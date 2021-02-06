888
Dugout Discussion February 6

Pogba returns for Man United as Cavani overcomes ankle issue

Paul Pogba (£7.7m) returns to the Manchester United line-up as they prepare to face Everton in Gameweek 23.

The French international was handed a rest for the midweek win over Southampton but slots in at central midfield today.

He is paired with Scott McTominay (£4.9m), allowing Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) to take up his best position in the attacking midfield: the left-hand side.

Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) starts on the other side of Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m), this week’s most-captained player among the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League managers.

Edinson Cavani (£7.9m) has overcome the ankle problem he sustained against Southampton to keep Anthony Martial (£8.7m) on the bench and will be searching for his third goal in four starts.

With Eric Bailly (£4.9m) missing out, Victor Lindelöf (£4.8m) starts a third Premier League matches in a row for the first time since Gameweek 15 while Luke Shaw (£4.9m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.5m) occupy the full-back roles either side of Harry Maguire (£5.5m).

Everton line-up in 4-3-3 formation at Old Trafford with James Rodríguez (£7.7m) and Richarlison (£7.8m) either side of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m).

Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) drops to the bench as Carlo Ancelotti prefers more workman-like options such as Abdoulaye Doucouré (£5.2m), Tom Davies (£5.2m) and André Gomes (£5.3m) in his central midfield trio.

Gameweek 23 Starting Line-ups

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelöf, Wan-Bissaka; Pogba, McTominay; Rashford, B Fernandes, Greenwood; Cavani.

Everton XI (4-3-3): Olsen; Digne, Godfrey, Keane, Holgate; Davies, Gomes, Doucouré; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Rodríguez.

  1. Garth Marenghi
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Was that a cross for cavani??

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Who cares looked great 😆

    2. Amey
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      LoL

    3. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yeah that's why cavani didn't even move..

  2. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Want a green arrow? Play Martinez and Bruno [C] ... and I did not do that!

    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I got the 2nd part right at least.

    2. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yeah did both.

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Snap!

    3. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      I here ya, Martinez bencher and Antonio captain right here brother.

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        One of those days ... one of those days

    4. Im New Here
        just now

        Did both, green Arrow after a long while

    5. Monya Meow Meow
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bruno(C) slightly easing the pain of benching Martinez and starting Pope.

      First time I've had rotating keepers this season and it's come straight to bite me...

      1. Amey
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Same here

      2. Utopsis
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Having only 1 playing keeper is amongst the best advice I've ever received on here

        1. Monya Meow Meow
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yep me too, not sure why I decided to go against it all of a sudden due to the DGW

    6. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Need to just play safe and boring with the captain and do whatever transfer first pops in my head I guess at this point

    7. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      AWB first on bench 🙁

      1. Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        chances of chilwell no show?

        1. Amey
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Great

      2. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 mins ago

        Why are you benching a united defender at home to Everton

        1. Lindelol
          • 2 Years
          just now

          went for antonio(c) i said why not start chilly then

    8. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      Wan biss owners need to get a lotto ticket after these last 2 gw’s

      1. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        You mean Bruno captainers right?

    9. Jimmy Boy
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      And here we go...fully prepared for every captaincy option in my team to now return apart from Antonio

    10. Londongeezaa
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      I’m not interested in this DGW.

      Everton and Burnley players not for me.

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        DCL, Burnley def, 3 City. Easy.

        1. Londongeezaa
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I have 3 City but not expecting them all to play both games.

    11. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Can we just fastforward to GW24 now?

    12. Granville
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      He only scores penalties

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        That was just a long-range penalty.

        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 8 Years
          just now

          It was tbf

      2. diesel001
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Nah. He also scores penalties. No surprise that most of the top scorers this season are penalty takers.

      3. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Nice C choice 😉

      4. Forever In Our Shadow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Made it look like a penalty. The arrogance was brilliant.

    13. Joey Tribbiani
        7 mins ago

        Anyone got link to that twitter account saying Kane is in the squad for tomorrow, and is it reputable source?

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          https://twitter.com/spurslion/status/1358089158405861379

        2. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          It’s a picture of shoes... on Twitter...

      • Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Bruno is player of the season!

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Half a season to go. Player of 2020 for sure though.

          1. Granville
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Player of the year has already been voted on. He'll win it.

        2. Zladan
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          For me it is either Bruno or Ruben Dias.

        3. Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Obviously not watched much of the past five weeks

        4. Would Ed Woodward
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Between him and Thiago.

          1. Ibralicious
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Thiago done nothing tbf

          2. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Thiago no chance look at Pool, not fluid like before

        5. Tinkermania
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          We are still emotional after a good goal. Long way to go. He needs to take his team to CL. Not guaranteed yet.

          Open Controls
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Grealish

      • Miniboss
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        How’s Shaw looked like?

        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          Very active

        2. St Pauli Walnuts
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          Tubby on the whole.

        3. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Hungry

          1. Bushwhacker
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Will deffo get a pie at HT

        4. Miniboss
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Love the replies, thank you!

      • evilfish
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Well, I gave this season a shot.

      • mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Moyes says Antonio substitution was due to fatigue, doesn’t think it’s anything serious. Fingers crossed

        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Good news got SHU next

        2. Joey Tribbiani
            just now

            thank god

        3. DA Minnion
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Started Kane just in case. 1.4 EO in top 10K.
          Watkins first sub.

          1. Lord.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            You know what's gonna happen.

            1. mynameisq
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Kane subbed on late

          2. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 mins ago

            Cameo incoming

        4. Camino Aleatorio
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          As soon as the Imp gets hurt - leaves the field - Bruno scores

          1. Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Strange that everyone can see it except ole

            1. Bushwhacker
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Pretty sure Bruno takes rangers with Pogba on the field too

          2. Bushwhacker
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Careful there mate

        5. Mile Plankton
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Basically, I made 5 decisions for this GW and all 5 were wrong.
          Benched Martinez,
          Benched Targett,
          Sold Ogbona,
          Played Wilson,
          Didn't captain Bruno.

        6. Top Lad Dakes.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Would love Kane to start. Could help Son(c) do well...

          1. Would Ed Woodward
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            You think?

            1. Top Lad Dakes.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Probably won’t at this rate

        7. Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          This game!!

          1. Decided to bring in Pope and started him over Martinez
          2. Went for a differential captain and chose Antonio over Bruno and Son
          3. Decided to hold Robbo on the bench this week instead of switching for AWB (to roll FT)
          4. Started Soucek (because how can I keep benching his points!)

          OMG 😆

        8. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          What a difference a week makes no changes & ripping it up ??

        9. nerd_is_the_werd
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Of course I had to disappear during the goal... but....

          BRUNNOOOOOO FERNANDDDEESSSSSSSSS (C)!!!!

          Open Controls
          1. nerd_is_the_werd
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            He didn't look like scoring before 37 mins. Surprised he got one.

            1. Bushwhacker
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Basically it for six weeks. You hope one of his rangers actually goes in

        10. fcsaltyballs
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Just caught up on the highlights, am I the only one who’s baffled by the Soucek red??

          1. Bushwhacker
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Nope, everyone

          2. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            No. Decision panned across the board.

            1. fcsaltyballs
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Reckon it will be rescinded? Don’t want to waste an FT on that

        11. pundit of punts
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Loving it so far as a Bruno capper and West Ham assets non owner 😀

          1. Would Ed Woodward
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Would be loving it more if you had Cresswell.

          2. THE WERNER DELUSION
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Cresswell says hi 😀

          3. Ibralicious
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            You would love it even more as a Bruno capper and West Ham defence asset owner

            1. Here's Tom with the We…
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Don’t agree as a Cresswell and Dawson owner

          4. TheDragon
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Better to be lucky than good

          5. Forever In Our Shadow
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Coufal says hi from the centre of my 3 man defence.

        12. Fudgy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          I'd have way more captain points if I just left it on Bruno every week. I've also been saying this for weeks now yet still refuse to do it.

          1. Bushwhacker
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Eye over jam

          2. TheDragon
            • 2 Years
            just now

            In al seriousness last week and this week is obscenely lucky for Fernandes captainers

            Without the red card after 2 mins and now Pogba off injured he would get no points

        13. Top Lad Dakes.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Where are my fellow Son(c) at.

          In for a rough ride here. Already large red arrow will just keep growing with Bruno haul.

          Any of you also bench Watkins for Soucek?

        14. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Okay so from the auditions so far Mee or Digne for DGW24?

        15. JONALDINHO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          GW20 - Bruno(C) 2, Cancelo(VC) 17
          GW21 - Gundogan(C) 3, Salah(VC) 15
          GW22 - Salah(C) 2, Bruno(VC) 17
          GW23 - Antonio(C) 2, Bruno(VC) 8+

          This is becoming a joke. Tried to reverse the pattern this week and it’s screwed me over yet again

          1. Bushwhacker
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Many of us. Bruno scoring a non pen against 11? Shocking.

