Fulham’s trip to Burnley postponed following new positive COVID-19 tests

Burnley became the latest team drawn into Premier League postponements as their Gameweek 17 meeting with Fulham was called off on Saturday.

The two sides were due to meet at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon but a recent surge in positive coronavirus (COVID-19) tests for the Cottagers put paid to the fixture.

Scott Parker’s men were also unable to fulfil their Gameweek 16 fixture against Spurs, and have now missed two matches in a row.

As is always the case, the club is not confirming the names of those suffering from COVID-19, explaining only that they are now in self-isolation.

“Those who tested positive are self-isolating in line with UK Government and Premier League guidance. The welfare of our players, staff and their families continue to be of paramount importance, and we wish those who have tested positive a safe and speedy recovery.” – Official Fulham statement

Both teams have revealed that “a new date for the game will be announced in due course”.

In the short-term, plenty of Fantasy Premier League managers could see points from benched West Ham players auto-subbed into their teams now – proving that there are some silver linings in these challenging situations.

Longer-term, the community will glued to the Premier League’s website in the coming days once again, as it seems another Double Gameweek is on the cards for Fulham and Burnley.

The latter had soared to the top of the Fantasy radar in recent times anyway, as they are one of four teams playing in Blank Gameweek 18 and twice in Double Gameweek 19.

The Clarets’ next game is now the FA Cup third-round tie at home to MK Dons next weekend before they host Manchester United on Tuesday, January 12.

