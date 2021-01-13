1485
Dugout Discussion January 13

All eyes on Kane and Son as Fulham visit Spurs

1,485 Comments
All eyes will be on Son Heung-Min (£9.8m) and Harry Kane (£11.1m) as the two well-owned Spurs attackers aim to put Fulham to the sword in Blank Gameweek 18.

Joining the pair in attack will be Moussa Sissoko (£4.9m) playing in a more advanced position. Harry Winks (£5.2m) retains his place in a midfield three, with Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (£4.9m) and Tanguy Ndombele (£5.9m) .

Sergio Reguilon (£5.7m) makes his Premier League return, with Serge Aurier (£5.2m) on the opposite side of the defence.

Eric Dier (£5.1m) and Davinson Sanchez (£5.2m) partner in central defence, with France international Hugo Lloris (£5.6m) in goal.

Scott Parker, who was furious at the game being moved with so little notice, has made several changes to his line-up.

Out-of-position Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.4m) continues in a false nine role for Fulham, supported by Bobby Decordova-Reid (£5.3m).

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m), Harrison Reed (£4.4m), and Andre-Frank Anguissa (£4.5m) make up a midfield three for the Cottagers.

Kenny Tete (£4.3m) and Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) line up at wing-back, with Ola Aina (£4.4m), Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.5m) and Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) in central defence.

Alphonse Areola (£4.5m) keeps his place in goal.

Spurs XI: Lloris; Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Reguilon; Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Winks, Ndombele; Son Kane

Fulham XI: Areola; Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina, Robinson; Loftus-Cheek, Reed, Anguissa; Cavaleiro, Decordova-Reid

How should FPL managers handle in-form Spurs assets ahead of favourable fixtures?

  1. mattyb09
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    a) Bench Boost
    b) Triple Captain
    c) No chips

    Meslier
    Robertson Cancelo Shaw
    KDB Bruno Rashford Gundogan
    Kane Antonio Bamford

    Leno; Holding, Smith-Rowe, Mitchell

    1. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Prob c

  2. United 99 4Ever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    come on Son, do something

  3. VISH
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would any of you good souls FH this team next week?

    Martinez Forster

    Holding Stones Robbo Pieter's Ferguson

    KDB Soucek Bruno Son Neto

    Wilson Vardy Bamford

    Thanks guys

  4. Old Bull
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    The Villa v Everton game a doubt too. My bench boost just left home. The DGW looked so inviting

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      will there be any good opportunities during this season though ?

      1. kennethrhcp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Ppl are saying around 26 inthinkni read

        1. kennethrhcp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I think I read that was meant to say

    2. Daniel - WCGW18, BB/TC19, N…
      • 11 Years
      just now

      That kind of season

  5. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Why is the Beanstalk still on the pitch... Get Lookman on

    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      There he is, cheers Parker

  6. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Lookman coming on for the equalizer

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Would be hilarious

  7. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Park the bus Jose has returned

    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Was a nice 30 minutes seeing them attack

  8. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Space for Spurs.

  9. Tcheco
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Lookman time

  10. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    My goodness me ...
    BUR-MUN 0-1
    MCI-BHA 1-0
    TOT-FUL 1-0
    ARS-CRY?

    1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      0-1

  11. sminkypinky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Tbh no team has really impressed this gw.

