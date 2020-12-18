601
Pro Pundit Teams December 18

How last-minute goals can affect our FPL transfer decisions

601 Comments
There is arguably no better feeling as a Fantasy Premier League manager than when one of your players scores in the final minutes of a match, particularly if you’ve spent the previous 90 minutes ruing your decision to own them in the first place and vowing to transfer them out at the first opportunity. 

Similarly, among the worst things to experience as an FPL manager is when your defender loses his clean sheet by conceding a goal in the dying embers of stoppage time.

If we were all purely rational, however, scoring or conceding in the final minute shouldn’t feel any different to scoring or conceding in the first minute, or the 17th minute and so on. So why do we feel differently about these last-minute glories and heartbreaks? And do they change the way we look at players, from an FPL perspective?

The Peak-End Rule

Psychologists have discovered that humans tend to assess the positivity or utility of an experience based disproportionately on its ‘peaks’ (their most intense point) or its ‘end’. 

This phenomenon is known as the ‘Peak-End Rule’ and its basis is a form of memory bias. We tend to remember the most significant aspect of an experience or its most recent part which, of course, is the end. This bias is an evolutionary characteristic among humans designed to help us prioritise the massive amount of information we process each day and it is the ‘end’ aspect of this phenomenon that we are most interested in here.

One of the more notorious studies into the Peak-End Rule concerned the subject of colonoscopies (a procedure which, itself, has some metaphorical parallels to the average experience of being an FPL manager). 

In this study, scientists found that, at the end of the colonoscopy, if the instrument was removed carefully, the patient reported a more positive experience and greater likelihood to book another one in the future. If the instrument was, erm, yanked out, causing discomfort to the patient, the experience was considered much more negative and thus their likelihood to have another decreased.

So, as we can see, how things end can not only influence how we perceive an event but, also, influence our decision-making in the future. It stands to reason, therefore, that we might overvalue a player who scores a late goal and undervalue a player who concedes a late goal. 

With respect to the former, I can personally attest to more than a few occasions over the years where I’ve watched, frustrated, finger hovering over the transfer-out button, as my seemingly inept player blanks for 90 minutes, only for that execution to be stayed as a result of a last-minute goal. 

This means I can watch a player perform at Ali Dia levels for the significant majority of a match and then, just because he eventually somehow scores, throw out all that inculpatory evidence and base my future decisions on just a tiny fraction of their performance.

Conceding late goals can create similarly illusory effects. For example, Wolves have conceded the second-highest number of late goals this season which, for owners, might cause them to consider their Wolves defenders as frustrating to own and, maybe, increase their likelihood of transferring them out. 

The less-invested non-owners however (or, indeed, FPL managers who do not watch Wolves matches), might look at Wolves’ stats and see that they’ve conceded fewer goals than Liverpool this season and have four clean sheets (the highest amount of any team at the time of writing is five). From this, perhaps more objective perspective, a Wolves defender actually looks like a pretty decent prospect.

So how can managers avoid being negatively influenced by the Peak-End Rule? Step one would be to be aware of its existence and potential to affect us. Once we know about it, we can intervene to stop it negatively affecting our decisions. That is more easily said than done, given how deeply rooted in us this psychological phenomenon tends to be.

Alternatively, managers could stop watching football but, I think we’ll all agree, this is a stupid idea. A better option might be to first avoid making any sudden moves after watching football. Don’t knee-jerk a player in or hold on to a player just because they’ve scored late on without at least considering whether their overall performance merited it. Equally, don’t knee-jerk out a defender because they conceded a late goal if other evidence suggests that they’re actually worth keeping.

As is so often the case, stats may show events in a more objective light and, therefore, it’s always worth taking a look at the underlying numbers to give more context to what your eyes might just have seen. Another reason why it’s a combination of the ‘eye-test’ and stats, rather than either individually, that often yields the best results.

601 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mile Plankton
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    I don't see Salah being rested since their next game is 8 days from tomorrow.

    Open Controls
    1. Dannyb
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Im not risking it, Son and Rashford in for me.

      Open Controls
      1. Mile Plankton
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        I think I'm risking if I don't get him already.

        Open Controls
      2. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        No Salah for West Brom then?!

        Open Controls
        1. Dannyb
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Dont have much value tied up so can bring him back in.

          Open Controls
    2. AnfieldLad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Benched doesn’t necessarily mean rested though, could mean precautionary/ knock

      Open Controls
  2. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Have 2FTs, but saving one for gw15. Looking to bring in Son gw15, so needs funds, too.

    What to do for gw14?
    1) Chilwell > James
    2) Lamptey > Mitchell
    3) KWP > Mitchell

    OR -- [above], Grealish, Wilson > [above], Son, Dec-Reid (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Mile Plankton
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Can't say I like any of those options.
      But maybe 2)

      Open Controls
      1. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Haha. Yeah. Can't say I'm excited about them either. But I don't have either of the Spurs boys.

        fwiw, my current team:
        McCarthy, Forster
        Chilwell, Lamptey, KWP, Targett, Kilman
        Salah, KDB, Bruno, Grealish, Soucek
        DCL, Wilson, Bamford

        Open Controls
  3. Lali D
      7 mins ago

      What to do here lads? G2G this upcoming gw? Also considering to FH gw18 and BB gw19. Cheers
      2ft 0,7m itb

      martinez
      james coufal taylor
      salah son grealish bruno
      watkins kane(c) dcl

      martin kwp bissouma mitchell

      a) watkins -> wilson/adams/bambam
      b) grealish -> ?
      c) Upgrade mitchell?
      d) combination of a, b, c?

      Open Controls
      1. Neves say Neves
        • 2 Years
        just now

        C if you are BBing gw19

        Open Controls
    • Serge Aurier
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      I have this team:

      Mendy, Button
      Chilwell, Cancelo, Justin, Coufal, Targett
      Salah, KDB, Bruno, Grealish, Soucek
      Bamford, DCL, Giroud
      0.7 itb

      My transfer plans are (were):

      GW14 - Cancelo to Dier
      GW15 - Mendy to Meslier
      GW16 - Grealish to Son, Targett to Robbo, DCL to Davis(4.3) (-8)
      GW17 - Save FT
      GW18 - FH
      GW19 - Button to Fabianski, Dier to Alioski (BB)

      With Son rising tonight it ruins my plans big time. What should I do, I really wanted to keep Grealish for WBA and the only way I can get Son is with -8 rushing some transfers right away and not when planned. If Grealish rises once after WBA game I would still be able to make all of the transfers above. What do you think ?

      Open Controls
      1. Goonsquad245
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Find another route and don’t panic

        Open Controls
      2. ZimZalabim
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I replied when u posted this a couple hours ago u will lose ur banked ft in 17 when u FH

        Open Controls
    • JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      If these Salah rumours are true I’m gonna go to Melwood and slap Klopp in the face. Brought in Mane last week for Fulham and the move cost me 17 pts. Now as I bring in Salah the rumours appear. Why me. WHY ME

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Why did you bring in Salah today instead of tomorrow

        Open Controls
      2. ‘Tis the Season
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Scaremongers or should I say Salahmongers

        Open Controls
    • Neves say Neves
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Bottomed
      I need a defender for 1 gameweek, 6.5m to spend. (I have Chilwell, Reguilon and Cresswell)
      Options:
      A) Mings (wba) (west brom have terrible set piece defence)
      B) Semedo (bur)
      C) Lamptey (SHU)
      D) Robinson (new)
      E) James/Zouma (WHU)
      F) Other?

      Open Controls
    • Sloths
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Need help with captaincy for this weekend please!

      Martinez
      Vestergaard, James, Chilwell
      Salah, Son, Fernandes, De Bruyne
      Calvert-Lewin, Bamford, Giroud

      Subs - Steer, Taylor, Anguissa, Neco Williams

      Open Controls
      1. Serge Aurier
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        I am in the similar position. Maybe a punt on Giroud is the best option

        Open Controls
        1. Sloths
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Interesting idea!

          Open Controls
      2. Neves say Neves
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Bruno for me

        Open Controls
    • Hryszko
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      What are these Salah 'Rumours'?

      Open Controls
      1. The_Fish
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        He’s benched. I started it. @fpl_fish

        Open Controls
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Are you saying Ben @SMXLFC is copying your tweets?

          Open Controls
        2. ‘Tis the Season
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Where do you get the names of the 11 that train together ❓

          Open Controls
          1. ‘Tis the Season
            • 2 Years
            just now

            https://twitter.com/fpl_fish/status/1340017025293443074?s=21

            Open Controls
    • Sol
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      McCarthy 1FT 2.3 ITB FH W18
      James Chilwell Justin
      Son Salah KDB Bruno Anguissa
      Bamford DCL
      Forster Kilman Brewster 3.8

      A)Save
      B) Brewster > Wilson

      Cheers

      Open Controls
    • AI3user
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Play one:

      A) KWP
      B) Coufal
      C) Taylor

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        C

        Open Controls
    • Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Mods. On one of the servers I connect to, it's not recognising that I'm logged in. If I refresh the page, more often than not it resolves itself - I presume the load balancer is putting me on another server.

      Open Controls
    • Atimis
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Been set on (c) Son but maybe Bruno over him?

      Just will Leeds push as always?

      Won’t Pogba affect Bruno?

      Open Controls
      1. Serge Aurier
        • 3 Years
        just now

        No Pogba plays behind him

        Open Controls
      2. Serge Aurier
        • 3 Years
        just now

        No Paul plays behind Bruno

        Open Controls
    • Bill Car
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      In a bit of a jam here chaps.

      Bamford / Vardy / Martial (no hit)

      Bamford / Kane / DCL (-4)

      Open Controls
    • Alli
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      A, Vardy > Rashford
      B. Vardy, Bowen > Wilson, Son (-4)
      Still have WC

      McCarthy - Nyland
      Zouma - KWP - Justin - Mitchell - Dallas
      Salah - Bruno - KDB - Bowen - Stephens
      Vardy - DCL - Bamford

      Open Controls
    • andres
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      A dcl to kane
      B cavaleiro / chwilwell => son, 5.4 def (-4)
      C kdb, dcl => son, kane (-4)

      Open Controls
      1. boroie
        • 2 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Why so desperate for Spurs? Similar moves for KdB didn't serve anyone too well ahead of a plum fixture last time

        Open Controls
    • boroie
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Who’s more important to get in? Son or Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Depends on your team structure.

        Open Controls
    • Tomsk
        1 min ago

        Trying to make up lots of ground in mini leagues. Thinking of making Werner captain (seems I might be only one left with him). Very stupid or worth a go?(150 points behind)

        Open Controls
      • CRO KLOPP
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        How can anyone know today if Salah is benched,Klopp could wake up nicely rested and decide to play him

        Open Controls
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          they're not saying he's rested but that he has an injury.

          Open Controls
      • Tony Martial
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Worth transferring Salah out for a punt?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.