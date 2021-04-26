Vardy and Iheanacho set to define Blank Gameweek 33 in Monday-night clash

Leicester’s attack looks set to have the defining say on Blank Gameweek 33 as Crystal Palace come to the King Power Stadium.

It has been a low-scoring round thus far but Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.2m) could make all the difference.

24.1% of Fantasy Premier League managers own the Foxes’ talismanic forward for Blank Gameweek 33, who is fresh from two double-digit hauls across his last four matches.

Meanwhile, 21.5% of teams worldwide come into the latest round with Iheanacho in their team, while just over 10% of the top 10,000 managers captained him.

However, the real difference makers are those who own both, just 4.8% of managers overall in possession of the two Leicester strikers.

The pair are less differential in the top 10k, 23.7% of them owning Vardy and Iheanacho for Blank Gameweek 33.

For the second match in a row James Maddison (£7.3m) is at number 10 while Timothy Castagne (£5.8m) and Luke Thomas (£4.1m) provide width as wing-backs with Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) on the bench.

Crystal Palace face Leicester’s 3-4-1-2 system with their usual 4-4-2 formation, with Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) and Christian Benteke (£5.5m) up-front and Jordan Ayew (£5.6m) on the right-hand flank of midfield.

Meanwhile, for the first time, we are trialling a new matchday service, providing you with live updates in the form of a live blog discussing key Fantasy talking points. Let us know what you think!

Blank Gameweek 33 Line-ups

Leicester City XI (3-4-1-2): Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Söyüncü; L Thomas, Ndidi, Tielemans, Castagne; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy.

Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; van Aanholt, Dann, Kouyaté, J Ward; Eze, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Ayew; Zaha, Benteke.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT