Arsenal without three key players as Pogba returns to wide role for Man United

Arsenal are short of key personnel as they host Manchester United in Gameweek 21.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m) misses a second Premier League match in a row as he deals with an ongoing personal issue but the premium midfielder is not the only absentee.

Kieran Tierney (£5.4m) was to be assessed for the calf injury that kept him sidelined for the Southampton game ahead of Gameweek 21 and he misses out third time in Arsenal’s last four league matches.

That means a third successive start at left-back for Cédric Soares (£4.6m) while Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m) remains a substitute amid rumours of a departure during the January transfer window.

Bukayo Saka (£5.4m) might have been viewed as an alternative on the left-hand side of defence but he is the third big name missing from Arsenal’s latest team-sheet, left out with a sore hip.

🗞 Update on @BukayoSaka87:



Bukayo has been left out as a precaution due to a sore hip#ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/WrjZbmYRoS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 30, 2021

With Saka and Aubameyang missing, Mikel Arteta turns to Nicolas Pépé (£7.6m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£4.9m) to staff the flanks of attacking midfield either side of Emile Smith Rowe (£4.5m), whose recovery from a muscle injury is even more welcome than usual in light of Arsenal’s latest injury news.

Thomas Partey (£4.9m) has also shrugged off his yellow flag for a knock and features in defensive midfield alongside Granit Xhaka (£5.2m).

Following the shock defeat to Sheffield United, Paul Pogba (£7.7m) returns to a wider role for Manchester United.

The Frenchman features on the left-hand side of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s front-three with Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m) in the middle and Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) on the right.

They sit behind Edinson Cavani (£7.9m) who earns a deserved recall up-front at the expense of Anthony Martial (£8.8m)

With Pogba higher up the pitch, Scott McTominay (£4.9m) and Fred (£5.3m) anchor the midfield while Luke Shaw (£4.8m) returns at left-back.

Arsenal v Manchester United line-ups

Arsenal XI: Leno; Cédric, Holding, D Luiz, Bellerín; Xhaka, Partey; Martinelli, Smith Rowe, Pépé; Lacazette.

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Fred; Pogba, B Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani.

