score 2 points. Book mark this

      Open Controls
      UNDERWORLD7
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Nah a goal at least

        Open Controls
      JJeyy
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I couldnt care less what Mikes on fantasy football scout thinks

        Open Controls
  The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Johnstone, Messlier or McCarthy worth - 4 as 2nd keeper. That is, do you think any of them will score 4 or more?

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    MikeS
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      No way jose

      Open Controls
    Bad Kompany
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not worth a -4

      Open Controls
    Deeney-is-a-god
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Nah, I brought in meslier this round for free, but thinking it is wise long term, do mot think he will score that much this week

      Open Controls
    Lord - Blaming it on Rio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Johnstone has a chance, but there is also the potential benefit of having a second playing keeper during this turbulent and busy period, whilst hanging onto Martinez for two DGWs

      Open Controls
  Silecro
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Ziyech > Mahrez for free? Yes or No?

    Open Controls
    yanky
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      hell yeah

      Open Controls
    MikeS
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Transfer of the season

      Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    Silecro
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Done. That was fast, thanks guys!

      Open Controls
    fridge
      • 8 Years
      just now

      That's what I just did

      Open Controls
  yanky
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Play Bissouma (SOU) or Cresswell (MUN)?

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Biss

      Open Controls
  Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Why are people acting like these Pep comments change anything? Mahrez was always going to play after 0 minutes mid week. And now Pep said he would play..? The issue with Mahrez is that he could start on the bench (unlikely) and if he starts hes in that category of player who could be taken off at 58' if he has a bad game.

I own Mahrez fwiw..

    I own Mahrez fwiw..

    Open Controls
    MikeS
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kdb will go off after 60 if man city comfortable

      Open Controls
      JJO
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Why would he?

        Open Controls
        MikeS
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Will be kept fresh if city comfortable

          Open Controls
    JJeyy
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      never changed anything, I was always getting in and captaining. Just noteworthy

      Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      just now

      It's worth a lot knowing you own him. It means your advice is based on direct ownership experience.

      Open Controls
  MikeS
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    No man city at all, no transfers left. What to do with this..

    Martinez/steer
    Zouma, chilly,vestergaard, Justin (Mitchell)
    Son-bruno-salah-jota-grealish
    Vardy-dcl-(bam)

    O.3mn in bank

    A. Leave
    B. Son to Mahrez -4
    C. Salah and son to Mahrez and kdb (c) -8
    D. Free hit

    Open Controls
    gmando2011
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      looks fine??

A

      A

      Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      just now

      This team is just fine to leave alone.

      Open Controls
  UNDERWORLD7
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Mahrez is worth it this week i you're then going to switch him to KDB the next GW isn't it? That's my plan and can just about afford it. Gotta take advantage with Mahrez even if it's just for one gameweek.

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Strike while the Mahrez is hot!

      Open Controls
  tinear
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Hectic week for me. Only able to read the news today.

    Martinez
    Chilwell, Fuchs, Zouma, Ayling
    Son, Bruno, Ziyech
    Vardy, Kane, DCL

    Steer, Bissouma, Mitchell, Grealish

    1ft, 0.2itb

    Nothing much I can do without taking a hit. Thinking of save and carry ft.
    What’s your thought?

    Open Controls
  brixtonBob
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Who should I start between Lamptey and Bamford ?

    Open Controls
    MikeS
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Bam

      Open Controls
  Mr. Chimes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    What’s more important right now

    A. Getting Chelsea defender
    B. Getting Man City player

    I have neither.

    Open Controls
    MikeS
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
    Noah's Ark
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B. I think Leeds score this week.

      Open Controls
  14. Demba Demba
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Literally just did my first ever "Triple Up" with Southampton then come on here and see this article...fate but not sure in a good or bad way...

    Open Controls
  15. Noah’s Ark
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    How is my decimated team looking?

    Cresswell, Dias
    Bruno, Son, Rodriguez
    Vardy(c), Kane, DCL

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Weak

      Open Controls
  16. The_J_Squad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Can Mahrez provide a good cover for KDB for the month of December?
    I consider owning Mahrez and using the extra money to better my bench, even for a hit. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  17. Firmino
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Triple Villa, bench is Mitchell, Stephens and Branthwaite. 1 free transfer and 0.8ITB. What would you do here?

    Button
    Robbo Chilwell Dallas Mitchell
    Salah Mane KdB Stephens
    DCL Adams

    Martinez; Branthwaite, Grealish, Watkins

    A) Grealish -> Mahrez (got Grealish at 7.4 so could get him back almost the same price)
    B) Watkins -> Bamford
    C) Mitchell -> Lamptey

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  18. tbhogal
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Who’s done son for KDB on here ?

    Open Controls
  19. brixtonBob
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Anyone know which keeper rotates well in the fixtures with Martinez ?

    Open Controls
  20. JIMMY764
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Who makes way for Mahrez(c)? 1ft 1.9itb

    A) Grealish
    B) Son
    C) Jota

    *Martinez*
    Chilwell Dias Lamptey
    Bruno(c) Son Jota *Grealish*
    Kane Werner DCL

    (Steer KWP CTaylor Bissouma)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.