My final FPL transfer decisions ahead of Gameweek 16 Wildcard

After an eventful Gameweek 14, in which I almost committed the deadly sin of selling Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), I couldn’t be happier with the end result: a total of 93 points and an overall rank well inside the Top 20K for the first time since Gameweek 10.



Considering the rumours from several sources saying Salah was going to be rested at Selhurst Park, I almost pulled the trigger and sold him for Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) on Saturday morning. However, since I wasn’t 100% convinced by the rumours, I decided to hold fire and hope for a cameo from the Liverpool midfielder at the very least. After all, it would be heartbreaking to sell him ahead of such a nice fixture just to find out the rumours weren’t true.



However, the rumours were very true and he was indeed benched. But Salah doesn’t need many minutes to wreak havoc and after his 16-pointer, I was relieved to have decided to save my transfer. In addition, Ruben Dias (£5.7m), Andrew Robertson (£7.3m), Jack Grealish (£7.8m) and my captain Bruno Fernandes (£11.0m) all delivered nine points or more, which felt great after three red arrows in a row.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT