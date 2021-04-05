161
Scout Notes April 5

Injury updates on Rashford, Martial and Grealish after wins for United and Villa

161 Comments
Share

Manchester United 2-1 Brighton and Hove Albion

  • Goals: Marcus Rashford (£9.5m), Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) | Danny Welbeck (£5.5m)
  • Assists: Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m), Paul Pogba (£7.6m)
  • Bonus Points: Welbeck x3 Pogba x2 Rashford x1

A second-half comeback secured Manchester United the points from a match of mixed Fantasy implications.

Based on FPL ownership levels alone, the two big questions arising from the contest were: did Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) haul and did United keep a clean sheet?

The answer, to both, was no.

Danny Shining

Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) ruined the chances of well-owned defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.7m and 16.9%) and Luke Shaw (£5.3m/15.1%) earning clean sheet points for a fifth straight match.

The goal was the striker’s third attacking return in as many Gameweeks, but anyone considering Brighton assets for the run-in need only look at the Seagulls’ schedule to pop that thought in the bad ideas box. 

United’s isn’t much better – they still have to face fellow top four wannabes Spurs (away) and Liverpool and Leicester at Old Trafford.

Even with a relatively tricky fixture list, those managers without Fernandes in their FPL sides could be in for a rough ride thanks to the midfielder’s popularity.

Bruno Always In Fashion

The Portugal international is, at 58.3%, the most-owned player in FPL, so any non-owners chasing a decent overall ranking will get burned every time he produces points, which is often, and especially so when he’s captained, which is also common.

He was only handed the armband by 17.6% of the top 10,000 FPL managers for the Brighton clash and they had to make do with an assist (and no bonus points) from their man.

Then again, he’d blanked in three of the previous four matches, and the underlying stats suggested a better outcome wouldn’t have been a complete surprise.

It’s a measure of how reliable Fernandes is that ‘just’ the five points from a match is considered a disappointment.

But a run-in that also involves potentially tricky tests against Leeds, Aston Villa and an increasingly sturdy Wolves might not treat that massive ownership overly well.

Front Four Focus

Of United’s other attacking assets, Anthony Martial (£8.6m) could be out for the season with a knee injury, which leant Edinson Cavani‘s (£7.8m) first start in three Gameweeks a touch more importance.

The striker promptly turned in an anonymous performance involving zero shots or chances created.

Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) were considerably livelier, and they both scored.

But the former had to be replaced after 72 minutes, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unsure as to the severity of the issue:

He got caught with a tackle so he had to come off. Let’s see how he goes again. Marcus doesn’t want to miss any games or any minutes, but he had to come off. Your fingers are crossed and you hope he’s going to recover from it. He had to come off but he’s a tough one.

With a Europa League tie in midweek followed three days later by a big trip to Spurs, 8.7% of FPL managers will be keeping a close eye on Rashford news.

Man Utd XI (4-2-3-1): Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Pogba (McTominay 84); Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford (James 72); Cavani (van de Beek 82).

Brighton XI (3-4-1-2): Sanchez; White, Dunk, Veltman; Gross, Bissouma, Lallana (Zeqiri 87), Moder (Jahanbakhsh 87); Trossard (Mac Allister 63); Welbeck, Maupay.

Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham

  • Goals: Trezeguet (£5.2m) x2, Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) | Aleksandar Mitrovic (£5.5m)
  • Assists: Tyrone Mings (£5.4m), Keinan Davis (£4.2m), Bertrand Traore (£5.9m)
  • Bonus Points: Trezeguet x3 Mitrovic x2 Watkins x1

Fulham blew a big chance to move out of the relegation zone as Aston Villa scored three late goals to secure a surprise win.

With 12 minutes to go, Fulham were still holding on to a deserved lead given them by the recalled Aleksandar Mitrovic‘s (£5.5m) 61st-minute goal.

Substitute Trezeguet (£5.2m) then hit a quick-fire double as Scott Parker’s side crumbled under the first period of sustained pressure the hosts managed all match.

Jack Shot (Still)

How will Ross Barkley's return affect Villa's attacking assets 19

Before then, the usual stats about life without Jack Grealish (£7.5m), who missed out on a return from injury after feeling discomfort in training on Saturday, were being trotted out.

Chief among them was the fact Villa had scored only three goals in the six matches their skipper had missed. Three in the last 12 minutes on Sunday put that one to bed, although Fulham’s chronic inability to manage the game had much to do with that, as Parker acknowledged post-match:

It’s a young team, but we were naive and made silly mistakes. After the first goal, we dropped our intensity and it affected us too much and we weren’t streetwise enough.

Fulham weren’t clinical enough either – Villa scored from three of their four shots on target, the Cottagers from just one of their seven.

On Grealish, Smith said:

He just felt some discomfort yesterday in training and we had to pull him out. Listen, Jack wants to play more than anybody and when Jack tells you he’s got a little bit of pain still then you have to take notice of it.

We erred on the side of caution with it and yes he’s going to be a miss when he doesn’t play because he brings so much to the team.

But the players have shown today that they can get the win without him today – and for him.

Mings The Merciful

That at least meant two save points for FPL’s most popular keeper, Villa stopper Emiliano Martinez (£5.4m), but his team’s inability to keep clean sheets against less potent attacks has been a strange recent phenomenon.

The goal conceded on Sunday was down to a mistake from Tyrone Mings (£5.4m). 

He’s owned by 8.8% in FPL, with team-mates Matt Targett (£5.1m and 14.7%) and Ezri Konsa (£4.7m and 7%) also popular and Martinez’s 41.3% fan club dwarfing them all.

All those managers have enjoyed clean sheet points just twice in six matches, despite encounters with Sheffield United, Newcastle, and now Fulham, that should have produced more.

The problem now is a run-in the wrong side of brutal.

Yes, Villa still have a Double Gameweek to come, but that will involve Everton – one of six sides currently above them in the table they’ll face before the season’s end.

Ollie’s At The Wheel

At least Ollie Watkins‘ (£6.6m) late tap-in broke a personal goal drought going all the way back to Gameweek 23.

The new England international’s 26.1% ownership has stayed remarkably loyal during that barren spell, despite living off a meagre diet of just two assists.

But even with a Grealish return (presumably) close, the 119,638 who moved Watkins on before Sunday’s goal look like being early surfers of a big sales wave when Villa’s fixture list is taken into consideration.

As for Fulham, a blank Gameweek 33 and a mixed bag of other matches doesn’t inspire investment, especially as a recent run of clean sheets has now been replaced by a record of eight goals conceded across the last three games.

And the 3% of managers who had made Ademola Lookman (£5.1m) one of the side’s more popular Fantasy assets will have been irked to see their man hobble off with a hamstring issue at Villa Park, prompting this evaluation from Parker post-match:

He just felt his hamstring a little bit, I don’t know how bad it is – we’ll have to look at that tomorrow.

Aston Villa XI (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Douglas Luiz (Ramsey 74); Sanson (Davis 67), Traore, El Ghazi (Trezeguet 62); Watkins.

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Areola; Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina; Reed, Lemina (Onomah 83); Decordova-Reid, Loftus-Cheek (Maja 83), Lookman (Cavaleiro 47); Mitrovic. 

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

161 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Vazza
      58 mins ago

      Thoughts please gents

      Stones >> Rudiger/Saiss for free next week

      Current team

      ——————Areola——————
      ———Robbo Dias Stones———
      —Bruno Salah Gundo Son Jota—
      ————-Antonio Kane————-

      Bench: Forster, Watkins, Veltman, Struijk

      FH available for GW33, if necessary

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
          51 mins ago

          Anyone please?

          Open Controls
        • RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          36 mins ago

          Like your team: def, mid and fwds!

          Guess there’s no room to get TAA?

          Open Controls
          1. Vazza
              1 min ago

              I’m 0.2m short for that move

              Open Controls
        • Please Answer Me
          • 6 Years
          57 mins ago

          Dias on WC? Yes he can get rotated but if he plays he has high clean sheet chance so as long as you have a bench defender it's all good?

          Open Controls
          1. Vazza
              18 mins ago

              Dias is essential in my opinion

              Open Controls
            • BobB
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              17 mins ago

              For 6.1m, I'd want a defender who plays every game.

              Open Controls
              1. Please Answer Me
                • 6 Years
                16 mins ago

                What if I got him for 5.8?

                Open Controls
                1. Vazza
                    15 mins ago

                    Keep him mate, if you have decent bench cover, an occasional benching would do no harm

                    Open Controls
                  • BobB
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    Obviously slightly different if you already have him though I did and reluctantly left him out of my w/c because of rotation risk.

                    Open Controls
                2. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  He does play every game...

                  Open Controls
                  1. Lord.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 min ago

                    This. Pep relies on him to run the show at the back.

                    Open Controls
              2. Ini
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                15 mins ago

                Yes. I’m getting Dias and keeping Stones on WC with a decent bench defender. They tend to play 90 or 0 so I think it’s good to have him.

                Open Controls
                1. Please Answer Me
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  I guess always one of them two defenders will play but then in 33 they both blank and that's a lot of money to waste. Also means you probably can't afford TAA

                  Open Controls
            • Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              56 mins ago

              Any FanTeamers about?

              WC there is trickier because Jota is a forward...

              Mendy 4.0
              TAA Dias Alonso Coady Fofana
              Salah Fernandes Son Gundogan Lingard
              Kane Antonio Jota

              How do I improve it?

              Open Controls
              1. Super Saints
                • 4 Years
                30 mins ago

                Surely you have the same situation as you didn't like with my WC team, expensive defence, who to bench etc?

                Open Controls
                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Yep I do haha. But I don't know what else to do...

                  Open Controls
              2. lilmessipran
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                4 mins ago

                Tricky to find the right balance ... Should be able to field 11 in 33 and with fts have a strong 11 for the double after.. Aiming to get same front 8 with fts bar gundogan

                Open Controls
            • DonBenzema
                54 mins ago

                If you had to choose a striker for the rest of the season for under 7.2 who would it be?

                Open Controls
                1. S.Kuqi
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Antonio no doubt

                  Open Controls
                2. Vazza
                    9 mins ago

                    Antonio, Watkins and possibly Wood (in that order)

                    Nacho is a no go in my opinion

                    Open Controls
                3. Guru Mediation
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  48 mins ago

                  With so many wildcarding this week and form very much up in the air, I think I'm gonna wait one extra week to asses the wildcard and take a hit to do this in 31 instead:
                  Watkins + Lookman to Jota + Aguero -4:
                  Pope
                  Cancelo Coufal Veltman Azpi (Dallas)
                  Gundo Jota Son Bruno (Raphina)
                  Kane Aguero (Bamford)

                  Yay or nay?

                  Open Controls
                4. Karan14
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  48 mins ago

                  Martinez
                  Dias Shaw Rudiger
                  Salah Bruno Son Gündo
                  Kane DCL Antonio

                  (Fabri Raphinha Burn Struijk)
                  1.1m & 1 FT

                  A) Gündo ➡️ Jota
                  B) Burn & Raphinha ➡️ Phillips & Jota -4
                  C) Save FT

                  Got exact cash for these transfers before price changes tonight.
                  Thoughts?

                  Open Controls
                5. teknicolourfox
                  • 7 Years
                  42 mins ago

                  Jota, huge mins risk, lots of 1 pointers due?

                  Neves Vs Neto.?

                  Neves looks more likely to haul where Neves is steady...

                  Open Controls
                  1. BobB
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    Disagree - only reason he didn't start yesterday was international game time. He will play plenty.

                    Open Controls
                    1. teknicolourfox
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      1 point 28 mins
                      1 point 90 mins
                      8 points 81 mins
                      12 points 29 mins

                      Great player clearly, some good games coming but can see some infuriating 1 pointers

                      Open Controls
                  2. mynameisq
                    • 7 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    Yeah but I'd consider neves over neves, or for a punt neves

                    Open Controls
                    1. teknicolourfox
                      • 7 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Lol, Neves hauls, Neto steady

                      Open Controls
                6. BobB
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  I have changed my mind on Dias this weekend. City will wrap up the PL v soon. As his key defender, Pep will rest/rotate him for CL assuming they progress.

                  Open Controls
                  1. S.Kuqi
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Ederson, Dias and Kdb will start every game until title is secured

                    Open Controls
                    1. lilmessipran
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Even if what you say is true, that's really not a lot of games

                      Open Controls
                  2. Forgetmeknot
                    • 2 Years
                    1 min ago

                    This is why I am coming round to keeping stones

                    Open Controls
                7. HD7
                  • 4 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  All of you who are WC in 31, when is the best time to BB, GW32?

                  Open Controls
                8. aleksios
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  Which one?On WC:

                  a) Bruno-Antonio
                  b) Son-Vardy

                  Thanks.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Milkman Bruno
                      5 mins ago

                      A

                      Open Controls
                  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Could this week be an Aguero captain opportunity folks??? What do we think??

                    Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.