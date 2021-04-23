Who is the best FPL captain for Blank Gameweek 33?

Despite no matches for Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester City, Fantasy Premier League managers have a range of choices for the Blank Gameweek 33 captaincy.

After only coming off the bench against Leeds, Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) looks set to start against Newcastle and comes into the latest round of fixtures with heavy backing.

However, Leicester City duo Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.1m) and Jamie Vardy (£10.2m) strengthened the case for their inclusion in the captaincy debate with their impressive Thursday-night performances against West Bromwich Albion.

As Leicester City face an obliging Crystal Palace defence on Monday, both Vardy and Iheanacho could be among the goals once again.

And we must not forget the already-relegated Sheffield United could be the perfect opposition for Brighton’s attackers to offer themselves as viable alternative Blank Gameweek 33 captains. That’s before we even talk about Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) and his Sunday afternoon meeting with Leeds.

As always, the Captain Sensible article is here to help you with this week’s armband conundrum. As this includes extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

It comes as little surprise that Salah dominates this week’s poll, with the highly-owned Egyptian international gathering nearly 50.0% of total votes so far.

We have a new face in second place: Leicester striker Iheanacho. It is a great testament to the Nigerian striker’s great recent form, as he is considered a better choice this week than premium midfielder Fernandes according to 13.8% of our users. Meanwhile, the Portuguese international sits in third place with 7.2% of total votes so far.

The top-five list is closed by the in-form Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.1%), followed by Leicester’s iconic forward Vardy (4.3%).

KEY MATCHES

Leeds United v Manchester United

