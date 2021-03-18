The underlying stats forming my ideal Free Hit squad for FPL Blank Gameweek 29

Scoutcast regular Seb Wassell, who finished 389th in the world in 2019/20, is the latest Pro Pundit to run through his dream Free Hit team.

I have used my own team as a template for this mock Free Hit squad, meaning that I have a budget of £105.9m (£102.6m + £3.3m in the bank) to work with, which accounts for the cheaper prices paid for players I already own and would keep for this Free Hit.

However, given the limited fixtures this week and the large funds most of us have available, I do not believe this is going to be unachievable for anyone.

The Squad

Should You Play the Free Hit?

This week’s poll on the Fantasy Football Scout website suggests that the most common maximum number of players managers expect to have available to them in Gameweek 29 without using the Free Hit but after transfers is nine, followed by eight. This poll of course skews towards the type of manager that not only regularly checks external Fantasy Premier League resources but actively engages with them. Therefore, it may be safe to assume the real mode is slightly lower, say six to seven available players.

If you fall below this threshold, the Free Hit looks like a wise move. If you do not, perhaps consider the possibility of saving it for Gameweek 33, when both Man City and Spurs blank, or for an as-yet-unannounced Double Gameweek.

Even if you have resolved to save the Free Hit, however, being aware of the players that those using the chip this week may pick in their ‘ideal team’ can be useful information in guiding your own selection decisions.

