New dad Coufal starts alongside Soucek and Cresswell, as Lamptey misses out for Brighton

Owners of Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m) will be delighted that the arrival of a new child has not stopped the Czech right-back from starting against Brighton and Hove Albion.

David Moyes has seemingly reverted to the wing-back system that was previously halted by Arthur Masuaku’s (£4.4m) knee surgery, with the cheap Ben Johnson (£3.9m) in his place.

Johnson for Pablo Fornals (£6.2m) is the only change from last week’s 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, as Michail Antonio (£6.2m) is still not back from the hamstring injury picked up against Aston Villa in Gameweek 10. Asked about his return, Moyes said he “can’t say exactly when. Hopefully it’ll not be too long.” Tomas Soucek (£5.1m), Aaron Cresswell (£5.3m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m) all start.

The Hammers have not yet beaten Brighton in the Premier League, drawing the last three of their six meetings. Cresswell is well-owned, providing four assists and creating more chances than any other defender except Andrew Robertson (£7.3m), whilst Bowen ranks seventh for midfielder shots. The under-priced Soucek has already scored three times, adding to a trio from the second half of last season.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter has swapped two players from the disappointing 1-1 draw with Sheffield United. Out goes Joel Veltman (£4.3m) and Aaron Connolly (£5.3m); in comes Dan Burn (£4.3m) and the man who came off the bench to equalise, Danny Welbeck (£5.5m).

Injured Tariq Lamptey (£4.8m) has frustrated his ownership by playing just twice in six gameweeks, again missing out because of his hamstring. FPL managers will ditch the flying wing-back, especially as the relegation battlers’ defence continues to defy their strong underlying statistics, keeping only three clean sheets despite conceding the second fewest shots in the league.

In fact, no team’s conceded goals tally exceeds their xGC (expected goals conceded) by more than the Seagulls, letting in 22 goals despite an xGC of just 14.69.

However, the Seagulls travel quite well, as their last four league wins have all been away from home. The free transfer of Welbeck has been one of their few bright sparks of the season, bagging two goals and two assists since first starting in Gameweek 8.

Mathew Ryan’s (£4.4m) time in goal appears to be over, not making the bench as Robert Sanchez (£4.4m) is handed a third consecutive start. Potter has also favoured Leandro Trossard (£5.7m) over Pascal Gross (£5.8m).

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Johnson; Rice, Soucek, Noble; Bowen, Haller

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez; Dunk, Webster, White, Burn; Bissouma, Lallana, March; Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck

