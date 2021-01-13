De Bruyne continues in false-nine role for Man City against Brighton

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) is set to continue in a false nine role for Manchester City with Gabriel Jesus (£9.1m) left on the bench for the game against Brighton.

The mercurial Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) and in-form Phil Foden (£6.2m) will flank the German, with no room for Raheem Sterling (£11.4m) in the starting XI.

Behind De Bruyne is budget midfield favourite Ilkay Gundogan (£5.5m), with Rodri (£5.4m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.4m).

Pep Guardiola has stuck with the same back four with John Stones (£5.0m) and Ruben Dias (£5.8m) at centre-back. Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m) and Joao Cancelo (£5.8m) continue at full-back.

Ederson (£6.0m) returns in goal, replacing Zack Steffen (£4.4m).

Graham Potter has yet again had Fantasy Premier League managers tearing their hair out with another much changed lineup.

Classed as a midfielder on the game, Percy Tau (£5.5m) looks to be making his Premier League debut up-front, supported by Leandro Trossard (£5.7m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.3m).

With the impressive Yves Bissouma (£4.5m) suspended, Davy Propper (£4.8m) comes into the side to partner Ben White (£4.4m) in centre midfield.

Bernardo (£3.9m) and Joel Veltman (£4.3m) lineup at wing-back. Adam Webster (£4.4m), Lewis Dunk (£4.8m) and Dan Burn (£4.2m) are the three centre-halves.

Robert Sanchez (£4.4m) keeps his place in goal.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Zinchenko, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Foden; Bernardo Silva

Brighton XI: Sanchez; Burn, Webster, Dunk, Bernardo, Veltman; Propper, White, Mac Allister, Trossard; Tau

