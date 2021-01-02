Aubameyang and Lacazette start together as Arsenal travel to West Brom

Mikel Arteta has named both his main strikers in the starting XI as Arsenal travel to face West Bromwich Albion.

It is just the second time since Gameweek 13 that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.4m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£8.2m) have featured from the beginning together as the Gunners look to make it three wins on the bounce.

Bukayo Saka (£5.2m) has been a catalyst in Arteta’s recent mini-revival and he keeps his place in midfield, overcoming the knock he sustained last time out.

The defensive set-up has fluctuated between a back-four and back-three of late and it is the former of those two Arteta has settled with tonight.

The one constant among those chopping and changing of systems is Rob Holding (£4.5m), who starts for the 10th time in 11 Premier League matches.

At the third time of asking, Pablo Marí (£4.4m) joins the Englishman at centre-back with David Luiz (£5.4m) named on the bench.

West Bromwich Albion assets are predictably unpopular these days, not a single outfield player sitting in more than 1%. of Fantasy squads.

2.4% own Sam Johnstone (£4.5m), who has 66 saves this season, the second-highest at the time of writing.

But, as ever, the most fashionable Baggies player is non-playing goalkeeper David Button (£4.0m), owned by 4.4% worldwide.

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Ivanovic, O’Shea; Sawyers; Diangana, Gallagher, M Phillips, M Pereira; C Robinson.

Arsenal XI: Leno; Tierney, Mari, Holding, Bellerín; Saka, Xhaka, Ceballos; Aubameyang, Lacazette, Smith Rowe.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT