Who are the best FPL captain options for Blank Gameweek 18?

Fantasy Premier League managers face a difficult choice for the Blank Gameweek 18 captaincy.

Even before Monday’s fixture rearrangements for Spurs, Fulham and Aston Villa, differentiating between Kevin De Bruyne (£11.7m) and Bruno Fernandes (£11.3m) was proving challenging for many.

Now that Harry Kane (£11.0m) and Son Heung-min (£9.8m) have been handed a favourable home fixture against underprepared opposition the debate has been thrown wide open.

More than ever, Fantasy managers need some help with the armband, which is where the Captain Sensible article comes in.



As always, we will look into the best options’ underlying statistics, comparing them against the defensive data of their upcoming opponents using the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area.

CAPTAIN POLL

Poll results before Spurs’ Aston Villa fixture was replaced with hosting Fulham

Captain poll results after Monday’s fixture rearrangements

KEY MATCHES

Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT