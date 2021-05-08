Raphinha makes the Leeds bench as Struijk, Kane, Son, Dallas and Bamford all start

Triple Gameweek 35 continues with Leeds hosting Spurs and a return to the matchday squad for Raphinha (£5.4m), after missing the last three matches with a thigh problem.

It led to mass sales for the under-priced Brazilian, having gained popularity for the four goals, five assists and general excitement provided during his previous 13 games.

Leeds have a trio of promising fixtures to end the season and the 24-year-old is returning to the Fantasy Premier League scene at an interesting time.

Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) joins him as a substitute, after head coach Marcelo Bielsa said their availability was “subject to an evaluation carried out on a daily basis”. Winger Helder Costa (£5.0m) is finished for the season and, whilst Liam Cooper’s (£4.3m) three match suspension is over, he doesn’t regain his place from bargain defender Pascal Struijk (£4.0m).

Patrick Bamford (£6.3m), Stuart Dallas (£5.2m) and Illan Meslier (£4.7m) all start.

Interestingly, Leeds have only drawn five matches this season and they were all home meetings against the ‘Super League Six’. Can they complete the pattern?

They face a Spurs side under the interim management of Ryan Mason. It’s his third game in charge and comes off the back of a convincing 4-0 win over Sheffield United. Therefore he picks an unchanged side, enabling Gareth Bale (£9.1m) to start again following his hat trick.

Ben Davies (£4.5m) is their only absence, still suffering from a calf injury. Serge Aurier (£5.2m) follows his 14 points from midweek by keeping his place at right-back ahead of Matt Doherty (£5.6m).

It’s an attacking line-up from Mason, with Dele Alli (£7.4m) joining Bale alongside the heavy shoulders that have carried Spurs throughout the season – Harry Kane (£11.8m) and Son Heung-min (£9.5m).

January meeting’s between the teams saw both men haul during the 3-0 win, with the remarkable pair currently on a combined 60 goals and assists for the season.

Kane, Son and Bamford were the three most-sold FPL players this week and this is an opportunity for faithful owners to quickly out-score the Double Gameweek assets.

LINE-UPS

LEEDS UNITED XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Alioski; Koch; Dallas, Klich, Roberts, Harrison; Bamford

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Lo Celso; Bale, Alli, Son; Kane

