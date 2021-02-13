Grealish and Martínez backed heavily for Villa’s trip to Brighton

Jack Grealish (£7.8m) and Emiliano Martínez (£5.2m) are the main focus of Aston Villa’s visit to Brighton.

The mid-priced midfielder is owned by 39.7% of teams going into Double Gameweek 24 and might be back on the left-hand side of the front-three again, based on Villa’s most recent team-sheet.

Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m) starts on the other side of what appears to be a front-three, which also contains the 22.4%-owned Ollie Watkins (£6.4m), who has four goals in his last five Premier League matches.

Ross Barkley (£5.9m) also features in midfield, which keeps Anwar El Ghazi (£5.4m) on the Villa bench.

Unsurprisingly, Dean Smith goes with the usual back-five, which contains Martínez, Matt Targett (£4.8m), Tyrone Mings (£5.4m), Ezri Konsa (£4.6m) and Matty Cash (£5.0m).

As ever, Brighton’s shape is difficult to predict with confidence but Dan Burn (£4.2m), Lewis Dunk (£4.8m) and Ben White (£4.4m) feature, potentially as a back-three.

Leandro Trossard (£5.7m) is out-of-position in the front-two with Neal Maupay (£6.1m), supported by Alexis Mac Allister (£5.3m) in the number 10 role.

Double Gameweek 24 line-ups

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: R Sánchez; Burn, Dunk, White; Alzate, Bissouma, Groß, Veltman; Mac Allister; Trossard, Maupay.

Aston Villa XI: Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; McGinn, D Luiz, Barkley; Grealish, Watkins, B Traoré.

Double Gameweek 24 so far…

Ilkay Gündogan (£6.0m) was at the heart of Manchester City’s win over Spurs on Saturday afternoon.

He racked up two goals and one assist in a man-of-the-match performance, helping him to maximum bonus in the process.

The German international remains the Premier League’s top goal-scorer since the start of December, when he started taking up a more advanced role.

Of particularly note today, was the fact that he is increasingly finding those pockets of space in matches which also feature Gabriel Jesus (£9.2m) as a centre-forward.

However, Fantasy managers may be keeping an eye on Pep Guardiola’s next press conference after Gündogan was forced off with a groin complaint in the second half.

And it is worth noting that, even though he won Manchester City’s first-half penalty, Rodri (£5.3m) was handed responsibility for the spot-kick following Gündogan’s miss at Anfield.

Ederson (£6.1m) added his 14th clean sheet of the season while also earning an assist for Gündogan’s second goal.

But Ruben Dias (£6.1m) was unable to capitalise on the shut-out as he was left on the bench following his midweek illness.

