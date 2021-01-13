All eyes on Kane and Son as Fulham visit Spurs

All eyes will be on Son Heung-Min (£9.8m) and Harry Kane (£11.1m) as the two well-owned Spurs attackers aim to put Fulham to the sword in Blank Gameweek 18.
Joining the pair in attack will be Moussa Sissoko (£4.9m) playing in a more advanced position. Harry Winks (£5.2m) retains his place in a midfield three, with Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (£4.9m) and Tanguy Ndombele (£5.9m) .
Sergio Reguilon (£5.7m) makes his Premier League return, with Serge Aurier (£5.2m) on the opposite side of the defence.
Eric Dier (£5.1m) and Davinson Sanchez (£5.2m) partner in central defence, with France international Hugo Lloris (£5.6m) in goal.
Scott Parker, who was furious at the game being moved with so little notice, has made several changes to his line-up.
Out-of-position Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.4m) continues in a false nine role for Fulham, supported by Bobby Decordova-Reid (£5.3m).
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m), Harrison Reed (£4.4m), and Andre-Frank Anguissa (£4.5m) make up a midfield three for the Cottagers.
Kenny Tete (£4.3m) and Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) line up at wing-back, with Ola Aina (£4.4m), Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.5m) and Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) in central defence.
Alphonse Areola (£4.5m) keeps his place in goal.
Spurs XI: Lloris; Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Reguilon; Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Winks, Ndombele; Son Kane
Fulham XI: Areola; Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina, Robinson; Loftus-Cheek, Reed, Anguissa; Cavaleiro, Decordova-Reid
