Scout Notes February 9

Bamford, Raphinha and Dallas star in Leeds’ audition for Double Gameweek 25

LEEDS UNITED 2-0 CRYSTAL PALACE

  • Goals: Jack Harrison (£5.4m) | Patrick Bamford (£6.7m)
  • Assists: Stuart Dallas (£4.8m) | Raphinha (£5.3m)
  • Bonus: Dallas x3 | Illan Meslier (£4.7m) x3 | Harrison x1 | Liam Cooper (£4.3m) x1

Leeds put on a convincing performance to comfortably see off Crystal Palace 2-0 on Monday evening.

Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) and Raphinha (£5.3m) once again delivered attacking returns and are set to receive added attention ahead of two fixtures for Leeds in Gameweek 25.

But the same cannot be said for Crystal Palace, who looked completely out of ideas without their talisman Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m)

TOP PAT

Bamford’s display epitomised why he delights and frustrates FPL managers in equal measure.

Still priced at a modest £6.7m, Bamford was good value for his goal and had the most attempts on goal and shots in the box throughout the game.

But as shown by his attempts, he really should have added to his tally, skying a one-on-one after knocking the ball past Gary Cahill (£4.5m), and miscontrolling a through ball expertly put through by Raphinha.

Still owned by more than half of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, Bamford looks good value for his price and could start delivering more double-digit hauls if he can find a more clinical edge.

A keen FPL player himself, Bamford revealed he was kicking himself after missing his first chance.

I captained myself. After I missed that one in the first half I was kicking myself so I am glad I scored.

Patrick Bamford

Pundits and FPL players alike who predicted Bamford’s early-season form would come to a halt have been left with egg on their face.

The Elland Road striker and his teammates have shown incredible consistency this campaign, with Bamford having the most attempts, shots in the box, and big chances of all forwards this season.

With Bamford proving he can sustain this level of form, his high ownership could still rise with the Double Gameweek on the horizon.

Players with Bamford may even be looking to double or triple up on assets from Leeds’ impressive attack.

AN ALTERNATIVE?

1

Despite not coming away with any of the bonus points, Raphinha was arguable the best player on the pitch last night.

The Brazilian offered a huge goal threat, bettered only by Bamford, and deserved a lot more than the one assist he came away with.

As well as Bamford’s chance, a wicked set-piece delivery from Raphinha should have been put away by Pascal Struijk (£3.9m), who was guilty of missing two clear chances.

The £17m signing is now stamping his influence on the team, with two goals and three assists in his last four games, and eight returns in nine.

Not even Bamford can boast more FPL points over the same period, and no player in the game has created more goals in the last six Gameweeks.

While Bamford has attracted a 50.1% ownership, Raphinha has stayed largely under the radar.

Despite his impressive run of form, his price has even dropped twice over the last five Gameweeks.

At £5.3m and with 2.3% ownership, he offers a fantastic route into covering Bamford’s points for those who have missed the boat

Also, owners of Bamford may even want to consider doubling up on two of the game’s most in-form players.

OOP BANKER

Stuart Dallas (£4.8m) recorded maximum bonus points for the second time this season to add to his assist in creating Leeds’ first goal for Jack Harrison (£5.4m)

Marcelo Bielsa’s tactical tweak in moving Dallas further up the pitch has made him even more of a threat going forward than he was at full-back.

As well as setting up the goal for Harrison, Dallas showed he wasn’t afraid of taking on a shot, hitting two from outside the box.

Even with Leeds’ woes at the back, Dallas’ points haul puts him fourth overall out of all defenders in the league, and above highly owned options such as Ben Chilwell (£5.9m) and Andy Robertson (£7.3m).

Leeds’ defensive displays this season, where they have accumulated the second-highest expected goals conceded rating (xGC), will be enough to put some managers off investing in their defence.

But Dallas has the attacking potential to offset this, coupled with a good run of fixtures.

Bielsa’s post-match comments – see below – also perhaps hinted at a renewed focus on defence going forward.

MARCHING ON TOGETHER

What was expected to be a close game turned out to be anything but, with Leeds running out comfortable winners.

Their excellent attacking play has been on display all season but their solid defensive work against Palace caught the eye.

Monday night’s game saw them restrict the visitors to only three attempts on target.

Palace also finished the game with an expected goals rating (xG) of 0.36, which compared to Leeds’ of 1.92, shows how dominant they were in victory.

Speaking after the game, manager Marcelo Bielsa said it had been a target to keep a clean sheet.

We could have scored a few more goals. We defended well, we conceded very few chances, the performance of the team was even and constant.

(A clean sheet) was an objective for today. It was very important we didn’t concede a goal today.

Marcelo Bielsa

The only bad news coming out of the game was midfielder Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m), a vital part of their attacking and defensive play, limping off near the end of the game.

However, it will be hoped the injury is not too serious, with Phillips on his feet congratulating team-mates at full-time.

Even the most diehard Leeds fan will struggle to claim their side has turned a corner after facing one of the league’s worst attacks, without their most influential player.

But it could be worth keeping an eye on Leeds’ defensive displays in their next few games.

KNOWING ME, KNOWING YOU, ZAHA

Crystal Palace fans fearing their side would miss the influence of Zaha were proved right, as their side lacked any cutting edge to their play.

Taking Zaha’s place was loan signing Jean-Phillipe Mateta (£5.9m), partnering Jordan Ayew (£5.6m) up front.

But without Zaha’s ability to carry the ball up the pitch, Mateta was largely forced back into his own half to go looking for the ball.

Hodgson’s experiment of playing Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) further up the pitch also didn’t work, with the manager abandoning it at half-time.

Speaking after the game, a dejected Hodgson admitted his side were well beaten.

“We started both halves badly in terms of the goals we conceded. Both were pretty poor technical errors. You can’t afford to go 1-0 down after three or four minutes and then 2-0 down after 50 minutes and come away with a result unless you play outstanding football but we didn’t play outstanding football unfortunately.

“The bottom line for me is we didn’t pass the ball anywhere near well enough and we have to accept that we lost to the better team. We were not able to pressurise them like they pressurised us. We are a passing team and when we don’t pass the ball well we fall below our standards. We were deservedly beaten but we made life difficult for ourselves.”

Roy Hodgson

With Zaha suffering from a hamstring injury that is likely to keep him out for the next few games, interest in Palace assets will be low.

Without Zaha, Palace have failed to score a single goal and have conceded nine in the four games he has missed, so their immediate future looks bleak, even with a favourable run of games coming up.

Leeds XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Alioski; Phillips (Shackleton 88); Harrison, Klich, Dallas, Raphinha; Bamford

Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; Clyne, Dann, Cahill, Mitchell; van Aanholt (Townsend 46), Riedewald, Milivojevic, Eze; Ayew (Benteke 76), Mateta (Batshuayi 65)

417 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rhodes your boat
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Any other changes needed, don’t have many dgw’s 1ft 4.6itb

    Martinez
    Stones coufal rudiger lowton
    Salah sterling(c) Bruno son
    Antonio bamford

    Forster soucek Mitchell davis

    Open Controls
    1. richarlison2348
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        three potential transfers for me.
        Forster to Pope (I know, everybody's doing it)
        Soucek to Gondogan
        Antonio to Kane

        Open Controls
    2. ivantys
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        I really feel GW24 is the best TC week. GW25 Leeds have a park bus Wolves fixture and a full Saints backline fixture. GW26 is in between European games and better to use BB there anyway. GW27's city will have rotation and they are facing United anyway. The other fixtures Everton vs Villa, Villa vs Spurs and Fulham vs Spurs don't excite me in terms of goals. GW26 is probably good for spurs if you've already used your BB. So just get the chip over and done with?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Yeah, its lucky draw anyway. Even the best possible TC can fail or a worst possible TC can work wonders...

          Open Controls
          1. ivantys
              51 mins ago

              Yeah it's all luck whenever you use, guess I would just use it as I really see no better GWs to use on, assuming no Covid postponements.

              Open Controls
          2. Please Answer Me
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            For your TC you want either someone that will play at least 120min. Not sure any man city midfielder/attacker will get that. Outside City team its just DCL but one of his fixtures is against City so thats a no for TC

            Open Controls
            1. ivantys
                50 mins ago

                This week's one will be the safest with the UCL coming up.

                Open Controls
                1. Please Answer Me
                  • 6 Years
                  49 mins ago

                  Son or Kane when they get a double...what's safer than them?

                  Open Controls
                  1. ivantys
                      44 mins ago

                      City have the best upside in attacking returns now, spurs just aren't scoring enough. And if you're using BB on 26, that means you can't TC them that week.

                      Open Controls
              • PogBruno
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                On who though?

                Open Controls
                1. ivantys
                    49 mins ago

                    It's just between Gundo and Sterling now.

                    Open Controls
                2. Huckfead
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  Posted earlier. Thinking of TCing Gundogan. Inform currently and before KDB returns and mid week European fixtures kick in.

                  Open Controls
                  1. ivantys
                      48 mins ago

                      Yeah best week to cap a city player before KDB returns. I don't even trust a normal cap on KDB now.

                      Open Controls
                  2. estheblessed
                    • 6 Years
                    59 mins ago

                    Gundo would be the only choice for me (possibly Diaz?) if you are doing it

                    Open Controls
                  3. Inazuma X1
                    • 3 Years
                    59 mins ago

                    Overrated chip, just use it whenever

                    Open Controls
                  4. Pops15
                    • 3 Years
                    52 mins ago

                    GW25 Danny Ings (TC) ⚽️⚽️⚽️

                    Open Controls
                3. El_Gigante
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  What's the most suitable strategy for people with WC, TC and FH (but no BB anymore)? Load up on 3 Leeds players with FTs for GW25, WC GW26, FH GW29.. TC wait and see?

                  Open Controls
                4. HD7
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  Unsure what to do with my chips mates ...
                  WC, BB and TC left.
                  2 FT, £2.4 ITB.

                  Martinez
                  Cancelo Stones Coufa Talyor*
                  Salah Bruno Sterling Maddy
                  Antonio DCL

                  Fraser, Bamford, Mitchell, Bissouma

                  GW24: Taylor to Mee
                  GW25: DCL to Kane; Sterling to Gundo

                  Open Controls
                  1. Inazuma X1
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 2 mins ago

                    Good moves

                    Open Controls
                5. wilson007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  A) Martinez + Mee
                  B) Pope + Bamford/Son

                  Open Controls
                  1. Inazuma X1
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                  2. Holmes
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    B

                    Open Controls
                6. Pops15
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  Anyone considering Ings for his GW25 double? I'm looking to him for a one gameweek punt before moving on to Kane for GW26

                  Open Controls
                  1. Inazuma X1
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    Southampton seem to be struggling

                    Open Controls
                  2. Holmes
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 1 min ago

                    Don't have any vacant spot unfortunately, struggling to even fit Dominic

                    Open Controls
                    1. Abra Dubravka
                      • 2 Years
                      55 mins ago

                      Watkins, Antonio & Bam?

                      Open Controls
                  3. Pops15
                    • 3 Years
                    51 mins ago

                    Currently have Bam/DCL/Antonio and looking to move on Antonio for Ings then Kane

                    Open Controls
                  4. Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    50 mins ago

                    Yes but will not do it in isolation, GW26 fixtures will be key to decide

                    Open Controls
                7. elfortu
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  A lot is mentioned about Leeds's defensive frialties. However, we have kept 7 clean sheets in 22 games.

                  Other teams who have kept 7 clean sheets: Brighton, Burnley and Tottenham

                  More clean sheets than: Liverpool (6), Wolves (6) and Everton (4) who many perceive as having a better defences.

                  So yes, a lot of risk and reward in the way we play, but given the right fixture, clean sheets shouldn't be that surprising.

                  That being said Dallas is a must have, especially whilst he is playing at central midfielder. If you need the budget Struijk will continue to play until Koch, Llorente and Berardi come back from injury. Good option for a 5th defender for those wildcarding in 25 with an eye on the blank GW29 where leeds play Fulham

                  Open Controls
                  1. richarlison2348
                      1 hour ago

                      I can't agree with this more

                      Open Controls
                    • Inazuma X1
                      • 3 Years
                      59 mins ago

                      Everything depends on Kalvin Philips.

                      Open Controls
                  2. waltzingmatildas
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    2fts 2.6itb.
                    WC 30 but no FH/BB
                    A) Johnstone to pope
                    B) Coufal to shaw (bench Shaw?)
                    C) burn ft

                    Martinez
                    Cancelo stones mee
                    Salah Bruno gundo soucek
                    Bamford antonio dcl
                    (Johnstone son dallas coufal)

                    Open Controls
                    1. Abra Dubravka
                      • 2 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      A

                      Open Controls
                      1. waltzingmatildas
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        Cheers. It's the sensible option but just worried about putting more money into gks.

                        Open Controls
                  3. Kryptonite666
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    How’s the following team. Any changes ?

                    Pope
                    Cancelo Mee Digne (Coufal) (Dier)
                    Salah Sterling(c) Fernandes Gundogan (Soucek)
                    DCL Bamford Antonio

                    Open Controls
                    1. waltzingmatildas
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 5 mins ago

                      Looks good

                      Open Controls
                    2. Abra Dubravka
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 1 min ago

                      Very good

                      Open Controls
                  4. PogBruno
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    Using my 3 FTs until the GW26, I could get the following BB team 15 GW players (based on Ben Crellin predictions)

                    Would you be happy with this??

                    24 - Martin to Mendy
                    25 - Coufal to Shaw
                    26 - Rafinha to Son

                    Martinez Mendy
                    Dias Cancelo Digne Shaw Mee
                    Salah Bruno Grealish Gundagon Son (c)
                    DCL Watkins Wood

                    Open Controls
                    1. Inazuma X1
                      • 3 Years
                      56 mins ago

                      Curious why Mendy?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Vazza
                          40 mins ago

                          And why Shaw for that matter?

                          Open Controls
                        • PogBruno
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          38 mins ago

                          Just for the DGW

                          Open Controls
                          1. PogBruno
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            1 min ago

                            26

                            Open Controls
                      2. Vazza
                          56 mins ago

                          Nice. But without Bamford for the double, you may struggle a little

                          Open Controls
                      3. Vazza
                          1 hour, 3 mins ago

                          Should I do

                          A.

                          GW25: Brewster to Bamford
                          AND
                          GW26: Bamford to Kane

                          OR

                          B.

                          GW25: Brewster to Kane

                          Open Controls
                          1. Vazza
                              12 mins ago

                              Anyone please?

                              Open Controls
                            • djman102
                              • 11 Years
                              10 mins ago

                              If you have no other fires to put out, I'd do the double hokey-cokey.

                              Open Controls
                          2. Inazuma X1
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour, 3 mins ago

                            Team Value Check

                            106.1m for me

                            Open Controls
                            1. Holmes
                              • 7 Years
                              14 mins ago

                              104

                              Open Controls
                            2. estheblessed
                              • 6 Years
                              14 mins ago

                              105 (and £3m in the bank im guessing that is rolled into the 105?)

                              Open Controls
                              1. estheblessed
                                • 6 Years
                                13 mins ago

                                Oh sorry yes it is and its gone up 105.1m

                                Open Controls
                                1. Baps hunter
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 3 Years
                                  just now

                                  TV = CP of XV + mitb

                                  Open Controls
                            3. HashAttack
                              • 3 Years
                              14 mins ago

                              TV 107.8m - SV 105.2m

                              Open Controls
                            4. richarlison2348
                                14 mins ago

                                103.7 with 0 ITB haha, I have no value

                                Open Controls
                              • PogBruno
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 3 Years
                                12 mins ago

                                105.9

                                Open Controls
                              • Baps hunter
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 3 Years
                                4 mins ago

                                107.1

                                Open Controls
                                1. Baps hunter
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 3 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  SV 104.9

                                  Open Controls
                            5. Abra Dubravka
                              • 2 Years
                              1 hour, 2 mins ago

                              Bench 2:

                              A) Coufal
                              B) Soucek
                              C) Bamford
                              D) Grealish?

                              Open Controls
                            6. tafrère
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              1 hour ago

                              A) Salah + Wilson > Grealish + DCL
                              B) Maddison + Wilson > Raphinha + DCL

                              Open Controls
                              1. Abra Dubravka
                                • 2 Years
                                just now

                                B

                                Open Controls
                            7. estheblessed
                              • 6 Years
                              1 hour ago

                              Am I right in saying GW26 will be the biggest amount of fixtures in any remaining GW?

                              Open Controls
                            8. Little Red Lacazette
                              • 4 Years
                              59 mins ago

                              Palace are yet to score a goal in a game Zaha hasn’t started this season. Reason enough for double BUR defence?

                              Open Controls
                              1. estheblessed
                                • 6 Years
                                58 mins ago

                                Yup. Burnley are pretty solid at the back anyway. Pope makes saves so will be the obvious choice.

                                Open Controls
                              2. aleksaa2
                                • 4 Years
                                56 mins ago

                                17/19 - Crystal Palace have lost 17 of their last 19 Premier League games when Wilfried Zaha hasn’t played, failing to score in 15 of those 17 defeats. Vacant

                                Open Controls
                            9. Steve The Spud
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              58 mins ago

                              Is it worth playing Hokey Cokey with city assets to get double attack instead of defence?

                              So a move like salah and stones > razz and mee

                              Problem is it Gives less flexibility going forward as won’t have 2FT

                              Open Controls
                              1. No Professionals
                                • 3 Years
                                52 mins ago

                                i don't think so, no.

                                Open Controls
                              2. estheblessed
                                • 6 Years
                                51 mins ago

                                They really are water tight at the back (ok Salah got a pen). I personally wouldn't plus there is additional rotation with their front players. I know Cancello/Walker tend to get rotated a bit but not quite as drastic.

                                Open Controls
                                1. No Professionals
                                  • 3 Years
                                  38 mins ago

                                  you say water tight, but Mane missed a sitter of a header in the first half, and had another header that he should probably have done better on. but yes, they look pretty damn solid in general.

                                  Open Controls
                              3. Traction Engine Foot
                                • 3 Years
                                51 mins ago

                                Possibly, but I think if you have 3 already it's best to stick with what you have.

                                Open Controls
                              4. Huckfead
                                • 2 Years
                                50 mins ago

                                That’s what I’m thinking

                                Open Controls
                              5. HashAttack
                                • 3 Years
                                25 mins ago

                                I did it over two weeks - sold Stones instead of benching him v Liverpool and this week have bought in Sterling

                                Open Controls
                            10. Gemma817
                                58 mins ago

                                How's this looking guys? Would appreciate some constructive thought on this.

                                Pope, (4m)
                                Dallas, Stones, TAA, (Justin, Mitchel)
                                Bruno, Salah, Gundo, Foden, Soucek
                                Antonio, Kane (Bamford)

                                0 FT. 2.4m ITB

                                i) Benching Bamford the correction decison?
                                ii) I'm really lost with as to what to do with chips. I've BB and WC left. Thinking WC25, BB26.
                                iii) Then use FTs and a hit or two to have 8/9 players available for BGW29?

                                thoughts?

                                Open Controls
                              • Aster
                                  58 mins ago

                                  Bamford or Soucek?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. No Professionals
                                    • 3 Years
                                    51 mins ago

                                    if that is genuinely your decision, just toss a coin and stick with it.

                                    the consensus on here has gotten most marginal bench calls wrong recently.

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. Traction Engine Foot
                                    • 3 Years
                                    51 mins ago

                                    Bamford

                                    Open Controls
                                  3. hullcityfan
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 6 Years
                                    46 mins ago

                                    Bamford more likely to score, Soucek bigger haul if he does (clean sheet + likely bonus). Flip a coin.

                                    Open Controls
                                • Traction Engine Foot
                                  • 3 Years
                                  57 mins ago

                                  Do you reckon Alonso starts against Newcastle?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. hullcityfan
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 6 Years
                                    39 mins ago

                                    Yeah - Chilwell has been poor in both games he's played under Tuchel.

                                    FA cup lineup will give a hint though so I'd wait until after that before making any transfers.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Traction Engine Foot
                                      • 3 Years
                                      2 mins ago

                                      Cheers, echoes my thoughts. I already brought him in last week without thinking after a few beers... At least he outscored Rudiger!

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. Maeki2
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      1 min ago

                                      I think he played well, but looks like the tactic is not to pass chilwell. They only attack on one side.

                                      Open Controls

