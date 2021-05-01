Alonso, Azpilicueta and Pulisic benched as Chelsea host Fulham

Thomas Tuchel has hit Fantasy Premier League managers with another bout of rotation as Fulham come to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Despite a midweek rest, Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) still cannot get back into the team, left on the bench for Ben Chilwell (£5.9m) to make a second successive Premier league start.

César Azpilicueta (£5.9m) is also among the substitutes with Reece James (£5.0m) reinstalled at right wing-back and Andreas Christensen (£4.7m), Kurt Zouma (£5.3m) and Thiago Silva (£5.6m) staffing the back-three.

Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) retains his starting berth in goal with Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) on the bench.

Mason Mount (£7.3m) starts in central midfield alongside Billy Gilmour (£4.3m) while Jorginho (£4.7m) and N’Golo Kanté (£4.9m) are among the substitutes.

Christian Pulisic (£8.3m) is the headline attacker to miss out, named on the bench with Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m) and Timo Werner (£9.2m) either side of Kai Havertz (£8.2m).

Fulham line up in the same 3-4-3 formation as Chelsea, Ademola Lookman (£4.8m), Josh Maja (£5.2m) and Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) leading the attack.

Chelsea XI (3-4-3): Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva (c), Zouma; James, Gilmour, Mount, Chilwell; Ziyech, Havertz, Werner.

Substitutes: Kepa, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Anjorin, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Abraham.

Fulham XI (3-4-3): Areola, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina; Robinson, Lemina, Anguissa, De Cordova-Reid; Lookman, Maja, Cavaleiro.

Substitutes: Rodak, Odoi, Hector, Ream, Tete, Bryan, Onomah, Carvalho, Mitrovic

Gameweek 34 so far…

Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) was the star man as Brighton defeated Leeds in the 3pm kick-off.

He won the first-half penalty converted by Pascal Groß (£5.8m) before scoring the Seagulls’ second.

Brighton face Wolves and West Ham in the next two Gameweeks, two sides with particularly obliging defences right now.

Saturday afternoon was one to forget for those with Leeds assets.

Stuart Dallas (£5.3m) came away with just the one point after conceding twice and having to drop back into a left-back role in the second half.

Meanwhile Patrick Bamford (£6.5m) blanked for the third league match in a row and came off in the 58th minute for a solitary FPL point.

Bonus points

3 – Danny Welbeck

2 – Lewis Dunk

1 – Pascal Groß

