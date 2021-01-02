Welbeck and Podence missing as Brighton host Wolves

Brighton and Wolves are without key attackers as they meet at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) came into the weekend with a yellow flag for his knee injury and is absent from the matchday squad.

That is now two matches in a row the Brighton forward has missed out on a place in the starting XI; Neal Maupay (£6.1m) Aaron Connolly (£5.2m) and Leandro Trossard (£5.7m) comprising the front-three against Wolves.

Tariq Lamptey (£4.7m) remains sidelined for his hamstring injury, so Joël Veltman (£4.3m) features on the right-hand side again, Dan Burn (£4.3m) earning a third successive start on the left of defence.

They sit in front of Robert Sanchez (£4.4m) who features for the fifth match in a row since displacing Mat Ryan (£4.3m).

Daniel Podence (£5.5m) is the key absentee for Wolves, as well as Raúl Jiménez (£8.2m) of course, with Fabio Silva (£5.2m) coming into the side to lead the attack.

Nuno Espirito Santo has gone back to the 4-2-3-1 formation he experimented with recently, featuring an attacking-midfield trio of Pedro Neto (£6.0m), Vitinha (£4.8m) and Adama Traoré (£6.1m).

Max Kilman (£4.1m) is the man to suffer from Nuno’s downsizing of the defence, Rayan Aït-Nouri (£5.0m) and Nelson Semedo (£5.4m) operating either side of Romain Saïss (£5.1m) and Conor Coady (£4.9m).

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez; White, Dunk, Webster; Burn, March, Bissouma, Veltman; Trossard, Connolly; Maupay.

Wolves XI: Patrício; Aït-Nouri, Saïss, Coady, Semedo; Neves, Moutinho; Neto, Vitinha, A Traoré; F Silva.

