Scout Notes December 29

Penalty-taking El Ghazi outperforming Grealish as goal-scoring run continues

Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa

  • Goals: Olivier Giroud (£6.7m) | Anwar El Ghazi (£5.8m)
  • Assists: Ben Chilwell (£6.1m) | Matty Cash (£5.0m)
  • Bonus points: Giroud x3, Cash x2, El Ghazi x1

A GREAL G

Anwar El Ghazi (£5.8m) is making a strong case to replace Jack Grealish (£7.8m) in Fantasy Premier League teams after scoring for Aston Villa in their 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

The Dutch winger now has five goals in as many appearances since Gameweek 12, the most of any colleague during that time.

Crucially, the penalty-taking El Ghazi has vastly outscored Grealish over the last five matches – an impressive feat for a man who can offer a £2.0m saving on top of his points potential.

In that time, the cheaper of the two has scored 42 points, averaging 8.4 points per game.

Meanwhile, Grealish has contributed just two attacking returns since Gameweek 12, both of them assists, for a total of 19 points (3.8 per game).

ROTATION PROOF?

Anyone considering El Ghazi can take additional comfort from Dean Smith’s comments after the draw at Chelsea.

Despite a gap of just two days between Villa’s Gameweek 15 and 16 matches, he made just one change to his team – and even that was enforced. Tyrone Mings (£5.4m) missed out due to suspension so Ezri Konsa (£4.7m) and Kortney Hause (£4.4m) were paired together at centre-back for the first time this season.

That meant El Ghazi, Grealish, Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m) and Ollie Watkins (£6.1m) comprised the front-four once again and, it must be said, none of them looked as if they were suffering from the busy schedule, each putting in a gut-busting shift.

“I’m a big believer that you want to play every game. That’s what footballers want. If they doing well, keep playing them. I didn’t name the team until today but I wanted to check they were alright but I’m still yet to see a player carried off the pitch due to exhaustion.” – Dean Smith

Smith may not be entirely accurate with the second half of that quote (I’ve seen plenty of players forced off with exhaustion and/or cramp and I’m close to half his age) – but his commitment to keeping the same team is encouraging for Fantasy managers.

His squad was possibly helped by the postponement of a Gameweek 11 hosting of Newcastle, as that afforded them 12 days of rest at the start of December – a luxury few other clubs have enjoyed this Christmas.

Either way, looking ahead, it will arguably be much easier to predict the Villa line-up and invest with confidence compared to many other teams – perhaps until they suffer another bad patch of form.

Villa’s short-term fixtures could play a part in that as they face Manchester United (away) and Spurs (home) in the next two Gameweeks – perhaps warranting pause before jumping straight into signing El Ghazi.

LAMPARD LOTTERY

By contrast, Frank Lampard wreaked havoc with Fantasy teams on a day where Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.7m) were handed an unexpected Blank Gameweek.

Three of Chelsea’s four most-popular assets, Kurt Zouma (27.0%), Timo Werner (14.0%) and Reece James (12.8%), missed out on a place in the starting XI against Aston Villa as Lampard managed the minutes of his squad.

Zouma and Thiago Silva‘s (£5.6m) absences was simply down to the volume of games played recently but in the case of James, he was left out of the squad because of a “minor” hamstring problem suffered after recent issues with his knee.

Despite playing the full 90 minutes, Ben Chilwell (£6.1m) still caused some Fantasy anguish. After losing over 855,000 owners over the last four Gameweeks, the left-back now has the same number of assists in that time (two) than he did during the first 12 league matches of the campaign – and he nearly scored a wonder-volley in the closing stages.

Meanwhile, it was noteworthy to see Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) start a second game in two days and manage to last 90 minutes each time – perhaps suggesting he can offer a robust route into Chelsea’s attack for matches against Fulham (away) and Leicester (away) in Double Gameweek 19.

“Christian was really bright which is great when he’s played two games close together, fitness-wise.” – Frank Lampard

That said, Fantasy managers should keep an eye on any breaking news coming out of the Manchester City camp in the next few days.

Their trip to Everton, originally scheduled for Monday, was postponed due to an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, putting their Gameweek 17 trip to Stamford Bridge in jeopardy too.

“It’s something we’ll discuss considering we’ve got them at the weekend. It’s something I’ll have to pick up with the medical team and the Premier League.” – Frank Lampard

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): E Mendy; Chilwell, Rüdiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Mount, Jorginho (Havertz 72′), Kanté; Pulisic, Giroud (Werner 72′), Hudson-Odoi.

Aston Villa XI (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Targett, Hause, Konsa, Cash; McGinn, D Luiz; El Ghazi (J Ramsey 81′), Grealish, B Traoré (Davis 87′); Watkins.

Barnes matches Vardy’s output over last four ahead of Double Gameweek

  1. Deulofail
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Fantasy fantasy scenario:

    You are given an extra 5.0m budget for the introduction of a manager slot to the FPL game. You will receive this extra cash, along with unlimited transfers, for GW19.

    Who would you pick for the second half of the season, and why? (The manager doesn't count towards the limit of 3-players per team).

    Klopp: 7.0
    Pep: 6.5
    Lamps: 6.0
    Ole: 6.0
    Jose: 6.0
    Rodgers: 6.0
    Arteta: 5.5
    Ancelotti: 5.5
    Nuno: 5.0
    Hasenhüttl: 5.0
    Smith: 5.0
    Moyes: 5.0
    Dyche: 4.5
    Bruce: 4.5
    Hodgson: 4.5
    Potter: 4.5
    Bielsa: 4.5
    Allardyce: 4.5
    Parker: 4.5
    Wilder: 4.5

    FPL Manager points:

    Win: 3
    Win from behind: 1 (4 total)
    Draw: 1
    Loss: 0
    YC: -2
    RC: -5
    G/A contribution from sub : 3
    No-show: -1
    Sacked: -5

    Open Controls
    1. Zladan
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Easily Ole. Loves going behind and turning the game around. Also has a game or two in hand on others.

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        And would never get YC or RC

        Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Game or two in hand is a solid reason for sure. Is an extra point every few gameweeks for a win from behind enough though? He could get good sub points for scoring later in games though 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Zladan
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Cavani getting him stacks of points!

          Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Ole would rack up win from behind points like crazy.

      Open Controls
    3. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Love this as a concept added to the actual game

      Open Controls
    4. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Pep.

      Open Controls
    5. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      If you choose Pep as a manager, your ‘locked in’ team gets randomly rotated with your bench

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Oo that would be sweet. Asymmetrical traits for each manager to add a bit of flavour to your team.

        Maybe they can get different points for things, like Jose gets an extra 3 points for a clean sheet. Arteta get an extra point if no-one is sent off. 😀

        Open Controls
    6. Deulofail
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I quite like Bielsa for goals scored, which could translate into more wins and sub points.

      Arteta, toot, as I'm an Arsenal fan and I priced him hdown 0.5 due to current struggles. He's a fiddler like Pep which could result in sub points.

      And then Pep, toot, for that reason, matched with a deeper squad to allow it.

      Open Controls
  2. Fudgy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    If Chris wood can't play I quit. I actually quit. Screw this season.

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Fudgyyy!!

      Open Controls
      1. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Hey

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          I got Taylor and Pope so i do hope game happens

          Open Controls
          1. Fudgy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Omg chaos bro

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Haha yeah. Already missing out on KDB and Zouma 😛

              Open Controls
              1. Fudgy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                It's a disgrace. Fpl need to do something for us ffs

                Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      But we will all miss you x

      Open Controls
      1. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Thanks pal I know u got my back

        Open Controls
    3. ‘Tis the Season
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      please say that you will no longer be on here as well..

      Open Controls
      1. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        I'll still post and share my insight into the game

        Open Controls
        1. ‘Tis the Season
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          thats quite sad to be honest

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Why u gotta be so mean? He just venting. He's not being rude to anyone.

            Open Controls
  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Why do people think the pool game is postponed?

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Rumours

      Open Controls
    2. Pukkipartyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Panicin.

      Open Controls
    3. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Nothing else better to do

      Open Controls
    4. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Speculations because Newcastle played Man City last game (but I think they never came closer than 2 meters from them)

      Open Controls
      1. Von Lipwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        haha, that's why I read these comments

        Open Controls
    5. Wild Rover
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Anyone on here could say without any info, that any given game could be off and four pages time it become fact

      Open Controls
    6. Mmm sausages
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      I think people take the view that because Newcastle played Man City that they are at risk, but that doesn’t follow at all. West Brom played Newcastle before the game with Villa was called off and their fixture went ahead.

      Open Controls
    7. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Baseless speculation just because City played Newcastle last week

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        It was a main talking point last night on Amazon.

        Open Controls
    8. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Newcastle played City

      Open Controls
    9. Karhumies
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Newcastle players potentially catching covid from Man City in their previous match. Purely rumours and speculation.

      Open Controls
  4. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Which set would you choose for DGW ?

    1) Johnstone/McCarthy, Justin/Cresswell, Raphinha

    2) Johnstone, Lowton/Balbuena, Barnes

    Now have Vardy, Bamford, Adams, Soucek, Dallas and Coufal

    Open Controls
    1. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Everytime I own Barnes, he gets benched. That's all I can say.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah, not sure he is worth it as I also have Vardy

        Open Controls
  5. Gravless are for Kinnear
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Ralph Hasenhüttl will be absent from the dugout tonight, following a positive Covid-19 test in his household.

    The #SaintsFC boss will manage the game remotely and be in touch with his coaching staff throughout:

    Saints Twitter page

    Open Controls
  6. Polka Wakey O'Dot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Got to ask ourselves if we were the Burnley FC would we even want to play SHU this week. I wouldn’t.

    Open Controls
    1. JJeyy
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      With a weakened team of course they would

      Open Controls
    2. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Most teams would want to play them every week.

      Open Controls
  7. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Jeeeeeez

    So much outrage over 1 GW.

    Looks like everyone is in the same boat...this gw looks like it will hardly matter. Just laugh and move on

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      It's a lot funnier when you have few players affected. One City, no Chelsea, no Everton

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Kdb matip Zouma here with lewis Brewster coming on but dont think this gw will make a big difference

        Open Controls
    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      Every GW matters. One like this especially could have huge swings for very unlucky reasons

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Huge swings only happen when these is big scores and lots of differentials

        80% of the teams look identical and rotiation shd have limited swinging

        Open Controls
  8. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    @Fudgy.
    Shall we compare seasons?
    What has gone wrong for you? Mine has gone beyond a joke, a joke is way back, now it’s become animal cruelty.

    Open Controls
    1. MSN
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Fight for your rights. Say no to animal cruelty. All animals get a free wc.

      Open Controls
    2. Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      First of all I am a vegan and stand against animal cruelty. 2ndly I didn't own Salah week 1, but did own Kane instead and I took Kane out week 1 and got Salah and never got kane back until be began blanking. It made my season hell so far and made me very unstable.

      Open Controls
  9. Kakashi Of The Leaf
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    This week should have been declared Null. So unfair to some. The luck factor was never this much in this game. Some dude in my ML was kinda happy that my City players have no game. How can you feel happy when someone has got Rona and it doesn't even matter to you?

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      its a game.

      Open Controls
    2. DOG GOD IT - KEANE 15
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Who's Rona?

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Co Rona?

        Open Controls
      2. Crucem Sanctam Subiit
          just now

          That's what the EDL call Covid-19.

          Open Controls
        • The VAR Team
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Wayne Rona! Striker back in the day

          Open Controls
      3. ‘Tis the Season
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        dry your eyes, its only a game

        Open Controls
      4. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Lol, no different to snow or a storm calling off a game

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          If anything that was far worse...esp back in 10, 09. Rememebeing gws with only 2 matches going ahead

          Open Controls
      5. FPL Forward Thinker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        It’s a game and a game that throws curve balls. It’s a rollercoaster of a game.

        It is what it is. Be Brave, Embrace it.

        And in real life wish health and happiness to everyone.

        Open Controls
      6. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Do u not remember when snow would literally postpone half the games
        That invovled far more luck

        Only 2 games off this entire season cuz of covid

        Open Controls
    3. Crucem Sanctam Subiit
        4 mins ago

        Southampton v Liverpool on 4th January could be postponed as Ralph Hasenhüttl has tested positive for Covid-19. The incubation period is 4-5 days, and if we assume he's been in contact with the entire Southampton squad a lot of their players could also start testing positive around 2nd-3rd January.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Forward Thinker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Thank you Doctor.

          Open Controls
        2. MSN
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          I think it's being blown out of proportion. Just wait for official news. Not in our hands anyway.

          Open Controls
        3. Well you know, Triffic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          He hasn't tested positive....yet....

          Open Controls
        4. Feanor
          • 11 Years
          just now

          He hasn't tested positive. Someone in his household did.

          Open Controls
        5. Pukki Party
          • 3 Years
          just now

          He hasn't tested positive though? Someone in his family has apprently

          Open Controls
        6. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yeah right

          Open Controls
      • Pukki Party
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        As a Taylor owner i'm scared Sheffields attackers are the ones with covid, as there is a chance their u23 attackers could actually score goals

        Open Controls
      • Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Why can't the people at fpl actually get off their arses and help us? I'm not even going to have 11 players this week ffs

        Open Controls

