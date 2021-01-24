960
Big Numbers January 24

FPL Gameweek 20: The key player and team statistics

Our Big Numbers piece looks at some stand-out player and team statistics ahead of the next Fantasy Premier League deadline.

Alongside the usual stats from our Premium Members’ Area, we will also be offering a few titbits supplied to us directly by Opta, our match data providers.

The best teams to target for a hectic FPL schedule

  1. Sanchit
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Any news on Meslier fitness?

    Open Controls
    1. Africa United
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      I did a -4 to get Guaita as second gk starting him because I can't stand this situation and probably wont keep a CS Vs Newcastle

      Open Controls
      1. Sanchit
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        If he starts I'm very optimistic of a CS

        Open Controls
  2. Bennyboy1907
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Adams >> Kane -4 and play 1 from below.
      Or do it next week and play 2 from below.
      A) Play Coufal
      B) Play Raphinia (have bamford)
      C) Play Dallas
      D) Play Chillwell
      E) Play Adams

      Open Controls
      1. thegaffer82
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Over 2 weeks I think. There's plenty of decent options there that you are benching - so your -4 is off-set against their scores which makes it a big uphill task for Kane to make it worth it. If he had a better fixture then maybe...

        Open Controls
      2. what\'s my name
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        tough that Kane from next week for free and play D

        Open Controls
      3. Africa United
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Next week and BD

        Open Controls
        1. Africa United
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          100%

          Open Controls
    • Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Bottomed: Defender max. 4.7 for mid/long-term and DGW prospects, what's your suggestions?

      Open Controls
      1. thegaffer82
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Targett or Coufal are best in that bracket I think. Probably Targett due to his upcoming DGW's

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Thx mate

          Open Controls
      2. Forza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        I've just looked at the same players (but for 4.8 maximum) and it ended up being Konsa vs a Fulham defender. I think I'm going with Konsa because Villa have better long-term defensive stats and good CS odds this GW.

        Open Controls
        1. Forza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Just realised that Targett is 4.6 - even better!

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            Would you double up with Martinez?

            Open Controls
      3. Africa United
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Target

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Cheers

          Open Controls
      4. Bennyboy1907
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Coufal if no Martinez

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            Got Coufal ta

            Open Controls
        • Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Stephens

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            Good shout, Vestergaard out long term yeah?

            Open Controls
      5. Mr_Barbs
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Who would you bench with this lot?

        McCarthy
        Cancelo, stones, Dallas
        Salah, son, Bruno, gundogan
        Bamford, Antonio, Kane

        Johnstone, Coufal, soucek, lowton

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Probably what you are doing

          Open Controls
          1. Mr_Barbs
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            Cheers. Close one isn't it. Coufal and even lowton could keep cs.

            Open Controls
            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 28 mins ago

              Yep and Soucek could score. Newcastle being so terrible swings it for me.

              Open Controls
        2. what\'s my name
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          i’m playing coufal of that helps

          Open Controls
          1. Mr_Barbs
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            Over Dallas?

            Open Controls
            1. what\'s my name
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 25 mins ago

              yes

              Open Controls
        3. Africa United
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Lowton first bench Soucek can score? But g2g

          Open Controls
        4. Bonus magnet
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          The cowboys and also the Mavericks

          Open Controls
      6. what\'s my name
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        lads would you:
        a. KDB to Gundo for a hit
        b. Play Dallas

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. aleksaa2
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        3. jamiejoe
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        4. HashAttack
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          a) - You don't want to be asking the same question for the next few gws, and if you are going to jump on Gundo, you want to do it for the next 3 fixtures

          Open Controls
        5. what\'s my name
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          thank you cheers

          Open Controls
      7. DAZZ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Who’s falling for the Sterling trap with me? 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Probably

          Open Controls
        2. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Admiral Akbar told me not to

          Open Controls
        3. thegaffer82
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Nope.

          Been there twice this season - including his -1 in GW18 where he cost me a shed load of points cos I had him and KDB captain.

          He's not half the prospect he was in previous seasons and is basically a nostalgia pick these days

          Open Controls
        4. Africa United
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Not trap but not a nice place to go I been there ... Captain tho?

          Open Controls
        5. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          If Cavani starts today I'll be joining you

          Open Controls
      8. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Has there ever been a player more suited to championship football than Abraham?

        Also I was wondering if Kepa is the worst signing in history bearing in mind his cost?

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Gayle?

          Open Controls
        2. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Kepa vs JoeLinton

          One of the great battles

          Open Controls
        3. thegaffer82
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Ever heard of a young man called Brewster?

          Pure championship fodder!

          Open Controls
        4. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          The whole West Brom and Fulham squads

          Open Controls
        5. Treadstone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Sorry mate cant resist it.....Che Adams

          Open Controls
        6. pricycle
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Coutinho to Barca for £142m?

          Open Controls
      9. fplking14
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Martinez Button

        Dias Stones Coufal Dier Douglas

        Salah Grealish Bruno Son Anguissa

        Vardy Antonio Bamford

        0.2ITB 1FT

        A. Vardy and Salah > Kane and Rashford (-4)

        B. Vardy and Salah > Kane and Sterling (-4)

        C. Vardy and Dier > Kane and Mitchell (next GW for free)

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
      10. Aster
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Really torn about who to start in the back (four or three). I have: Coufal, Dias, Dallas, Cancelo, Shaw

          What do you think?

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            I have all those except Stones instead of Dias - at present starting the Manchester 3.

            Open Controls
          2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Well, you're definitely playing Dias, Cancelo and Shaw.

            Open Controls
            1. thegaffer82
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 28 mins ago

              This.

              Easy peasy!

              Open Controls
            2. Africa United
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 28 mins ago

              This easy

              Open Controls
          3. Captain Vantastic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            What's the rest of your team like? I'd bench Dallas for sure.

            Open Controls
            1. Aster
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

                Thanks guys...

                This is my team:

                De Gea (McCarthy), Dias, Cancelo, Shaw (Dallas, Coufal), KDB (to be replaced), Saka, Son, Soucek, Bruno, Bamford, Antonio (Wilson)

                1 FT...I was thinking either KDB to Sterling (Sterling, Son, Bruno, Soucek (possibly Coufal), Saka starting) or KDB to Gundogan, Soucek to Grealish.

                Open Controls
          4. FPL Kaka
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            With DCL looking close to fitness, is Digne now going under people's radars?

            Open Controls
            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              Maybe after Leicester

              Open Controls
            2. thegaffer82
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              He's more costly than Dias, Stones & Cancelo. That's his main issue.

              In a bubble he's a good pick (if fit). But there's so much value elsewhere, I wouldn't bother

              Open Controls
            3. The Sociologist
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              Too much value elsewhere, maybe for a DGW though

              Open Controls
          5. Marcin the Pole
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Play 3 of these 5:

            A) Justin (eve)
            B) Coufal (cry)
            C) Ayling (new)
            D) Targett (bur)
            E) Wood (AVL)

            Quite tough. Leaning towards benching Wood and playing 3 of the 4 defs.

            Open Controls
            1. The Sociologist
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              B), D), A)/C)

              Open Controls
            2. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              Wood, Coufal, Targett

              Open Controls
            3. Captain Vantastic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              Bench Ayling and Justin

              Open Controls
            4. thegaffer82
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              Tough tough tough

              A), B) & C) maybe.

              God knows!

              Open Controls
            5. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              Tough - Justin and either Coufal or Wood I think.

              Open Controls
            6. Marcin the Pole
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 16 mins ago

              The perils of BB! Thanks all

              Open Controls
            7. Africa United
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              E A B

              Open Controls
          6. Captain Vantastic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            Madison and Barnes both start with Perez striker apparently.

            Open Controls
            1. g40steve
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              Nothing new there, he played that position last year with Vardy out

              Open Controls
              1. El Presidente
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                Yes and could be a good punt...

                Open Controls
          7. kime67
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            how much of a hedache will wc 25 be? feels difficult to get a good bb 26 and blank 29

            Open Controls
            1. jomikijiq
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 17 mins ago

              Yeah, that's why FH/WC18 BB19 or BB26 FH29 made the most sense

              Open Controls
              1. HashAttack
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 9 mins ago

                Did BB this week without using any other chips ... nice that it's out the way now

                Open Controls
            2. Bonus magnet
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 16 mins ago

              Can a WC now be a better compromise

              Open Controls
              1. g40steve
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

                Yep

                Open Controls
          8. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            Who to bench?

            A) Robbo (tot)
            B) Dallas (new)
            C) Soucek (cry)

            Open Controls
            1. g40steve
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              If considering A sell for a United or Leicester defenders

              Open Controls
            2. Aster
                2 hours, 12 mins ago

                Robbo

                Open Controls
            3. ALI_G
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              Gabby Logan or Alex Scott for a -4?

              Open Controls
              1. jason_ni
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 17 mins ago

                Alex Scott always worth a -4 surely?

                Open Controls
                1. aleksaa2
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 15 mins ago

                  +1

                  Open Controls
                2. Bonus magnet
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 15 mins ago

                  Alex

                  Open Controls
              2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                Ban...

                Easy AS

                Open Controls
            4. FootballDog
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              sold KDB and brought Sterling for -4.....

              now the question should captain him or bruno.... thinking on to keep it on sterling

              Open Controls
              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                Got to (c) Raz or why did you get him?

                Open Controls
            5. jason_ni
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 18 mins ago

              Wow.. just saw the Luton goal.

              Chelsea be lucky to get close to 20 mill at this rate..

              Open Controls
              1. g40steve
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                Correction 2m

                Open Controls
                1. g40steve
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 15 mins ago

                  He’s alright till 2025, 54,000,000 contract.

                  Open Controls
              2. El Presidente
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 47 mins ago

                20???? I think they will have to pay part of his salary to see him go if you ask me..

                Open Controls
            6. waltzingmatildas
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              If I do kdb to gundo, is this gtg?

              Martinez
              Robbo cancelo dallas coufal
              Salah Bruno(c) gundo soucek
              Bamford antonio
              (johnstone wood raphina ctaylor)

              Open Controls
              1. TheDragon
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

                Almost identical to me so I say yes!

                Open Controls
              2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 8 mins ago

                That'll do

                Open Controls
              3. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 6 mins ago

                I would play Raphinha over Soucek as playing woeful Newcastle

                Open Controls
            7. HashAttack
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              Play 1
              a) Wilson
              b) Watkins
              c) James
              d) Coufal

              Think it has to be Wilson - a lot of people benching Leeds defenders, so we think Newcastle finally score?

              Open Controls
              1. Africa United
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                Tough but A /B for me

                Open Controls
              2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 8 mins ago

                Have to play forwards or you don't need them.

                Open Controls
            8. Africa United
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              G2G??
              Guaita. (Meslier)
              Cancel. Cresswell. Tierney.
              Fernandez C. Foden Maddison Grealesh
              Watkins Bamford Cavani
              ///Meslier. ESR Ogbonna Holding 10 million itb TA

              Open Controls
              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 9 mins ago

                Nailed it.

                Open Controls
              2. Aster
                  2 hours, 7 mins ago

                  Really interesting, non-template. Like it.

                  Open Controls
              3. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 8 mins ago

                Luton don't fancy coming out for the second half 😆

                Open Controls
                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 6 mins ago

                  Excellent sh1thousery

                  Open Controls
              4. FantasyClub
                  2 hours, 7 mins ago

                  Pérez or Iheanacho?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 5 mins ago

                    Broge upped Perez the other day and Iheanacho has been consistently rubbish since he left City

                    Open Controls
                    1. FantasyClub
                        2 hours, 3 mins ago

                        what do you mean by upped?
                        Sorry not familiar

                        Open Controls
                        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 36 mins ago

                          Rogers said something about Perez being able to play as a forward when Vardy is out

                          Open Controls
                      • FantasyClub
                          2 hours, 2 mins ago

                          And yeah PÉREZ definitely the better pick was just wondering who would be benched

                          Open Controls
                    2. aleksaa2
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 7 mins ago

                      New article
                      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/01/24/the-scout-squads-best-fpl-players-for-gameweek-20/

                      Open Controls

