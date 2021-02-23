734
Scout Notes February 23

Bamford, Raphinha and Dallas all deliver as Leeds beat Southampton

734 Comments
Leeds 3-0 Southampton

  • Goals: Patrick Bamford (£6.9m), Stuart Dallas (£5.0m), Raphinha (£5.4m)
  • Assists: Tyler Roberts (£4.6m), Hélder Costa x2 (£5.0m)
  • Bonus points: Dallas x3, Illan Meslier x2 (£4.7m), Raphinha x1

WHAM BAM

Patrick Bamford (£6.9m) finally delivered the Double Gameweek goods as he netted in Leeds’ meeting with Southampton.

After watching a second-half effort ruled out for offside against Wolves, the mid-priced forward notably adjusted his run to convert on Tuesday night.

Tyler Roberts (£4.6m) put him through the middle of Southampton’s defence for a routine finish, his 13th goal of the season and his 21st attacking return.

Backed by 1.6 Fantasy Premier League managers for the Double Gameweek 26 captaincy, Bamford has now produced a goal or assist in five of his last six home league matches. That bodes well for further returns considering three of Leeds’ next five Premier League fixtures are at Elland Road.

As per usual, the size of Bamford’s latest score could have been bigger. His best chance outside the second-half goal came in the third minute when he powered through the middle and, when he probably should have unleashed an effort from just inside the Southampton box, he laid off to Roberts who could not reach the pass.

Meanwhile, Bamford even contributed at the other end of the field in the second half, turning a Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m) header over the crossbar in the 64th minute.

RAPH TRADE

Just as was the case at Wolves on Friday night, Raphinha (£5.4m) was exceptionally unlucky not to come away with another massive haul, although like Bamford, he did, at least find the net.

Despite being one of Leeds’ best players against Southampton, the Brazilian winger was denied both goals and assists with frustrating regularity for his 9.7% ownership.

In the 24th minute, Raphinha found some space behind Ryan Bertrand (£5.0m) with a mazy run and could have gone down for a penalty but squared for an unmarked, onrushing Roberts who skied a big chance.

Then, 14 minutes later, the Leeds wide-man was played through on goal in a gilt-edged one-on-one with Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) only for Oriol Romeu (£4.5m) to sprint back with all the endeavour of a Bamford captainer to put in arguably one of the best tackles of the season to deny him.

There were two more glaring misses from Raphinha passes in the second half that would have hugely frustrated his backers.

Roberts fired wide again in the 50th minute before Diego Llorente (£4.4m) forced an impressive save out of McCarthy but should have scored himself.

It was in the closing stages that Raphinha finally got his due, rifling home a free-kick from range after a foul on Hélder Costa (£5.0m).

Line-up Lessons

Stuart Dallas (£5.0m) returned to central midfield against Southampton although only after another enforced change for Bielsa.

The Northern Ireland international started the game at left-back once again, the Leeds’ cause helped by Llorente making only his third appearance since joining in the summer.

“(Llorente starting is) necessary in this moment and we hope he can show the qualities that brought him here.” – Marcelo Bielsa

However, Dallas still found his way to central midfield thanks to an injury to Mateusz Klich (£5.2m) in the second half.

With Pascal Struijk (£3.9m) occupying the Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) in defensive midfield, Ezgjan Alioski (£4.4m) was the nearest replacement with Dallas able to step forward.

Like Raphinha, he was also unlucky not to get an even bigger haul. It was Dallas who played Bamford for that chance he tried to move onto Roberts before the forward missed another Dallas key pass in the 52nd minute, forcing a good save from McCarthy.

Still, that shift forward allowed Dallas to get involved the goals all the same, toe-poking an edge-of-the-box strike beyond McCarthy after a Costa cross in the 78th minute.

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Dallas, Cooper, Llorente, Ayling; Struijk; Harrison (Costa 46′), Roberts (Hernandez 75′), Klich (Alioski 59′), Raphinha; Bamford.

Southampton XI (4-2-2-2): A McCarthy; Bertrand, Vestergaard, Salisu, Bednarek; Tella (Minamino 58′), Romeu (Djenepo 70′), Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Redmond (Ings 58′), Adams.

734 Comments Post a Comment
  1. teneighty
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Grealish + Brewster + Ings -> Barnes + DCL + Kane (-4)

    No brainer?

    Open Controls
    1. One of Those Days
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Absolutely

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      As easy as it gets ....

      Open Controls
    3. Igz08
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      y

      Open Controls
    4. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    5. teneighty
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cheers guys!

      Open Controls
    6. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      So easy

      Open Controls
  2. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    No way Athletico win this is there? They're not even making chances. Got them on a double with Bayern...

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Still 0-0

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      The Atleti way, going to plan so far.

      Problem is, they’ll happily take 0-0.

      Open Controls
    3. Esalman
      • 11 Years
      just now

      tbh this is how they have been playing and getting success last 10 years.

      Open Controls
  3. Igz08
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    A) Watkins

    B) DCL (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      B for me

      Open Controls
      1. Igz08
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Even though the 29 blank?

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          I have FH so didn’t consider

          Open Controls
        2. Boberella
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Just swap DCL for Watkins in 29 then?
          DCL clearly a better option than Watkins for the next few till 29

          Open Controls
          1. Igz08
            • 3 Years
            just now

            which means another transfer down the line, so basically 8 points for DCL

            Open Controls
        3. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Everton may get another double here

          Open Controls
  4. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Will have 11 DGW players but 2 of them are Mee and Tarkowski. They have very tough games, Spurs and Leicester
    A) One of them out for a hit, to Shaw or Digne
    B) Keep but play Raphina instead of Mee
    C) Keep and play both of them

    Open Controls
    1. Igz08
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      B looks good.

      Open Controls
    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      A little concerned about this also with Pope and Tarko. Considering Coufal >> Digne and benching Tarko

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        A or B

        Open Controls
    3. Boberella
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A (for Digne) and B

      Open Controls
    4. Werner Brothers
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Spurs is not tough game.

      Open Controls
  5. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Ings >> Kane(C). Anything worth a hit? Will have 3.8m left still.

    WC, BB, TC available.

    Pope(x2)
    Dias(x2), Cancelo(x2), Tarko(x2)
    Son(x2), Bruno(x2), Gündo(x2), Raphina
    Kane(x2), DCL(x2), Bamford
    (McCarthy, Dallas, Coufal, Soucek)

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Anyone? 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. AzzaroMax99
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Do it.

      Open Controls
    3. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Loads of options there, little late to the game for BB, I’d TC and hold

      Open Controls
  6. DA Minnion
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Forgot how much of a tit saurez is.

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      That there was peak Suarez 😆

      Open Controls
  7. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Pick a striker for GW26-29 (A and B may have additional DGW28):
    A. Watkins (lee shu WOL new TOT)
    B. Richarlison (SOU wba che BUR blank)
    C. Diagne (BHA EVE NEW cry blank)

    Open Controls
  8. Dirty Harry
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Quick vote, Ings OUT for (I have no Son. I have Barnes):

    1. Kane
    2. Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kane in that situation

      Open Controls
      1. Keeptrying
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Kane

        Open Controls
      2. Werner Brothers
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Kane

        Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kane regardless.

      Open Controls
    3. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kane regardless

      Open Controls
    4. Dirty Harry
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Thanks you beautiful burritos

      Open Controls
  9. fcsaltyballs
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    from 0-100% how would you rate the following for nailedness for DGW26

    1. Coleman
    2. Godfrey
    3. Holgate

    thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Brehmeren
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      0
      100
      100

      Open Controls
  10. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Are there 8,192 or 4,096 teams left in the cup?

    Open Controls
  11. Mr. Mystic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    A or B?
    A) Bamford -> DCL (own Raph & Dallas)
    B) Ings -> DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      In isolation B

      Open Controls
  12. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    A or B

    A) Kane, Barnes and Pope
    B) Vardy, Son and Johnstone-4

    Open Controls
  13. Werner Brothers
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Harry mag to :
    1. Pereira (Lei)
    2. Digne
    3. None & hope the best

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Palace makes him a keep. Chelsea game should be tight too, 0-0 possible.

      Open Controls
      1. Werner Brothers
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers m8

        Open Controls
    2. Dirty Harry
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm thinking Pereira for their run, but Digne could have an extra game... Tough one as I'll be doing the same move (but Coufal OUT)

      Open Controls
      1. Werner Brothers
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Forgot to mention.. for a hit

        Open Controls
  14. AzzaroMax99
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Am I closer to wc team for gw26?

    Martinez
    Dias Pereira Strujik
    Salah Rash Sterling Barnes Pereira
    Kane DCL

    3.9 Bamford Mitchel White

    0.1 IDB

    Open Controls
  15. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Giroud over head kick ruled out

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Someone gif a cigarette into his mouth on that replay

      Open Controls
  16. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Oh my, Giroud.

    Offside, so unlucky.

    Open Controls
  17. Goooo Rickie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Tarkowski to Dias -4?

    Yay or nay

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.