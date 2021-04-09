FPL injury and team news updates as Smith rules Grealish out of GW31

We round up the latest Premier League injury news ahead of Gameweek 31 in our weekly press conference summary.

LIVERPOOL V ASTON VILLA

Jack Grealish (£7.5m) looks set for more time on the sidelines as he suffered another setback in his recovery from a shin injury.

The Aston Villa midfielder was targetting a comeback against Liverpool on Saturday afternoon but is still unable to train fully.

“Myself and Jack were quite optimistic to get him back a little bit sooner than he probably should and he’s had a setback that will probably put him back at least a couple of weeks. We’ll see how he is but it’s unlikely he’ll be back for a few weeks. He was really good in training, but he couldn’t tolerate the loading. It’s a loading injury and we have to de-load him over the next couple of weeks and get him back from there. We know it’s not a long-term injury and he will be back.” – Dean Smith

The Reds don’t have any fresh worries – although fatigue could be a factor after midweek exertions.

“To be 100% honest, we don’t know yet. We played on Tuesday, flew back on Wednesday, trained yesterday. Some players still felt the game. Injured… is nobody from the game. We have to see what we make of the information they give us today. “Nobody is injured but if we have to change something, you will see tomorrow.” – Jurgen Klopp

MANCHESTER CITY v LEEDS UNITED

There was very little from Pep Guardiola on the team news front, with City injury-free.

Instead, he hailed the contribution of Ruben Dias (£6.2m) and the new contract for Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m).

“[Dias] has been so important so far. Still, you have two months before the end of the season, but he has been so important for the continuity and leadership and for the quality when he has played. I am glad Kevin who has the world in his hands and can play for anyone, decides to stay with us. It’s a big compliment for Manchester City.” – Pep Guardiola

The City boss had previously warned us that he wanted fresh legs “more than ever” for this clash with Leeds, however, so rotation could be about to bite.

Ahead of travelling to the Etihad Stadium, Leeds have no new injuries to worry about although they will still be short a key option on the flanks.

Jack Harrison (£5.4m) is ineligible to face his parent club so will miss out on Gameweek 31.

WEST HAM UNITED V LEICESTER CITY

Michail Antonio (£6.7m) looks set to miss the visit of Leicester City and joins Declan Rice (£4.7m) on the sidelines this weekend.

We’ve obviously had a couple of injuries and I don’t think Mick is going to make this game but I think, apart from that, we’re not too bad. I won’t give you any more information on Declan Rice, to be honest. I will just say he has got an injury as everybody is aware and we’ll try and get him back as quick as we can. We don’t want to put any timescale on it.

Caglar Söyüncü (£5.3m) remains unavailable for Leicester following his positive coronavirus test, with Harvey Barnes (£6.7m) also out.

James Maddison (£7.1m) may not be ready for a starting XI return, with Brendan Rodgers explaining in his Friday press conference that the midfielder is “a bit away from where his level would be”.

SHEFFIELD UNITED V ARSENAL

Following confirmation that Kieran Tierney (£5.3m) is out until May, Mikel Arteta revealed on Thursday that Martin Ødegaard (£6.0m) was likely to miss Sunday’s meeting with Sheffield United.

“We don’t know, he wasn’t able to play today and he will be out I think for the next game or two. But we don’t know yet.” – Mikel Arteta

With Ødegaard unlikely to play, Bukayo Saka (£5.2m) and Emile Smith Rowe (£4.2m) are both sure to be involved against the Blades.

“I think (Saka and Smith Rowe) were both really good, obviously they haven’t played much football in recent weeks and they struggled to finish the game, but I think overall they both had a good game.” – Mikel Arteta

Sander Berge (£4.9m), Billy Sharp (£5.5m), Chris Basham (£4.6m) and Jack O’Connell (£4.7m) remain sidelined for the Blades but George Baldock (£4.9m) and Jayden Bogle (£4.3m) are back in training after serving their six-day concussion protocols.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V MANCHESTER UNITED

During his post-match press conference on Thursday night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explained he had to withdraw Luke Shaw (£5.3m) against Granada to protect him from an injury.

“I had to protect Luke. But I think and hope he should be okay for the weekend.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) is expected to be ready for the meeting with Spurs and Paul Pogba (£7.6m) has a minor issue to overcome.

“He’s not recovered from it and hopefully, it’s not got any worse from this because he lasted 70 against Brighton, 65 now, so hopefully he’s ready. I think he should be ready on Sunday. Hopefully, they’ll [all] be okay. Of course, Marcus [Rashford], as we spoke about, his foot is a bit sore, so we didn’t want to aggravate that too much. Apart from that, Paul [Pogba] had a little niggle but he should be okay.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ben Davies (£4.6m) and Matt Doherty (£5.6m) remain Spurs’ only absenteees.

FULHAM V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Since their 3-2 defeat to West Ham on Monday night, nothing has changed in the Wolves camp on the injury front.

Willy Boly (£5.4m) will miss Friday’s trip to Fulham as he continues to self-isolate until Tuesday following a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test.

Meanwhile, João Moutinho (£5.2m) is still “not at 100 per cent” and will face a late fitness test.

Fulham have not picked up any new injury concerns ahead of meeting Wolves, Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) managing to train this week.

“Everything is fine in terms of (injuries). (Lookman) trained today, he’s looking okay in that situation. Hopefully will be fine for tomorrow.” – Scott Parker

BURNLEY V NEWCASTLE UNITED

Owners of Burnley defensive assets might be somewhat wary of the latest news coming out of Newcastle.

Callum Wilson (£6.5m) and Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) are both available for the Gameweek 31 trip to Turf Moor

“Callum and Allan will be in the squad. [Whether or not I start them] that’s the big decision I have to make. I’m mindful of the fact that both of them have had muscle injuries which you’ve always got to box carefully with. But I’m also wary that we’ve only got six weeks of the season left.” – Steve Bruce

Meanwhile, Jamaal Lascelles (£4.2m) misses out with a foot injury, Federico Fernández (£4.7m) is likely to be involved and Ryan Fraser‘s (£5.6m) groin problem has not improved.

“It’s not looking so good [for Lascelles] at the moment, he’s going to have more scans today and over the weekend. He won’t play this weekend, that’s for sure.” – Steve Bruce

Sean Dyche confirmed that Phil Bardsley (£4.4m) comes back into the thinking after compassionate leave but the Clarets are still without Ashley Barnes (£6.0m), Kevin Long (£4.3m) and Robbie Brady (£5.0m) fit.

On Erik Pieters (£4.3m), the Burnley head coach said:

“Erik has trained today so we’re expecting him to be OK.” – Sean Dyche

WEST BROMWICH ALBION V SOUTHAMPTON

Southampton are largely injury-free compared to earlier in the campaign. There are no new updates on any of the existing long-term absentees and no new major problems either.

However, Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.7m) has a minor leg issue that Ralph Hasenhüttl will have to assess ahead of Monday’s meeting with West Bromwich Albion.

“No [new injuries] so far. We had two half-sessions today, Kyle [Walker-Peters] had a little problem with his leg, the rest are quite fit.” – Ralph Hasenhüttl

Saints’ upcoming opponents West Brom experienced mixed news on the injury front.

Dara O’Shea (£4.2m) is likely to be involved on Monday night while Branislav Ivanovic (£4.4m) is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

“Dara [O’Shea] is looking very good for the Southampton game. We’ve got that extra couple of days with the game being on a Monday instead of a Saturday, which is a big help in terms of him playing. Branislav [Ivanovic] will be out for a long time, we think. We will have to assess it week-by-week, but certainly at the moment it looks like it’s going to be a long period.” – Sam Allardyce

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION V EVERTON

Adam Webster (£4.3m) and Dan Burn (£4.2m) could be involved against Everton on Monday night, although both require assessment before Graham Potter can include them in his next matchday squad.

Everton will be without André Gomes (£5.3m) and Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) at the Amex Stadium although they will welcome Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) back.

Meanwhile, Allan (£5.2m) requires some assessment and could be involved.

“Gomes is not available. We are checking Allan. He trained normally this morning. But we have three days to wait to see how it goes. Maybe he can be available.” – Carlo Ancelotti

“Iwobi will be available. Pickford started training this week but I think is not 100%. We don’t want to take a risk for this game. Delph and Bernard are following their individual programme.” – Carlo Ancelotti

CRYSTAL PALACE v CHELSEA

Thomas Tuchel said on Friday that Chelsea were at “full fitness” heading into Saturday’s match against Crystal Palace, although Thiago Silva (£5.6m) will sit this one out through suspension.

The Eagles will have to face Chelsea without loanee Michy Batshuayi (£5.7m), who is ineligible to face his parent club.

James McArthur (£5.2m), Nathan Ferguson (£3.8m), James Tomkins (£4.4m)and Mamadou Sakho (£4.4m) remain absent while Nathaniel Clyne (£4.5m) is due back in training next week.

James McCarthy (£4.3m) is fit, however.

