Dugout Discussion April 26

Vardy and Iheanacho set to define Blank Gameweek 33 in Monday-night clash

Leicester’s attack looks set to have the defining say on Blank Gameweek 33 as Crystal Palace come to the King Power Stadium.

It has been a low-scoring round thus far but Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.2m) could make all the difference.

24.1% of Fantasy Premier League managers own the Foxes’ talismanic forward for Blank Gameweek 33, who is fresh from two double-digit hauls across his last four matches.

Meanwhile, 21.5% of teams worldwide come into the latest round with Iheanacho in their team, while just over 10% of the top 10,000 managers captained him.

However, the real difference makers are those who own both, just 4.8% of managers overall in possession of the two Leicester strikers.

The pair are less differential in the top 10k, 23.7% of them owning Vardy and Iheanacho for Blank Gameweek 33.

For the second match in a row James Maddison (£7.3m) is at number 10 while Timothy Castagne (£5.8m) and Luke Thomas (£4.1m) provide width as wing-backs with Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) on the bench.

Crystal Palace face Leicester’s 3-4-1-2 system with their usual 4-4-2 formation, with Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) and Christian Benteke (£5.5m) up-front and Jordan Ayew (£5.6m) on the right-hand flank of midfield.

Meanwhile, for the first time, we are trialling a new matchday service, providing you with live updates in the form of a live blog discussing key Fantasy talking points. Let us know what you think!

Blank Gameweek 33 Line-ups

Leicester City XI (3-4-1-2): Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Söyüncü; L Thomas, Ndidi, Tielemans, Castagne; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy.

Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; van Aanholt, Dann, Kouyaté, J Ward; Eze, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Ayew; Zaha, Benteke.

