446
Pro Pundit Teams December 24

How to plan for Blank and Double Gameweeks with Gameweek 15 transfers

446 Comments
Share

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, a time of hope and joy for many. That’s right, the Double Gameweeks are upon us! 

With the fixtures coming thick and fast, fantasy managers are starting to prepare their sides for the blanks and Double Gameweeks approaching in Gameweek 18 and Gameweek 19. I still have my first Wildcard to use so my strategy is to Wildcard in Gameweek 16, Free Hit in Blank Gameweek 18 and bench boost in Double Gameweek 19. Whatever your chip strategy may be over this period, if you intend on attacking the Double Gameweek  then the budget options will be important to help balance our squads. 

It’s important not to disregard the games in and around the doubles, so the best low cost options can give us that flexibility to bench them in not so favourable fixtures whilst maximising our squads with as many Double Gameweek players as possible.

I’m not particularly interested in any Fulham assets, so the teams most likely to provide me with cheaper options are Burnley, Leeds, West Ham and Southampton. Let’s take a look at their fixtures over the coming weeks. For the purpose of this research I have ignored Gameweek 18 as I, and I expect many others are planning on free hitting that week. Apologies to those with different strategies.

Gameweek 15 – Gameweek 17

  • Burnley (lee, SHU, FUL)
  • Leeds (BUR, wba, tot)
  • West Ham (BHA, sou, eve)
  • Southampton (ful, WHU, LIV) 

Double Gameweek  Fixtures

  • West Ham (BUR, WBA)
  • Leeds (BHA, SOU)
  • Southampton (lei, lee)
  • Burnley (whu, liv)

LEEDS UNITED

As you can see, Leeds rank high in the Season Ticker tool in both the fixtures preceding blank Gameweek 18 and Double Gameweek 19 itself. This, for me, makes them the perfect team to target for budget enablers in preparation for the Double Gameweek. Interestingly, the fixtures after the double aren’t bad either (new, lei, EVE, CRY) making them a great investment in the long term thinking also.

The attacking intent from this Leeds side is clear to see. Even in the 6-2 defeat to Manchester United they managed 17 attempts (14 in the box and 3 big chances). Patrick Bamford (£6.4m) is still undoubtably the standout option of their assets. 

Nailed in Marco Bielsa’s side and at the top end of all key metrics across forwards this season, he is arguably must-have for me currently, given his price and fixture run.

Those looking for a differential may look to Raphinha (£5.4m). He has been displaying some eye-catching stats of late. Looking at the last four Gameweeks, he has made 14 attempts (11 in the box) and created 12 chances for his teammates. 

End-product is letting him down right now, but he may consider himself unlucky to only return twice in the last four outings (two assists). Bamford would be the man to hang your hat on and transfer in early if you don’t own already, but it’s worth keeping an eye on the Brazilian over the coming games as the Double Gameweek 19 approaches.

Defensively, Leeds don’t fill me with much hope for clean sheets with their ‘We’ll score more than you’ mentality. I will probably stay clear of their defensive assets but for anyone wanting to invest, Stuart Dallas (£4.7m) is the one with an eye for goal who might pop up with an attacking return. 

He has made 18 attempts on goal this season and no defender has had more big chances than the Northern Irishman (three).

BURNLEY

In a stark contrast to Leeds, it’s only really defensive assets that appeal from the Clarets. Despite a 2-1 win over Wolves in Gameweek 14, Burnley have still only registered eight goals all season and at 11.65, only West Bromwich Albion have a worst expected goals (xG) score than them. 

However, as we have come to expect from Sean Dyche’s men, they look assured defensively and have already produced five clean sheets. 

Looking at the fixtures, Burnley have a fantastic run up to Double Gameweek 19 which should provide a great platform to further their clean sheet tally, but the Double Gameweek isn’t particularly appealing for them which is a shame. 

Away matches at West Ham and Liverpool in Gameweek 19 is unlikely to result in clean sheets in my opinion. Therefore, the best route into their defence could be Nick Pope (£5.4m), who has the capability to rack up save points in any fixture. The shot-stopper has already acquired 66 points and is well on his way to replicating last seasons heroics. 

Those looking to bench boost may find his £5.4m price tag a little to high and may prefer to look for two sub £5.0m Double Gameweek goalkeepers. But those not planning on using the chip should seriously consider Pope in my opinion as the best long-term option to pair with non-playing bench fodder.

Elsewhere Charlie Taylor (£4.5m) is still good value at £4.5m.

WEST HAM UNITED

Arguably the pick up the bunch for the Double Gameweek fixtures (BUR, WHA), West Ham will provide us with good value ahead of this run of games. 

The standout budget options for me are Vladimir Coufal (£4.6m) and Tomas Soucek (£5.1m).

I have spoken about a lot about Soucek in previous articles and he continues to pass the eye test for me. I have owned the midfielder all season and at £5.1m, I am happy to leave him on my bench when I do not need him, and fancy him to provide returns when called upon. 

Coufal is a player I am currently planning on bringing in when I Wildcard in Gameweek 16. Over the last four Gameweeks he has put in 26 crosses and created 10 chances for his teammates. 

Only Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson (£7.3m) can better those numbers. Still only £4.6m, the favourable Double Gameweek fixtures bodes well for returns at both end of the pitch. 

SOUTHAMPTON

While the fixtures for the Saints aren’t fantastic, I feel their performances on the pitch can make us start to realistically consider their assets in any match. Jannik Vestergaard (£5.0m) is perhaps the best defensive asset with his presence in the box resulting in three goals already this season, although does have a knee problem to overcome right now. 

Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.7m) is also a good option for anyone who has a little value tied up in him or does not want to stretch to the 5.0 price tag. 

From an attacking perspective, Che Adams (£6.0m) is the possibly the best option currently for anyone looking for a forward in this price bracket. His all-round play has resulted in four goals and five assists this season. As a Saints fan who watches most games, it is clear that his confidence continues to grow.

Thanks for reading. Christmas will certainly be different this year but hopefully we can at least enjoy the football. Good Luck all.

The Scout Squad’s top picks for FPL Gameweek 15

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

446 Comments Post a Comment
  1. EgyptianKing
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    Can Matip be a good option in your opinion?

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
        17 mins ago

        Not at all, sorry. He is injury prone and would be a transfer waiting to happen

        Open Controls
      • Pukki Party
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Not for me. Robbo+TAA or just one of them for me

        Open Controls
      • Kante Touch This
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I’ve pulled the trigger

        Open Controls
    2. Vazza
        31 mins ago

        Roughly where would you rank Grealish in the top FPL assets to own this season?

        Open Controls
        1. circusmonkey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          25 mins ago

          Number 1 for his price.

          Open Controls
          1. Bram
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            21 mins ago

            Yeah - not a top gun but best of the rest

            Open Controls
        2. FeverPitch
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Top 3 or so in the game at present. He is such good value

          Open Controls
      • FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        29 mins ago

        I have mate. Currently on -88.6.

        Will he get to 100 by 2am though?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          just now

          See where he is in an hour.

          Open Controls
        2. FPLMACKEM
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          *ignore. Had a few whiskys.

          Open Controls
      • roghippo
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        Is Wilson to Adams or Wood worth a hit, already on a -4

        Cheers and Merry Christmas

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Party
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Not worth it

          Open Controls
      • circusmonkey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        Just to check this (it is late, I should go to bed)
        Watkins shows price as 6.1 but on my transfers page, he is 6.0, so if he drops tonight, it doesn't matter for me, does it?

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Party
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Nope

          Open Controls
          1. Pukki Party
            • 3 Years
            just now

            By 6.0 do you mean purchase price? Worth using the "list view" for these.

            Open Controls
        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          yes

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            just now

            No, stays at 6.

            Open Controls
      • OptimusBlack
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        If You have James and hope he paly DGW 19 would u get now
        A- Lamptey > Dallas
        B- Lamptey > Zouma

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Party
          • 3 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      • Pukki Party
        • 3 Years
        28 mins ago

        Repost, toughest transfer decisions so far this season. Better transfers here? 2ft 0.0 itb

        Martinez
        Robbo Cancelo Taylor
        Son Bruno KDB Soucek
        DCL Bamford Watkins

        4.0 Ziyech Ayling Lewis

        A) KDB, Ziyech to Anguissa, Salah C
        B) just Ziyech to Anguissa (kdb C and him to Salah next week)
        C) Watkins to Adams

        Basicly captain KDB and no Salah or vice versa. 600K so chasing.

        Open Controls
        1. OptimusBlack
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
          1. Pukki Party
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Thanks. Think he will outscore Mo?

            Open Controls
            1. OptimusBlack
              • 7 Years
              just now

              I don't Know really don't uave Moo And KDB my C

              Open Controls
        2. Bram
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          Wouldn't want to be without either but not having Salah would scare me most so a reluctant A

          Open Controls
      • as33
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        Best replacement for Chilwell and James? 0itb

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Depends on GW18/19

          Open Controls
      • GOONER
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        A) Grealish & Balbuena

        B) Robbo & Raphinha

        Open Controls
      • I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        So one question about the free hit. If I have 2 FTs for The GW and I decide to use FH, what happens to my 2 FTs? Do they roll or only 1 FT after the FH?

        Open Controls
        1. Mika-eel
          • 3 Years
          19 mins ago

          1 FT.

          Open Controls
          1. Bram
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            14 mins ago

            1FT - FH wipes any saved transfers the same as a wildcard.

            Open Controls
      • melvinmbabazi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        Thoughts on how to bring in Salah? 0.3 itb 1FT

        McCarthy
        Robbo I Coufal I Dallas
        Bruno | Rashford | Son | Grealish I Bowen
        Kane | DCL |

        Forster I Brewster I *Chilwell I *Lamptey

        Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Kane to Bamford and Rashford to Salah

          Open Controls
      • Mika-eel
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        You guys swapping out either Bruno/Salah in 18 for KDB or just going without?

        Will probably be just capping one of the Spurs and just prep for 19 and not use any chips.

        Merry Christmas everyone.

        Open Controls
        1. Bram
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          I'd be getting KDB with a hokey-cokey if required.

          I actually have KDB but may still hokey-cokey Stirling for gw18 if he & City show any form by then

          Open Controls
          1. Mika-eel
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Yeah will be scary not having any City attackers for 18. My last experience with the hokey cokey hasn't gone to well with Salah/KDB. Haven't even considered Sterling.

            Will keep in mind, like you said, form permitting.

            Open Controls
      • tc93
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        2FT, 0.0 ITB- who to replace Chilwell with?: (btw planning on FH 18 and bench boost 19)

        1) Chillwell + Grealish --> Robbo + Rafinha (bought grealish at 7- now 7.8)
        2) Chillwell --> Dier
        3) Chillwell --> Coufal

        Team:
        Martinez
        Chillwell / KWP / Dias
        Salah (c) / Fernandes / Son / Grealish / KDB
        Adams / Bamford

        Bench: Button, Ayling, Michell, Davis

        Open Controls
        1. tc93
          • 2 Years
          just now

          or Chilwell --> Zouma

          Open Controls
      • jonnybhoy
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Really want to get TAA and the only way is by getting rid of Dias so worth doing this?

        Chillwell and Dias to TAA and Dallas for free?

        Open Controls
        1. jonnybhoy
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Or coufal

          Open Controls
        2. MMN
          • 6 Years
          just now

          No

          Open Controls
      • JURGENAUT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        15 mins ago

        Chilwell, Lamptey, KDB to Taylor, Coufal, Salah (c) for -8.

        Only have Justin on bench so would be playing with 10 players otherwise.

        As Chilwell and Lamptey are both not playing, I think the -8 pays off?

        Open Controls
      • The Count of Monte Cristo
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Bit late, but well done to all that got good green arrows this week. Good week to prosper.

        Reds -- unlucky, this GW tilted on fine margins and captaincy decisions where it really was a lottery. We go again next time.

        Merry Christmas to you all. Keep staying safe.

        Open Controls
        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          Ditto sir

          Open Controls
        2. Bram
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          And you, best wishes

          Open Controls
      • J ⚒ Salah & Vinagre
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Hi guys, just wanted to take a minute to wish you a very merry Christmas and a happy year, most of all good health! These days people don't spend much time or thought on some personal words to their friends and family, they just copy and paste some random message and send it on. So after all we've been though together this year I want to thank you for your friendship and wish you a happy and fulfilling 2021 - you’re the best gymnastics group anyone could ask for. Best wishes, Helen

        Open Controls
        1. Tommy J
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          Nice one- Happy Christmas!

          Open Controls
        2. Bennyboy1907
            10 mins ago

            And to you sir!

            Open Controls
          • My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            Ditto sir

            Open Controls
          • Pep Roulette
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            Merry Christmas!

            Open Controls
          • Vazza
              7 mins ago

              Same to you. Best wishes for Christmas and the New Year.

              By the way, do you consider us as part of your gymnastics group??

              Open Controls
              1. J ⚒ Salah & Vinagre
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                My sarcastic humour is wasted here 😉

                Open Controls
                1. Bram
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  A virtual gymnastic bubble!

                  Open Controls
            • Bram
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              4 mins ago

              And you, best wishes

              Open Controls
          • Vazza
              9 mins ago

              Top 5 Christmas movies

              Open Controls
              1. My heart goes Salalalalah
                • 3 Years
                8 mins ago

                Debbie does Xmas
                Home Alone ii &iii

                Open Controls
              2. Vazza
                  6 mins ago

                  Willy Wonka and the Choco Factory has to be on the list surely..

                  Open Controls
                • Craicer
                  • 6 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Christmas Vacation
                  Elf

                  Open Controls
                • Bram
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Die Hard

                  Open Controls
                • Tsparkes10
                  • 2 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Home alone
                  Elf
                  Charlie and chocolate factory

                  Open Controls
                  1. Vazza
                      just now

                      These three are my personal favourites

                      Open Controls
                  2. Bennyboy1907
                      2 mins ago

                      Elf no cap

                      Open Controls
                  3. Kay317
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    8 mins ago

                    Struggling on who to start out of this lot.. which 3 to start:
                    A) Matip
                    B) Stones
                    C) Dallas
                    D) Coufal
                    E) Taylor

                    Currently got Coufal and Taylor on the bench but not sure.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bram
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      A, B and coinflip

                      Open Controls
                      1. Kay317
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        just now

                        It's Dallas and Coufal I can't decide between really. He has scored a few so I guess I should stick with Dallas.

                        Open Controls
                  4. Pep Roulette
                    • 3 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Merry Christmas to each and every member of the FFS family! Cheers!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tsparkes10
                      • 2 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      You too mate 🙂

                      Open Controls
                    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
                      • 3 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Ditto sir

                      Open Controls
                    3. Bram
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      And to you

                      Open Controls
                    4. Bennyboy1907
                        1 min ago

                        Thanks

                        Open Controls
                    5. tbhogal
                      • 11 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Is Chilwell to Zouma best for DGW19 ?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bram
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        If you can't afford a Pool def then possibly although WHM have a nice dgw for defs

                        Open Controls
                    6. sthelenslad92
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      Should I start Soucek or Welbeck?

                      Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.