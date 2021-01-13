All eyes on Kane and Son as Fulham visit Spurs

All eyes will be on Son Heung-Min (£9.8m) and Harry Kane (£11.1m) as the two well-owned Spurs attackers aim to put Fulham to the sword in Blank Gameweek 18.

Joining the pair in attack will be Moussa Sissoko (£4.9m) playing in a more advanced position. Harry Winks (£5.2m) retains his place in a midfield three, with Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (£4.9m) and Tanguy Ndombele (£5.9m) .

Sergio Reguilon (£5.7m) makes his Premier League return, with Serge Aurier (£5.2m) on the opposite side of the defence.

Eric Dier (£5.1m) and Davinson Sanchez (£5.2m) partner in central defence, with France international Hugo Lloris (£5.6m) in goal.

Scott Parker, who was furious at the game being moved with so little notice, has made several changes to his line-up.

Out-of-position Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.4m) continues in a false nine role for Fulham, supported by Bobby Decordova-Reid (£5.3m).

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m), Harrison Reed (£4.4m), and Andre-Frank Anguissa (£4.5m) make up a midfield three for the Cottagers.

Kenny Tete (£4.3m) and Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) line up at wing-back, with Ola Aina (£4.4m), Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.5m) and Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) in central defence.

Alphonse Areola (£4.5m) keeps his place in goal.

Spurs XI: Lloris; Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Reguilon; Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Winks, Ndombele; Son Kane

Fulham XI: Areola; Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina, Robinson; Loftus-Cheek, Reed, Anguissa; Cavaleiro, Decordova-Reid

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT