24
Dugout Discussion April 30

Maddison makes third successive start as Leicester visit Southampton

24 Comments
Share

Leicester City are unchanged as they travel to Southampton for Gameweek 34’s Friday-night opener.

That means James Maddison (£7.3m) retains his starting berth for the third Premier League match in a row since returning from injury.

While we do not have the benefit of the clubs’ official team reveals for Gameweek 34, the midfielder is likely to operate in the number 10 role behind Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.2m) and Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) tonight.

A lot of eyes will be on the later at St. Mary’s Stadium considering he lost approximately 90,000 owners for Gameweek 34, with Harry Kane (£11.8m) returning from his ankle problem ahead of facing Sheffield United.

Youri Tielemans (£6.4m) and Wilfred Ndidi (£4.8m) form the central-midfield pairing tonight with Luke Thomas (£4.1m) and Timothy Castagne (£5.8m) operating as wing-backs once again.

Wesley Fofana (£5.0m), Caglar Söyüncü (£5.3m) and Jonny Evans (£5.6m) are the back-three.

Danny Ings (£8.4m) is absent for Southampton while Alex McCarthy (£4.4m) has managed to hold onto his starting berth from the 2-1 defeat to Spurs.

Fraser Forster (£4.0m) is on the bench for the second Gameweek in a row.

Nathan Tella (£4.3m) and Che Adams (£5.7m) lead Saints’ attack with Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) and Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) either side of Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) and James Ward-Prowse (£5.8m).

With no updates on social media this weekend, we will bring you live updates on all goals and assists from Southampton, which you can follow below.

Gameweek 34 Line-ups

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Stephens, Bednarek, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Redmond, Minamino, Tella, Adams.

Substitutes: Forster, Djenepo, Salisu, Diallo, Ramsay, Walcott, N’Lundulu, Ferry, Jankewitz.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel; Fofana, Soyuncu, Evans; L Thomas, Tielemans, Ndidi, Castagne; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy.

Substitutes: Ward, Albrighton, Perez, Amartey, Under, Choudhury, Pereira, Mendy, Praet.

Fantasy Football Scout to participate in social media boycott

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

24 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Fudgy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Double game week confirmed for 35?

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I didn't think this through at all. I have to bench my 3 Liverpool players against Saints to play my best XI on the double. Hmmm

      Sanchez
      Castagne Pereira Targett
      Bruno Greenwood ESR Bale
      Kane Iheanacho Benteke

      Meslier | TAA, Robertson, Jota | 2FTs

      Admittedly, conveniently and annoyingly, Pereira might be a SGWer at best, and Targett's fixtures aren't ideal. But also need to use a FT somewhere. My WC33 was a rushed botch job.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Was not meant to reply Fudgy, sorry.

        Open Controls
        1. Fudgy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          No worries mate

          Open Controls
      2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I’d play trent and bench periera if it was me

        Fa cup final is looming if he’s coming back from injury he’s likely to play only one

        Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Epic lol

        Open Controls
  2. Deulofail
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Should I sell R. Pereira then?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Benteke (c) looks juicy

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Will certainly consider!

        Open Controls
  3. fr3d
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    In light of online racial abuse and social media blackout I have decided that I won't be making any comment on here until next page

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      In solidarity with you brother, I shan't be reading any of your messages

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Fred as in the YouTuber that used the N word?

      You’re dog whistle is noted and you’re cancelled!

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Pillars
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Your * whoops pardon my English

        Open Controls
  4. Legohair
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    When is best time to use BB?

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      35!!!!!

      Open Controls
    2. Wild Rover
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      GW19

      Open Controls
  5. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    I'll be amazed if I get double figures from Vardy(C) Iheanacho and Castagne tonight

    Open Controls
  6. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    37 & 38 will be normal gameweeks?

    Open Controls
  7. fplking14
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is that Forster permanently dropped?

    Open Controls
  8. Ohh1454
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Looking at FH drafts already thoughts on this possibly ?
    Mendy
    Digne Castagne Shaw
    Jwp Zaha Bruno Rashford
    Vardy Nacho Richarlison

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
        just now

        Nice. Maybe some Arsenal representation? Saka for JWP?

        Open Controls
    2. Mikel Arteta
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Early thoughts for next week.

      Pick two players to start between:
      A) Kane
      B) Son
      C) Holding
      D) ESR

      Open Controls
    3. F_Ivanovic
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      No Kane this week. Balls of steel.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.