Maddison makes third successive start as Leicester visit Southampton

Leicester City are unchanged as they travel to Southampton for Gameweek 34’s Friday-night opener.

That means James Maddison (£7.3m) retains his starting berth for the third Premier League match in a row since returning from injury.

While we do not have the benefit of the clubs’ official team reveals for Gameweek 34, the midfielder is likely to operate in the number 10 role behind Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.2m) and Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) tonight.

A lot of eyes will be on the later at St. Mary’s Stadium considering he lost approximately 90,000 owners for Gameweek 34, with Harry Kane (£11.8m) returning from his ankle problem ahead of facing Sheffield United.

Youri Tielemans (£6.4m) and Wilfred Ndidi (£4.8m) form the central-midfield pairing tonight with Luke Thomas (£4.1m) and Timothy Castagne (£5.8m) operating as wing-backs once again.

Wesley Fofana (£5.0m), Caglar Söyüncü (£5.3m) and Jonny Evans (£5.6m) are the back-three.

Danny Ings (£8.4m) is absent for Southampton while Alex McCarthy (£4.4m) has managed to hold onto his starting berth from the 2-1 defeat to Spurs.

Fraser Forster (£4.0m) is on the bench for the second Gameweek in a row.

Nathan Tella (£4.3m) and Che Adams (£5.7m) lead Saints’ attack with Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) and Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) either side of Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) and James Ward-Prowse (£5.8m).

With no updates on social media this weekend, we will bring you live updates on all goals and assists from Southampton, which you can follow below.

Gameweek 34 Line-ups

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Stephens, Bednarek, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Redmond, Minamino, Tella, Adams.

Substitutes: Forster, Djenepo, Salisu, Diallo, Ramsay, Walcott, N’Lundulu, Ferry, Jankewitz.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel; Fofana, Soyuncu, Evans; L Thomas, Tielemans, Ndidi, Castagne; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy.

Substitutes: Ward, Albrighton, Perez, Amartey, Under, Choudhury, Pereira, Mendy, Praet.

