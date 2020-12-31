164
Pro Pundit Teams December 31

Seven-time top 10k finisher Zøphar on Rashford, Leeds, Grealish and disappointment

164 Comments
The FPL manager with six top 5k overall ranks to his name, Zøphar, looks at some statistical trends from the last four Gameweeks.

Gameweek 16 is finally over and for many it didn’t even start, with the postponement of Everton v Manchester City shortly after the Fantasy Premier League deadline passed and then a similar fate befalling the Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham game. 

Rather than lament about how these absences affected our squads, I thought I would rather look forward and discuss some trends I noticed over the last few Gameweeks.

Shot-Shy Grealish 

Dealing with disappointment

Gameweek 16 was a nightmare for many managers, including myself. Many of us, especially those with a strategy not to Free Hit in Gameweek 18, suffered six-to-seven absences with the last-minute postponements, in addition to injuries and rotation. 

It can be tough for us who take pleasure in planning and obsessing over the best strategy and picks, only to have a fixture called off a few hours before the game. All of those hours spent on listening to podcasts, poring over statistics and discussing on message boards can feel like a waste but we can only make decisions based on the information available and this is no ordinary season. Things are likely to get worse before they get better and it’s important that we don’t let this get us down. It’s the FPL process and community interaction I enjoy as much as the actual matches themselves and I don’t plan to change that anytime soon. 

Adversity usually presents opportunity and these postponed games are likely to present more double and even triple Gameweeks in the future. Emotional investment in FPL needs to be low in difficult times like these. The game is meant to serve as a distraction from troubled times and if you are only letting it add to your grief, you’re doing it wrong. We must remember that the health and safety of players and staff is paramount and the Premier League would only call off fixtures if there was no other possible course of action. 

As my fellow Pro Pundit and podcast co-host Lateriser said in his last piece: “It’s just a game”. There is no point worrying about things we cannot control or cannot foresee. Let’s enjoy watching sport while we can, if these postponements etc do not fall our way, we can just shrug our shoulders and move on. 

Keep your chin up. Better times are coming. Take care of yourself and those around you, physically and mentally. 

Wishing you all a happy new year. 

  1. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    The FPL cup is a mysterious thing

    I’ve never seen mention of or an article on a winner of the cup. Surely that would be interesting content?!

    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      An article on a dead team that was made in GW10; fascinating!

      1. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        just now

        That’s a flawed assumption - I bet you there are a number of people out there who sole focus each season is the cup

  2. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    How the hell does one decide to captain Mee and win the GW title?

    https://twitter.com/OfficialFPL/status/1344629899227783169/photo/1

    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Was the obvious pick

      1. ivantys
          just now

          Yup only casuals cap Salah instead of a defender.

      2. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Probably one of many teams created specifically for that purpose by the same person.

      3. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Guaranteed CS,goal threat. No brainer (c) for owners

    2. Geordie19
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Bigger priority this week...

      Taylor to Lowton/Bednarek
      Or
      Kane to Vardy?

      Was set on Kane to Vardy but unsure now due to rest and Leeds next/Toon defending well?
      Thanks all

      1. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Kane to Vardy this gameweek would be ridiculous surely?!

        1. Geordie19
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Was originally for the double game week

      2. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Keep Kane. Leeds very poor defensively.

        1. Geordie19
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yeah thanks, that’s what I’m thinking. Could be a flurry

    3. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      DCL to Adams or Rodrigo? Antonio too risky? Who is your pick?

      1. Geordie19
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Rodrigo as Leeds can score 5 at anytime!!! If Antonio was fit, him. But May not be sharp for weeks

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I went with Rodrigo as I couldn't afford Adams when WC16. Adams is a good pick with Ings back

    4. Bavarian
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Who to c?
      Kane (LEE Home)
      Salah (SOU Away)
      DCL (WHU Home)

      1. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Kane easy

      2. Konstaapeli
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Open Controls
    5. C_G
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      so lost, have 1 FT and 0.3 ITB, please help!

      Mendy

      Mitchell Cress KWP

      Soucek KDB Salah Bruno

      DCL Kane Bamf

      Forster Taylor Lamptey Riedwald

      KDB + Lamptey ---> Son + Dallas (-4)?

    6. Will J 256
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      Hi Guys, happy New Year’s Eve! Currently planning towards a GW19 bench boost. Which option do you prefer?
      A: TAA (Extra hit in GW19)
      B: Justin (No hit in GW19)
      C: Chilwell (No hit in GW19)

    7. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      What are the chances of Mitchell starting this week?

      1. Geordie19
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        MOTM last game so high chance but PVA is fit

        1. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Where can he play though if PVA starts?

          1. CRO KLOPP
            • 3 Years
            just now

            PVA could play further up?

    8. sthelenslad92
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Any news on Reece James' injury?

    9. Who are all Lukakus
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      KDB, Welbeck to Son, Wilson for free

      Yes or no?

      1. Konstaapeli
        • 4 Years
        just now

        No

    10. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      How to spend a FT here? Before FH GW18.
      Not gonna benchboost GW19.

      Martinez McCarthy
      Zouma Cresswell Dier Justin Ayling
      Salah Mane Bruno Son Maddison
      Bamford Watkins Brewster

      1FT and 0.2ITB.

      Appreciate any suggestion. Thanks!

    11. Bavarian
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Did Coufal lost his place or it was just a rest?

      1. Geordie19
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Rest...hopefully (owner)

    12. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      33k rank, 2 FTs. Life is good.

      Think I’m going to bring Son in for KDB and captain him. Feel like Leeds are tailor made for Son.

      Other transfer Brewster to Antonio perhaps...

      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 mins ago

        If Bielsa is such an amazing manager he should easily be able to outsmart spurs repetitive tactics, I actually see Leeds winning that game and only conceding 1

        1. Bubz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          He’ll just do what he always does. Which is perfect for Spurs, really is

      2. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        We are in the same wavelength currently - v similar teams and ranks

        KDB -> Son captain is my plan

        If you are free hitting 18 then Brewster to Antonio is punchy but worth the risk

        1. Bubz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yeah Im fhing then bench boosting 19 I think

          1. TheDragon
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Snap

      3. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Amazing gw, rank and defence this week! Excellent.
        Happy new year.
        x

        1. Bubz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Cheers pal, and to you!

    13. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Damn, just realized were almost half done. Thought I had more time to catch the casuals but now I see that the season is well and truly over...

      1. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Time to focus on the cup then 😉

    14. Axel5000
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      FPL site currently being updated. I wonder what for...?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        just now

        FPL cup...

    15. Dont_Win_Friends_With_Salah…
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Matip to Dier or Holding the obvious move? I can ride the BGW without a chip I think, just need defenders.

      Martinez
      Dias Robertson James
      Son Bruno Zaha Grealish
      DCL Bamford Kane

      Mccarthy Justin Podence Matip

    16. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Pens down! Game updating.

      1. Daniel - No FH18, BB/TC19?
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Free WC

      2. Collie01
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        ?

    17. Daniel - No FH18, BB/TC19?
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Lamptey out Holding in. Is it a good transfer?

      I need cheap defender which will play next 2 has a decent chance of a CS and is nailed on.

      He will be benched on the double GW most probably since I'll play the TC then.

      Any better option? Is Holding nailed on?

      Thanks

    18. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Woah, game is being updated. I wonder what for...

      1. Deulofail
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Gave me a minor panic. Missed enough deadlines already this season

      2. Daniel - No FH18, BB/TC19?
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Free WC being installed

      3. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        FPL cup opponents

    19. Daniel - No FH18, BB/TC19?
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      FPL updating free WC for everyone juhuuuuuu. Get in

      Open Controls
      1. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Mine isn’t updating - I must be on the naughty list 🙁

