1156
Dugout Discussion January 2

Welbeck and Podence missing as Brighton host Wolves

1,156 Comments
Share

Brighton and Wolves are without key attackers as they meet at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) came into the weekend with a yellow flag for his knee injury and is absent from the matchday squad.

That is now two matches in a row the Brighton forward has missed out on a place in the starting XI; Neal Maupay (£6.1m) Aaron Connolly (£5.2m) and Leandro Trossard (£5.7m) comprising the front-three against Wolves.

Tariq Lamptey (£4.7m) remains sidelined for his hamstring injury, so Joël Veltman (£4.3m) features on the right-hand side again, Dan Burn (£4.3m) earning a third successive start on the left of defence.

They sit in front of Robert Sanchez (£4.4m) who features for the fifth match in a row since displacing Mat Ryan (£4.3m).

Daniel Podence (£5.5m) is the key absentee for Wolves, as well as Raúl Jiménez (£8.2m) of course, with Fabio Silva (£5.2m) coming into the side to lead the attack.

Nuno Espirito Santo has gone back to the 4-2-3-1 formation he experimented with recently, featuring an attacking-midfield trio of Pedro Neto (£6.0m), Vitinha (£4.8m) and Adama Traoré (£6.1m).

Max Kilman (£4.1m) is the man to suffer from Nuno’s downsizing of the defence, Rayan Aït-Nouri (£5.0m) and Nelson Semedo (£5.4m) operating either side of Romain Saïss (£5.1m) and Conor Coady (£4.9m).

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez; White, Dunk, Webster; Burn, March, Bissouma, Veltman; Trossard, Connolly; Maupay.

Wolves XI: Patrício; Aït-Nouri, Saïss, Coady, Semedo; Neves, Moutinho; Neto, Vitinha, A Traoré; F Silva.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,156 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    There's the Semedo we all know.

    Open Controls
  2. MidTableFantasy
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Really need a last minute Neto goal

    Open Controls
    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      No happening.

      Open Controls
  3. Fudgy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    I put in kdb on my fh and due to him dropping I'm 0.1 off my dream team ...

    Open Controls
    1. BenDavies
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      deserved for playing the fh so early

      Open Controls
      1. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        🙁

        Open Controls
      2. HashAttack
        • 3 Years
        just now

        and not checking prices

        Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Mistake only casuals make 😉

      Open Controls
    3. FH18 = 1 FT in GW19 Always
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      One day you'll get your 3rd 10K, until then...

      Open Controls
  4. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Wolves have been brutal defending set pieces today.

    Open Controls
  5. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    30 mins ago

    What are Brighton

    Open Controls
    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      A bottom 4 team at best. Exactly where they are.

      Open Controls
  6. C_G
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    66 with Holding, Salah, KDB and Mendy left. finally.

    Open Controls
    1. C_G
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      no Son either

      Open Controls
    2. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Great stuff.

      Open Controls
    3. Party time
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Wow. Well played

      Open Controls
      1. C_G
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        considering i missed the first 3 GWs, im looking at going into top 3m haha

        Open Controls
  7. ivantys
      29 mins ago

      Has Wolves become a good fixture against now?

      Open Controls
      1. Forever In Our Shadow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yep. Everton may fancy their chances.

        Open Controls
    • FH18 = 1 FT in GW19 Always
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Not final

      3 - Trossard, Neves (34)
      1 - Dunk, Maupay (30)

      Open Controls
    • Jamie_GAWA
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      How rounds does the FPL cup normally last before there is a winner?

      Open Controls
      1. FH18 = 1 FT in GW19 Always
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        GW38

        Open Controls
        1. Jamie_GAWA
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Cheers

          Open Controls
      2. Forever In Our Shadow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        I think it goes right to the last gw.

        Open Controls
    • Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      28 mins ago

      Brighton (2.70) 3-3 (2.04) Wolves

      Open Controls
    • Party time
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      Only an assist from Neto. Oof!

      Open Controls
      1. BenDavies
        • 8 Years
        just now

        excellent for non-owners given he's highly owned

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Yep, very cool

          Open Controls
    • FH18 = 1 FT in GW19 Always
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      3 - Trossard (34)
      2 - Neves (32)
      1 - Maupay (30)

      Open Controls
      1. BenDavies
        • 8 Years
        just now

        trossard haul

        Open Controls
    • Kebab pig
        26 mins ago

        Is C. Taylor going to be back for next week? Any news in the injury?

        Open Controls
        1. FH18 = 1 FT in GW19 Always
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Doubt it but got time to recover.

          Open Controls
        2. Forever In Our Shadow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          A hammy is 2-3 weeks so possible but unlikely to play both games the double.

          Open Controls
      • Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        26 mins ago

        Maupay with 2 goals in 3 games, what a pick!

        Maupay with 2 goals in 8 games, total fraud!

        All about how you present the stats

        Open Controls
      • Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        26 mins ago

        Holding G

        Let's go!

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          24 mins ago

          Has never scored for Arsenal in the PL, clearly he's due.

          Open Controls
        2. Top Lad Dakes.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          24 mins ago

          Tad early

          Open Controls
        3. C_G
          • 5 Years
          24 mins ago

          how i wish!!!

          Open Controls
        4. UNDERWORLD7
          • 9 Years
          21 mins ago

          I said earlier today I fancy him grabbing a goal, have even put a bet on it lol!

          Open Controls
      • KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        25 mins ago

        DCL against this Wolves defense next...

        Open Controls
        1. Forever In Our Shadow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          *rubs hands vigorously.

          Open Controls
        2. IF GW18=FH then GW19=GW17
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          I wouldn't read too much into the Brighton result, they are our bogey team like Huddersfield were a couple of seasons ago.

          Open Controls
        3. Chenku╰☆╮
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Oh my. Captain material

          Open Controls
        4. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 mins ago

          Probably another 2 points

          Open Controls
        5. HonestBlatter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Captain material

          Open Controls
      • HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 11 Years
        23 mins ago

        One save and conceded 3.
        Get out of my team Sanchez!!

        Open Controls
      • El Fenomeno R9
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        De Bruyne Top10k: 16.33% EO,casuals will be punished in next 5 GWs with 50+ points

        Open Controls
        1. UNDERWORLD7
          • 9 Years
          21 mins ago

          Aw man I hope so

          Open Controls
        2. Forever In Our Shadow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          21 mins ago

          Let’s hope so. And a snip at 11.6.

          Open Controls
        3. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          21 mins ago

          nothing F's/fh cant fix

          Open Controls
        4. Chenku╰☆╮
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          20 mins ago

          Don't worry official FPL will spoon feed and get him into every team

          Open Controls
          1. Forever In Our Shadow
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            Yes. I hate this now.

            Open Controls
        5. ritzyd
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          20 mins ago

          I actually prefer Sterling

          Open Controls
        6. C_G
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          a solid differential if Aguero comes in considering his finishing ability

          Open Controls
        7. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          13 mins ago

          You'll have something like to get the casuals on board.

          @OfficialFPL
          SCOUT: 20% owned Kevin De Bruyne faces Brighton in GW18 and then has a double gameweek with Crystal Palace and Aston Villa before facing West Brom and Sheff Utd. Will he make your team?

          Open Controls
      • Radzio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        Any news on Podence?

        Open Controls
        1. Forever In Our Shadow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.birminghammail.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/explained-reason-daniel-podence-missing-19553581.amp

          Open Controls
      • C_G
        • 5 Years
        22 mins ago

        Mendy better give me returns tomorrow

        Open Controls
        1. Forever In Our Shadow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          20 mins ago

          Which one?

          Open Controls
          1. C_G
            • 5 Years
            19 mins ago

            the chelsea one

            Open Controls
            1. Forever In Our Shadow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              Maybe not then. I see City scoring at least 2.

              Open Controls
      • C_G
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        how many of you have finished in the top 10k more than once for the season?

        my record:

        200k
        9k
        12k
        55k

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          18 mins ago

          3 x 5k; 3 x 10k; 3 x 15k

          Open Controls
          1. Forever In Our Shadow
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            16 mins ago

            Nice.

            Open Controls
          2. C_G
            • 5 Years
            16 mins ago

            amazing!

            Open Controls
          3. Party time
            • 2 Years
            16 mins ago

            xx

            Open Controls
          4. FH18 = 1 FT in GW19 Always
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Any top 4k? 😛

            Open Controls
        2. King Kohli
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          5 x top 10k, 2 x top 1k

          Open Controls
          1. C_G
            • 5 Years
            14 mins ago

            incrediblex

            Open Controls
          2. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            your link must be wrong then...

            Open Controls
        3. Camino Aleatorio
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          Mostly bums, mutts, and casuals here

          Open Controls
        4. HuttonDressedasLahm
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          2010/11 2163 2536
          2014/15 2276 1585
          2016/17 2436 232

          Open Controls
          1. svasei - Up (?) the Rovers
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I had to look a good minute to figure those digits out.

            Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.