De Bruyne continues in false-nine role for Man City against Brighton

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) is set to continue in a false nine role for Manchester City with Gabriel Jesus (£9.1m) left on the bench for the game against Brighton.
The mercurial Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) and in-form Phil Foden (£6.2m) will flank the German, with no room for Raheem Sterling (£11.4m) in the starting XI.
Behind De Bruyne is budget midfield favourite Ilkay Gundogan (£5.5m), with Rodri (£5.4m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.4m).
Pep Guardiola has stuck with the same back four with John Stones (£5.0m) and Ruben Dias (£5.8m) at centre-back. Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m) and Joao Cancelo (£5.8m) continue at full-back.
Ederson (£6.0m) returns in goal, replacing Zack Steffen (£4.4m).
Graham Potter has yet again had Fantasy Premier League managers tearing their hair out with another much changed lineup.
Classed as a midfielder on the game, Percy Tau (£5.5m) looks to be making his Premier League debut up-front, supported by Leandro Trossard (£5.7m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.3m).
With the impressive Yves Bissouma (£4.5m) suspended, Davy Propper (£4.8m) comes into the side to partner Ben White (£4.4m) in centre midfield.
Bernardo (£3.9m) and Joel Veltman (£4.3m) lineup at wing-back. Adam Webster (£4.4m), Lewis Dunk (£4.8m) and Dan Burn (£4.2m) are the three centre-halves.
Robert Sanchez (£4.4m) keeps his place in goal.
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Zinchenko, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Foden; Bernardo Silva
Brighton XI: Sanchez; Burn, Webster, Dunk, Bernardo, Veltman; Propper, White, Mac Allister, Trossard; Tau
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
2 mins ago
No Bisoumma will be a big problem for Brighton