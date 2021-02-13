1188
Dugout Discussion February 13

Grealish and Martínez backed heavily for Villa’s trip to Brighton

1,188 Comments
Jack Grealish (£7.8m) and Emiliano Martínez (£5.2m) are the main focus of Aston Villa’s visit to Brighton.

The mid-priced midfielder is owned by 39.7% of teams going into Double Gameweek 24 and might be back on the left-hand side of the front-three again, based on Villa’s most recent team-sheet.

Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m) starts on the other side of what appears to be a front-three, which also contains the 22.4%-owned Ollie Watkins (£6.4m), who has four goals in his last five Premier League matches.

Ross Barkley (£5.9m) also features in midfield, which keeps Anwar El Ghazi (£5.4m) on the Villa bench.

Unsurprisingly, Dean Smith goes with the usual back-five, which contains Martínez, Matt Targett (£4.8m), Tyrone Mings (£5.4m), Ezri Konsa (£4.6m) and Matty Cash (£5.0m).

As ever, Brighton’s shape is difficult to predict with confidence but Dan Burn (£4.2m), Lewis Dunk (£4.8m) and Ben White (£4.4m) feature, potentially as a back-three.

Leandro Trossard (£5.7m) is out-of-position in the front-two with Neal Maupay (£6.1m), supported by Alexis Mac Allister (£5.3m) in the number 10 role.

Double Gameweek 24 line-ups

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: R Sánchez; Burn, Dunk, White; Alzate, Bissouma, Groß, Veltman; Mac Allister; Trossard, Maupay.

Aston Villa XI: Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; McGinn, D Luiz, Barkley; Grealish, Watkins, B Traoré.

Double Gameweek 24 so far…

Ilkay Gündogan (£6.0m) was at the heart of Manchester City’s win over Spurs on Saturday afternoon.

He racked up two goals and one assist in a man-of-the-match performance, helping him to maximum bonus in the process.

The German international remains the Premier League’s top goal-scorer since the start of December, when he started taking up a more advanced role.

Of particularly note today, was the fact that he is increasingly finding those pockets of space in matches which also feature Gabriel Jesus (£9.2m) as a centre-forward.

However, Fantasy managers may be keeping an eye on Pep Guardiola’s next press conference after Gündogan was forced off with a groin complaint in the second half.

And it is worth noting that, even though he won Manchester City’s first-half penalty, Rodri (£5.3m) was handed responsibility for the spot-kick following Gündogan’s miss at Anfield.

Ederson (£6.1m) added his 14th clean sheet of the season while also earning an assist for Gündogan’s second goal.

But Ruben Dias (£6.1m) was unable to capitalise on the shut-out as he was left on the bench following his midweek illness.

Salah scores but Liverpool’s defensive issues persist in Leicester defeat

1,188 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Isco Disco
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Gundo(C) Lowton Martinez giving me massive hauls....Woohooo
    Such gameweeks are so rare when everything goes according to the plans

    
    1. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      If only the other 35 GW’s or so were like this haha, it’d be an enjoyable game!

      
  2. Nanoelektronicar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    I would probably look back at this and say "this was the right gameweek for bench boost" with sadness.

    
    1. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      And tc with Gundo?

      
      1. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        TC was wasted alerady, so BB in my case.

        
  3. Tony Martial
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Any reason not to wildcard now?

    Antonio Dropping Gundo Rising

    
    1. svasei - Up (?) the Rovers
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Why exactly are you wildcarding?

      
      1. Tony Martial
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Think it’s time to try maximise doubles. Worth it?

        Martinez Forster
        Mitchell AWB Cancelo Stones Tarkowski
        Sterling Bruno Son Soucek Rashford
        Antonio Bamford DCL

        
        1. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Think long-term, that line up should maintain a backbone of 3 city, Salah, Bruno, Kane and Son for the rest of the season.

          
  4. Guru Mediation
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Back again.
    112 with 13 left to go. Any good? 🙂

    
    1. AC/DC
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Could do better

      
      1. Guru Mediation
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        🙁

        
        1. Danno - Emre Canada
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          We heard you the first three times

          
          1. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            He has every right to brag.

            
  5. Lucky Z
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Martinez
    Dallas • Struijk • Mee • Dias
    Son • Grealish • Sterling • Gundo • Bruno
    Bamford

    Forster • Targett • DCL • Brewster

    1FT, 7.5ITB

    Hold on with planned WC? Already 3 Leeds. Can do Brewster to Kane/Ings for free.

    
  6. Nanoelektronicar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    That skull next Martinez on Live fpl, made me think "I got skull***ed".

    
    1. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I don’t see any skull?

      
  7. svasei - Up (?) the Rovers
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Can I send in the form to disable Johnstone in my team for a 0.5 refund online or do I have to mail it?

    
  8. UNDERWORLD7
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Well done Fudgy, well done 🙂

    
  9. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    For gameweek 25 pick one;

    A. Martinez (LEI)
    B. McCarthy (CHE,lee)

    Currently on a suspect B.

    
    1. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Always Emi

      
      1. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Changed already.

        

