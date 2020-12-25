1293
Pro Pundit Teams December 25

My final FPL transfer decisions ahead of Gameweek 16 Wildcard

After an eventful Gameweek 14, in which I almost committed the deadly sin of selling Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), I couldn’t be happier with the end result: a total of 93 points and an overall rank well inside the Top 20K for the first time since Gameweek 10.

Considering the rumours from several sources saying Salah was going to be rested at Selhurst Park, I almost pulled the trigger and sold him for Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) on Saturday morning. However, since I wasn’t 100% convinced by the rumours, I decided to hold fire and hope for a cameo from the Liverpool midfielder at the very least. After all, it would be heartbreaking to sell him ahead of such a nice fixture just to find out the rumours weren’t true.

However, the rumours were very true and he was indeed benched. But Salah doesn’t need many minutes to wreak havoc and after his 16-pointer, I was relieved to have decided to save my transfer. In addition, Ruben Dias (£5.7m), Andrew Robertson (£7.3m), Jack Grealish (£7.8m) and my captain Bruno Fernandes (£11.0m) all delivered nine points or more, which felt great after three red arrows in a row.

  1. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Every new page has at least 3 questions that were posted the page before, do people not bother reading at all?

    Open Controls
    1. Tango74
        3 mins ago

        All comments are RMT or who shall I buy?

        Never about the article !

        Open Controls
    2. tyron
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Anyone starting chilwell incase. Rumours he trained. Also out of ten what are Torres chances of starting

      Open Controls
      1. Lukakuna
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        rumours where?

        Open Controls
        1. Nice to Finally Michu
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Pictures seen on social media

          Open Controls
          1. Ron_Swanson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            There’s pictures of him training?

            Open Controls
      2. Nice to Finally Michu
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Good call to start Chilwell, he won't be subbed in if he doesn't start. I like the odds of Torres starting but we never know with Pep

        Open Controls
      3. Hansel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Are there any rumours besides him posting a picture on instagram from the locker room?

        Open Controls
        1. tyron
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Just the pic really

          Open Controls
      4. Tango74
          8 mins ago

          But then if he’s on bench he may come on for 1min. So why would u start him?

          Open Controls
          1. tyron
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Hmmm true. Good point

            Open Controls
          2. Ron_Swanson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I think he either starts or doesn’t play at all because he’s injured. If he’s fit enough for the bench I think Frank plays him

            Open Controls
      5. Nice to Finally Michu
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        I'm really wondering how vital it is to have Son over this stretch. Thinking about whether Pulisic + TAA is better than Son + Coufal (plus some minor down grades like Wood > Rodrigo, Taylor > Lowton) and coming to the conclusion that it very well may be

        Open Controls
        1. Nice to Finally Michu
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          *miswrote, the minor downgrades apply to the Pulisic + TAA option

          Open Controls
        2. AzzaroMax99
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Similar dilemma here: Kane+Pulisic or Werner+Son.
          Leaning towards first combo.

          If you have Kane, than it's Puli+TAA imo.

          Open Controls
          1. Nice to Finally Michu
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            I do have Kane and i'm starting to come to your line of thinking. From your dilemma, I would go Kane + Pulisic

            Open Controls
            1. AzzaroMax99
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Thx mate. Cheers!

              Open Controls
        3. Bad Kompany
          • 3 Years
          just now

          He’s a great option. No one is essential though. It depends on your team and chip plan

          Open Controls
      6. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 mins ago

        Play one?

        A Targett CRY H
        B Lookman SOU H

        Open Controls
        1. Nice to Finally Michu
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
          1. FPLMACKEM
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 mins ago

            Why Lookman out of interest?

            Open Controls
            1. Nice to Finally Michu
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              Always play the attacker

              Open Controls
        2. jonnybhoy
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          A

          Open Controls
      7. Hansel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Play Justin (MUN) or Taylor (lee)

        Open Controls
        1. jonnybhoy
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Taylor

          Open Controls
        2. La RoRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I'd play Justin. Could be a tight game, Leicester showed againt spurs that they can deal with the counter which is where utd are particularly strong. Leeds will be Leeds, full throttle attack, they will likely score at least one, probably more.

          Open Controls
      8. Kabaranko
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Hey, what lineup do you guys expect brighton to start? lamptey 100% out right?

        Open Controls
        1. Bad Kompany
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Latest News: Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) is set to miss out yet again for Brighton although Graham Potter expects the player to return "pretty soon" after Sunday's trip to West Ham.

          Open Controls
        2. Vazza
            just now

            Which is better

            A. Mercedes x 1
            B. Ford x 4

            Assuming that you’re not in a car rental business nor have other members of family who can drive.

            Open Controls
        3. Muscout
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          Is J Lewis likely to be back in starting line up?

          Open Controls
          1. BENOIT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Bruce likely to play 9 at the back, so Yes

            Open Controls
        4. jonnybhoy
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          No major issues so thinking of getting in TAA/Robbo but the only way I see fit is by getting rid of Dias? So should I do Dias to TAA/Robbo for free?

          McCarthy
          Coufal Dias Targett
          Son KDB Salah (C) Fernandes Podence
          DCL Bamford

          4mill Taylor Justin Brewster

          Open Controls
          1. Nice to Finally Michu
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            I wouldn't do it this week. Maybe next?

            Open Controls
        5. Bad Kompany
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Any news on Burnley Man U being rescheduled for gw 18? Looking unlikely to happen now?

          Open Controls
        6. Hakaei lali
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Stop asking quastions and try to
          Discusse FPl

          Open Controls
          1. Nice to Finally Michu
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            what would you like to discuss?

            Open Controls
          2. BENOIT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Eh?

            Open Controls

