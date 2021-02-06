Pogba returns for Man United as Cavani overcomes ankle issue

Paul Pogba (£7.7m) returns to the Manchester United line-up as they prepare to face Everton in Gameweek 23.

The French international was handed a rest for the midweek win over Southampton but slots in at central midfield today.

He is paired with Scott McTominay (£4.9m), allowing Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) to take up his best position in the attacking midfield: the left-hand side.

Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) starts on the other side of Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m), this week’s most-captained player among the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League managers.

Edinson Cavani (£7.9m) has overcome the ankle problem he sustained against Southampton to keep Anthony Martial (£8.7m) on the bench and will be searching for his third goal in four starts.

With Eric Bailly (£4.9m) missing out, Victor Lindelöf (£4.8m) starts a third Premier League matches in a row for the first time since Gameweek 15 while Luke Shaw (£4.9m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.5m) occupy the full-back roles either side of Harry Maguire (£5.5m).

Everton line-up in 4-3-3 formation at Old Trafford with James Rodríguez (£7.7m) and Richarlison (£7.8m) either side of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m).

Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) drops to the bench as Carlo Ancelotti prefers more workman-like options such as Abdoulaye Doucouré (£5.2m), Tom Davies (£5.2m) and André Gomes (£5.3m) in his central midfield trio.

Gameweek 23 Starting Line-ups

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelöf, Wan-Bissaka; Pogba, McTominay; Rashford, B Fernandes, Greenwood; Cavani.

Everton XI (4-3-3): Olsen; Digne, Godfrey, Keane, Holgate; Davies, Gomes, Doucouré; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Rodríguez.

