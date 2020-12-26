1214
Metrics December 26

Huge backing for Salah captaincy as Wildcard template for DGW19 forms

1,214 Comments
Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) was handed the armband by huge swathes of the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League managers in Gameweek 15.

The Egyptian has accrued the largest captaincy backing in a single round at this level so far in 2020/21.

A whopping 82.8% of the top 10k chose Salah as their skipper ahead of an appealing home meeting with West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies have conceded 29 goals in 14 league matches this season, an average of 2.1 per game, while Salah has blanked just once at Anfield in 2020/21.

As a result, it is no surprise to see so many high-level managers captaining him for Gameweek 15. 

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) was the second-most popular captain among the top 10k but still only managed the support of 5.2% for his home meeting with Newcastle.

That makes for a majority of 77.5 percentage points between Salah and De Bruyne.

And those who handed the armband to the Belgian had no joy on Saturday, with the City playmaker taking only appearance and clean sheet points away from the 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, we can expect the top 10k to deploy a flurry of Wildcards in Gameweek 16 considering the chip usage for the latest round.

As you can see from the bar chart above, only 1.9% of these managers assembled a new squad for Gameweek 15 – a fact perhaps influenced in some part by the proximity to Christmas Day and a desire to leave Blank Gameweek 18/Double Gameweek 19 planning to the last possible moment.

That takes the total usage for the Wildcard to 81.6% among the top 10k with just one deadline left before the first one expires.

That means almost one in five of the top 10k have less than two days left to use the first Wildcard.

As is to be expected with some of the early frontrunners at this stage of the season, a fair chunk have already eaten into their chip allowance.

Almost one in three of this leading bunch have used two or more of their chips, with 2.9% now only having a second Wildcard in their locker.

But what of the 191 managers who played their first Wildcard ahead of the Gameweek 15 deadline?

As the graphic above illustrates, many of them have Double Gameweek 19 – and a possible Bench Boost – on their minds.

Ten of the 15-man template above have two fixtures in Gameweek 19, while Son Heung-min (£9.7m) and Harry Kane (£11.0m) have very favourable matches in the shorter term.

Almost two-thirds of the Wildcarders kept hold of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m), interestingly, although what many may have deemed a favourable match-up against Sheffield United on Boxing Day may have been his last hurrah and the blank at Bramall Lane may hasten his departure from some of these teams.

De Bruyne and Chelsea defenders are the big losers in the above squad.

As for the most-owned players in the top 10k overall, there were two changes to the ‘template’ squad above from Gameweek 14.

Ben Chilwell (£6.1m) and Reece James (£5.1m), who were both flagged with injuries before blanking at the Emirates, have been replaced by Stuart Dallas (£4.7m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.3m).

Chilwell and James’ ownerships both dropped by more than half among the top 10k ahead of Gameweek 15.

Statistics taken from LiveFPL.net

1,214 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HUAAAA
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Alr done kdb to bruno. Should i -4 to sell mahrez or keep lol.:. Totally dunno if he is still playing for manc. Next up vs everton

    Open Controls
    1. Nightrain_
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      I think he'll play against Eve and maybe rested against Che so he's fitted for the blank. He's frustrating to own and i also don't get the chance to grab his haul but planning to ditch him later maybe in GW19

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 9 Years
        38 mins ago

        Think I'm gonna keep Mahrez now. Had planned to do him to JWP, but reckon he'll start now vs. Everton. Owned him for his 21-point haul, so at least that's something. Think better off without him, though...

        Open Controls
    2. hueycho
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      Just get rid mate, otherwise, you will b asking the same question every week

      Open Controls
  2. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Thought I'd share the -8 points hit I took on the lead-up to this GW, folks. It has a chance of working out for me! Lol.

    I had 2 x FT's and did Sterling (needed rid as didn't have confidence in giving him the armband as wasn't sure of starts, etc.) & read that Ancilotti was wishing to rest DCL, so did Sterling to Salah (c) & DCL to Ollie Waktins.

    I later discovered that Walker was out, and 'cos I didn't have much of a bench, I did Walker to Robbo (-4). After many glasses of Prosecco, I finally convinced myself that Chillwell wouldn't play - nor would he 2 or 3 days later! Chillwell starts, but only amasses a mere one point. Matip for a -8 total (and my first points hit all season!) looks like a shwred move now, TBH... 😆

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      Very nice.

      Open Controls
    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      I really hope this works. Good story too.

      Open Controls
      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Huh? It’s already worked.. and handsomely

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Beer 😉

          Open Controls
        2. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          But Robbo and Matip could make it better.

          Open Controls
  3. Nightrain_
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    Anybody watched the Ars-Che game, do you think Saka worth a replacement for Lookman considering Arsenal's next two are pretty easy and they play on the BGW

    Or is it a better move to ditch Grealish for Maddison for the plan of DGW and him to, maybe score/assist, against Palace up next ?

    Open Controls
    1. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      You could not convince me in any way shape or form to have an Arsenal asset

      Open Controls
      1. Nightrain_
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Thinking that cause looks like Saka is nailed and he's only 0.1 more expensive than Lookman and Arsenal don't have blank

        Open Controls
    2. Nabs Kebabs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      I am very interested. 5.1m is very tasty.

      Open Controls
      1. Nightrain_
        • 4 Years
        just now

        My thinking too, 5.1 for (should be) a more solid team than Fulham

        Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Just saw the highlights and it looked more like Chelsea being useless.

      Madison can work, see how Wolves player do. Likes of Neto/Podence are on my watchlist.

      Open Controls
      1. Nightrain_
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I was planning to do Lookman to Neto but considering Saka is only 5.1 and he should play against weakened Palace, that could be better to save 0.8 for something else

        Open Controls
  4. IRBOX ⚽
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    Those who have gone against the herd and opted to do without Spurs have done exceptionally well recently. #beatingthesheep

    Open Controls
  5. Garam MOSALAH
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Having 7 players for BGW18 good ?

    Open Controls
    1. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Using a chip? Absolutely not.. navigating without? It’s ok but expect a mediocre GW

      Open Controls
    2. djman102
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Should be, assuming it's the usual suspects. Those of us FHing will be playing a bit of a lottery beyond that.

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  6. dshv
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    WC ACTIVE

    mccarthy johnstone
    Robertson dallas coufal dias taylor
    Son salah bruno soucek rafinha
    Adams vardy bamford

    0.2 itb

    Good or give me some advices

    Dias or dier ??

    Open Controls
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Dier for the security of starts...

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Vardy may be rested.

      Open Controls
    3. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Kane much better than Son for upcoming fixtures imo. Don’t like McCarthy, Dallas, Taylor, Soucek, Raphina or Adams.. food for thought

      Open Controls
      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Or Vardy.. he is rubbish. Actually, rip it up and start again

        Open Controls
        1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Breaks 150 points every season, broke 200 last season, already on 100+ in December... "Rubbish" - Woeful opinion.

          Open Controls
          1. IRBOX ⚽
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Are you ever going to captain him? Awful value but please have him in your squad

            Open Controls
      2. Nabs Kebabs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Why do you say Kane much better than Son?

        Open Controls
        1. IRBOX ⚽
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          Deep lying defences mate. I don’t think these fixtures bode well for Son who is an absolute monster on the counter attack but fails to do well against buses or teams which Spurs dominate in possession

          Open Controls
          1. Nabs Kebabs
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Leeds aren't really deep lying though are they? Fulham yeah definitely.

            Open Controls
  7. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Guys,

    When did Grealish get booked in the boxing day fixture vs. Palace? Must have been right at the death as never saw anything myself... =o/

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      When Mings got sent off.

      Open Controls
  8. Nabs Kebabs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Keen to hear out ideas here please:

    Martinez
    Dias Justin Coufal
    Salah Bruno KDB Zaha Soucek
    DCL Bamford

    Ryan Ayling Watkins Targett

    2FT, 1.2m

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      KDB, Justin > Son, Salah (not sure on your SP’s). KDB > 4.5 and Watkins > Kane another great option

      Open Controls
      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Sorry. Salah should be Robbo/TAA in the original suggestion

        Open Controls
        1. Nabs Kebabs
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          ah yep got it

          Open Controls
      2. Nabs Kebabs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I like holding KDB with the amount of people looking to sell + already reasonably low ownership tbh.

        Who is Salah supposed to be in that first option, TAA?

        Open Controls
    2. Dupuytrens
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      What are your plans for chips and B / D GW strategy?
      kdb to Son for the next two games anyway.

      Open Controls
      1. Nabs Kebabs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thinking to not utilise chips for GW18/19

        Open Controls
  9. Garam MOSALAH
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Will BUR v MUN happen in GW18 ?

    Open Controls
    1. djman102
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd say if it's not announced next week, it won't happen.

      Open Controls
  10. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    McCarthy, Forster
    Chilwell, Coufal, KWP, Targett, Kilman
    Salah, KDB, Grealish, Bruno, Soucek
    DCL, Bamford, Wilson

    2FTs, 0.3itb
    1) Kilman, KDB > Cancelo, Son
    2) Kilman, Wilson > Cancelo, Dec-Reid
    3) Kilman, KDB, Wilson > Robbo, Son, Dec-Reid (-4)

    Open Controls
  11. Chandler Bing
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Neto or Saka? Will most likely remove after BGW.

    Open Controls
    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Neto

      Open Controls
    2. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Neto

      Open Controls
    3. Atletico Junior
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Neto

      Open Controls
  12. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    What to do here?

    Mendy(Forster)
    Robertson Cancelo Coufal(Taylor)(Lamptey)
    Salah KDB Fernandes Grealish (Riedewald)
    DCL Bamford Rodrigo

    Plan to FH18,BB/TC19
    1FT,0.1 itb

    KDB to Son with FT?

    Open Controls
    1. Chandler Bing
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'd probably do Grealish to Zaha

      Open Controls
      1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Why Zaha?
        I'm using FH18 and he doesn't even have a DGW, can do Grealish to Rashford for a hit if I do the KDB Son move

        Open Controls
        1. Chandler Bing
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Ah, didn't read the part where you said you're FHing. Well, then I'd do KdB to Son for sure.

          Open Controls
  13. Ibralicious
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Oof, Johnstone at 98 on fplstatistics now. Needed him to survive a price rise this GW to fund my ultimate GW19 double squad

    Open Controls
  14. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Play 1
    A) Coufal away to Southampton
    B) DCL at home to Man City

    Genuinely thinking of benching DCL with a chance of him getting rested and no Rich...

    Open Controls
    1. djman102
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      A based on Ancelotti's comments.

      Open Controls
  15. HUAAAA
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Stones will start vs everton?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Laporte's turn probably.

      Open Controls
    2. Wild Card this...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I would guess he starts against Everton and gets rested against Chelsea the following one.
      Definitely missing one of those two games.

      Open Controls
  16. JRO093
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    2 ft. Contemplating KdB+Watkins out for Vardy+Max8.3m but really don’t like any of them. I am FH18.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Vardy a risk, see Scout tweet.

      Open Controls
  17. Winston.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Best option for DGW19?

    A. Maddison + Martial
    B. Bowen + Firmino
    C. Soucek + Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. djman102
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I'm on C myself

      Open Controls
  18. Avo24
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    will you transfer out Grealish or martinez to DGW player like madison??
    So much value tied up on them but their fixture turn bad and no DGW

    Open Controls
  19. Nabs Kebabs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    KDB sellers, do you not want him back GW18? Do you plan to bring him back or go without?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      FH for many.

      Open Controls
  20. davies
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    DCL >

    A) Kane (> Vardy GW17/GW19)

    B) Vardy now

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Not B with the doubt on the old man.

      Open Controls
    2. djman102
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I'm doing A (switch in 19)

      Open Controls
  21. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Best move here? Planning to FH19:

    A) Douglas -> Holding
    B) Riedewald -> Martinelli
    C) KDB & Bamford -> 7.5 (Zaha?) & Kane

    McCarthy
    Cancelo, Dier, Bellerin
    Salah, KDB, Bruno, Son
    Bamford, Wilson, Watkins

    Forster, Targett, Riedewald, Douglas
    Bank 0.6m, 2FT

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Bamford could easily haul vs WBA so maybe B.

      Open Controls
  22. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    30 from 6..salah C kane dallas balbuena bamford left..Some stupid decisions cost me points thus week. Initially decided to save the ft but then I saw Watkins dropping so did Watkins to adams and then started James over kwp..16 points swing.. And kdb was my differential and as always disappointed, this guy forget how to score goals how many one -one he need to score a goal..he is out for me..son coming in..

    Open Controls
  23. dshv
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Robertson or TAA

    Open Controls
    1. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Trent

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Whoever scores more vs WBA.

      Open Controls
  24. IRBOX ⚽
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Just in case you missed it... EVERTON 2ND! We really are going to win the league

    Open Controls
  25. dshv
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Maybe final question

    WC active

    1. Vardy and adams
    2. Kane and some fodder or 5.4

    Fh18 bb19.

    The plan is to bring vardy for the double19 so what to do ?

    Open Controls

