166
Dugout Discussion January 2

Aubameyang and Lacazette start together as Arsenal travel to West Brom

166 Comments
Share

Mikel Arteta has named both his main strikers in the starting XI as Arsenal travel to face West Bromwich Albion.

It is just the second time since Gameweek 13 that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.4m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£8.2m) have featured from the beginning together as the Gunners look to make it three wins on the bounce.

Bukayo Saka (£5.2m) has been a catalyst in Arteta’s recent mini-revival and he keeps his place in midfield, overcoming the knock he sustained last time out.

The defensive set-up has fluctuated between a back-four and back-three of late and it is the former of those two Arteta has settled with tonight.

The one constant among those chopping and changing of systems is Rob Holding (£4.5m), who starts for the 10th time in 11 Premier League matches.

At the third time of asking, Pablo Marí (£4.4m) joins the Englishman at centre-back with David Luiz (£5.4m) named on the bench.

West Bromwich Albion assets are predictably unpopular these days, not a single outfield player sitting in more than 1%. of Fantasy squads.

2.4% own Sam Johnstone (£4.5m), who has 66 saves this season, the second-highest at the time of writing.

But, as ever, the most fashionable Baggies player is non-playing goalkeeper David Button (£4.0m), owned by 4.4% worldwide.

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Ivanovic, O’Shea; Sawyers; Diangana, Gallagher, M Phillips, M Pereira; C Robinson.

Arsenal XI: Leno; Tierney, Mari, Holding, Bellerín; Saka, Xhaka, Ceballos; Aubameyang, Lacazette, Smith Rowe.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

166 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Have Dallas and Harrison . 3rd Leeds option ? On wc

    1 meslier
    2 raphinha

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Raphinha for sure

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks don

        Open Controls
        1. Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Pleasure mate. Hope all’s good

          Open Controls
    2. PLerix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rap looks good

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Raph

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    4. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      just now

      2

      Open Controls
  2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    I have never played in snow but how does it effect the pitch and playing styles?

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      Slows the ball up a bit, won’t suit flowing football, perfect for burnley style tactics

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Ok. Thanks! Might be super cagey this one then.

        Open Controls
    2. Sid1891
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Soft wet slows down ball
      Dry in minus temperature speeds up

      Fun to play in both

      Open Controls
  3. JJeyy
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    May go 4/5 atb on free hit - City, Newcastle, United, Arsenal all look good for cs

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not playing FH but surely 7 attack is better option don't you think?

      Open Controls
      1. Milkman Bruno
          5 mins ago

          Why is that?

          Open Controls
        • JJeyy
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Not if I think a cs is likely

          Open Controls
      2. Milkman Bruno
          5 mins ago

          If Newcastle go 5 at the back (or 3 with WB’s whichever you prefer) then Schar and Fernandez are good options for attacking returns also

          Open Controls
      3. Milkman Bruno
          6 mins ago

          Got a chuckle off this from BBC sport

          “He feels no pain, he has a stone where others have a heart.

          Kieran Tierney at The Hawthorns, socks rolled down, warming up in a t-shirt.

          The Scot judges the weak and feeble around him in their jackets, gloves and hats.”

          Open Controls
          1. fc_skrald
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Haha

            Open Controls
        • Sickboy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Have we given up Aguero for the double? Maybe if he starts a few over next couple weeks?

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Sadly yes he's not an option anymore imo

            Open Controls
            1. The Big Fella
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Why do you think that? Torres and Jesus both out with COVID so he is the only striker available

              Open Controls
        • Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          What are the chances of a Johnstone CS? 2 or 3%

          Open Controls
          1. The Pesci challenge
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            I’m hoping it’s 3%

            Open Controls
            1. Little Red Lacazette
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Hope so too.

              Open Controls
          2. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 min ago

            Okay chances, if Allardyce shuts up shop I can see them denying Arsenal and the match ending 0-0

            Open Controls
        • Jdpz
            6 mins ago

            Which gameweek will be DGW and BGW? 26, ...?

            Open Controls
            1. FH18 = 1 FT in GW19 Always
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              BGW29 DGW26

              Open Controls
            2. Vazza
                just now

                29 I think

                Open Controls
            3. FH18 = 1 FT in GW19 Always
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              LMS safety score currently 36 with autosubs.

              Open Controls
            4. Don Kloppeone
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              The annoying thing about playing FH in 18 before BB in 19 is I’m at the mercy of price changes between now and GW18 deadline for my final moves. I may be priced out but can’t stop it!

              Which combo do you prefer for the final 3 spots in my BB19 team?

              A) Martial, KDB, Johnstone (-8)
              B) Vardy, Rashford, Fabianski/ max 5.1 GK (-8)
              C) Vardy, Son, McCarthy (-4)
              D) Kane, Rashford, no GK (FT)

              Martinez, XXXX
              Robbo, Dias, Coufal, KWP, Dallas
              Salah, Bruno, XXXX, Raphinha, Soucek
              XXXX, Bamford, Adams

              Cheers!

              Open Controls
              1. Milkman Bruno
                  3 mins ago

                  Rule out D. No point using your BB without a full bench. B is an easy winner there imo.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Don Kloppeone
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    No KDB scares me though! I know based on recent form it shouldn’t but we know what he can do!

                    At least with B I have the flexibility re. price changes

                    Open Controls
                  2. George Agdgdgwngo
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    Don’t agree with that. I’ll be bench boosting with Brewster. The chip is a hinderance

                    Open Controls
              2. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 6 Years
                4 mins ago

                Best keeper who plays 18 and has a dgw19?

                Martinez or pope ?

                Thanks

                Open Controls
                1. Don Kloppeone
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Martinez

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Thanks don.

                    Open Controls
              3. Kakashi Of The Leaf
                • 4 Years
                4 mins ago

                Team For GW18

                Cancelo PVA Dier
                KDB Bruno Son Stephens
                Wilson Benteke

                Salah Bamford Dallas

                2 FT 0.2ITB

                Thinking of Benteke PVA> Dias Brewster.

                Will have 7 regular starters and Brewster and Stephens. Not expecting much from them.

                G2G??

                Open Controls
                1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                  • 4 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Keep monitoring all news on Mitchell/ PVA and hold till the last day

                  Open Controls
                  1. Kakashi Of The Leaf
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Definitely holding till long. But dont think PVA gets back. Anyways Diaz is a better wrong term option.

                    7 players with 2 one pointers is fine right? If it means saving FH and no FT.

                    Open Controls
              4. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                You've got to love Tierney!

                Open Controls
                1. Flair
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  2 mins ago

                  No.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Not the referee!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Flair
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      just now

                      I know 😉

                      Open Controls
              5. Ginola
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                Hit the FH button now or wait til last moment because of possible postponements?

                Open Controls
                1. dunas_dog
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Wait

                  Open Controls
              6. Bounce
                  just now

                  Does anyone know what Ownership Importance means? I own Salah, but didn't captain, and I've read that his Ownership Importance is -11% against me vs top 10k. I don't know what that means though...

                  Open Controls
                • Gravless are for Kinnear
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  If the PL had any sense of duty towards players they would immediately cancel this game. Can't risk players catching a cold

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.