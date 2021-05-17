260
Scout Notes May 17

Another haul for Salah as Alisson steals the Liverpool show

260 Comments
West Bromwich Albion 1 Liverpool 2

  • Goals: Hal Robson-Kanu (£5.2m) | Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), Alisson, yes Alisson (£5.9m)
  • Assists: Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) | Sadio Mane (£11.7m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m)
  • Bonus Points: Salah x3, Alisson x2, Alexander-Arnold x1

Match-winning Alisson (£5.9m) grabbed the headlines, but the main Fantasy story was of business as usual for the prolific and popular Mohamed Salah (£12.8m).

Liverpool kept their late charge for a Champions League place on track thanks to their goalkeeper’s headed winner from a Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) corner.

It was an incredible, emotional event. 

Meanwhile, back in the more hard-headed realms populated by the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, the vast majority were probably more concerned that the Brazilian’s heroics might deny their man (and captain) Salah only a fourth maximum bonus award of the season.

At the final whistle, though, the 39.7%-owned Egyptian walked off with top bonus points thanks to a first double-digit haul since Gameweek 21, the current high-point of a run involving six returns from the last seven matches.

Salah scored the equaliser at The Hawthorns, one of four shots he had on the day, three of which were on target. He also created four chances and was well worth those extra three points.

But he was not even Liverpool’s leading attacker on the day. Salah shared joint-top spot for shots with the unlikely duo of Thiago (£5.5m) and Alexander-Arnold.

That pair also led the way for chances created, with five apiece, while the busy full-back put over a match-leading 16 crosses.

Liverpool are now back within touching distance of a top-four finish and will almost certainly need to beat both Burnley and Crystal Palace to have a chance of achieving that.

Salah looks like being a must-own for that run-in, while Alexander-Arnold is back to his brilliant best, with just one blank in an eight-match run that’s involved three clean sheets, four assists and a goal.

And the 1.1%-owned Thiago could be a cheap and cheeky differential for mini-league managers needing a punt.

Two players who will not be in Liverpool’s side for the rest of this season are Diogo Jota (£7.0m) and Ozan Kabak (£5.0m), as manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed post-match:

Diogo, I don’t know actually. It is a little bone in the foot and we have to see. I think he will now be in a boot for two weeks or so. Ozan, no. No for the long-term, Ozan isn’t in the long-term (injuries) but nobody is coming back, I think.

Jurgen Klopp

Sadio Mané (£11.7m) replaced Jota against the Baggies, set up Salah’s equaliser and is surely a shoo-in for the final two fixtures.

Defensively, the Reds were poor against West Brom, with Nathaniel Phillips (£4.1m) looking particularly sketchy at times, so it wasn’t overly surprising the home team scored, courtesy of veteran striker Hal Robson-Kanu (£5.2m).

He was set up by the ever-excellent Matheus Pereira (£5.4m), who has now recorded five goals and three assists across the last seven Gameweeks.

A finish of West Ham at home and Leeds away is not the easiest, but Pereira’s form is almost fixture-proof at present.

West Brom XI (4-4-1-1): Johnstone; Furlong, Bartley, Ajayi, Townsend; Diangana (Maitland-Niles 73), Yokuslu (Livermore 75), Phillips, Gallagher; Pereira; Robson-Kanu (Grant 82).

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R Williams (Wijnaldum 84), Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Jones (Shaqiri 59); Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Everton 0 Sheffield United 1

  • Goal: Daniel Jebbison (£4.5m)
  • Assist: Jack Robinson (£4.2m)
  • Bonus Points: Robinson x3, Aaron Ramsdale (£4.6m) x2, Jebbison x1

Everton’s awful home form was in evidence once again as 17-year-old striker Daniel Jebbison (£4.5m) earned Sheffield United a rare good memory from an otherwise forgettable campaign.

The teenager marked his first league start for the club with an early match-winner.

But it was the Toffees’ travails that troubled many FPL managers as well-owned assets Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m/34%) and Lucas Digne (£6.2m/12.5%) blanked in a game that was anticipated to bring in good returns.

Instead, it reaped Everton a ninth defeat of the season at Goodison Park – they haven’t won at home since Gameweek 26 – which doesn’t bode well for the visit of Wolves on Wednesday.

After that, it’s a trip to Manchester City, a tricky one to call when Pep Guardiola’s players will either be keen to avoid getting injured before, or desperate to earn a place in, the Champions League final that comes just six days later.

Calvert-Lewin came into the Blades clash with two goals from his previous three starts and he and fellow striker Richarlison (£7.8m), who has managed just one assist in ten matches, were denied by a brilliant double save from Aaron Ramsdale (£4.6m).

The United keeper was a busy man, making six saves on his way to a fourth clean sheet of the season, although his stops were either outstanding or routine, with nothing in between.

Everton’s performance was probably best summed up by James Rodriguez (£7.7m), who returned to the side after a three-match absence and promptly blanked for a fourth straight time.

The 8%-owned midfielder created two chances and fired in one shot during his 78 minutes on the pitch – stats either equalled or bettered by Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.9m), who only played the second half.

Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti described the performance as his side’s worst of the season, before injecting some hope and ambition into the final two fixtures:

We have two games to the end. The next one we will have fans and maybe they can help us wake up. We have to try to win the two games and see if we are in Europe or not.

Carlo Ancelotti

As for the Blades, two wins from the last four matches – both involving clean sheets – might just tempt a risky investment or two in their players ahead of a perfectly reasonable schedule involving Newcastle away and Burnley at home.

Ramsdale was superb, but he’s not the cheapest way into a defence that is still far from rock solid.

Instead, Jack Robinson (£4.2m), who made a first start since Gameweek 16, offers value and some (instant) form involving a clean sheet, an assist and maximum bonus.

At the other end, 172 prescient FPL managers tapped into Jebbison’s magic moment and he was bullish post-match:

It’s only the start, there’s loads more to come.

Daniel Jebbison

As yet, there hasn’t been a transfer stampede for him, though he has added 1,271 extra managers following his performance, whereas team-mate Rhian Brewster (£4.2m) has 3,750 more bosses to his name for Gameweek 37 even though he almost certainly won’t play.

Everton XI (3-4-2-1): Pickford; Holgate (Sigurdsson 45), Keane, Godfrey; Coleman, Doucoure (Gomes 78), Allan, Digne; Rodriguez (Bernard 78), Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin.

Sheffield Utd XI (3-4-3): Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Stevens, Osborn, Norwood; Fleck, Jebbison, McGoldrick.

  1. Beavis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Best option?

    A: Mahrez
    B: Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. The Mighty Whites
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      b

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B this week but may not play in 38

      Open Controls
  2. No Professionals
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Any love for Bale to Fernandes (-4)?

    Open Controls
  3. Fring
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Please advise:

    A) Jota ---> Greenwood

    or

    B) Jota + Son ---> Bruno + Raphinha (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. The Mighty Whites
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Son out for a hit could backfire

      Open Controls
      1. Fring
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        have Bale, as well.

        Open Controls
    3. Ashleyajolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      A) or Jota > Raphinha.

      Open Controls
  4. ishmailc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Thinking of going Jota -> Mount, Ward-Prowse OR Torres? Or try to bring in Bruno for -4 hit (would have to swap out with Kane)

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      swapping out kane can't be an option.

      Don't like any of those options personally.

      Open Controls
      1. ishmailc
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        so this is my team:
        I'm 18 points behind the leader in my league. 90k overall. 1 FT, 0.4 ITB

        Martinez
        TAA, Shaw, Dallas
        Salah, Greenwood, Raphina, Lingard
        Kane, DCL, Watkins

        Subs: Areola, Dunk, Jota

        Open Controls
    2. Ashleyajolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      Bruno unlikely to play both games. I would keep Kane.

      I have same dilemma to replace Jota. Mount may be a good shout. Greenwood/Raphinha/Willock popular choices.

      Open Controls
  5. The Mighty Whites
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Best GK for BB this week alongside Meslier, got enough in the bank to get anyone

    Open Controls
    1. leeboy104
        1 min ago

        Dubravka maybe

        Open Controls
      • Cojones of Destiny
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        dubravka leno

        Open Controls
    2. Taribo
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      GTG or bring in Greenwood for Jota and bench Struijk/Digne/Wilkins?

      Martinez
      Digne Phillips Shaw Struijk
      Salah Son Bale Lingard
      Kane Wilkins

      Jota Nacho Targett

      Open Controls
      1. Taribo
        • 6 Years
        just now

        *Watkins

        Open Controls
    3. BinManJack
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      team is a bit of a mess:
      Leno / Forster
      Maguire (inj) / Kabak (inj) / Azpi / James / Saiss
      Salah / Jota (inj) / Bruno / Maddison / Lingaard
      Kane / Iheanacho / Vydra

      Looking to remove Maguire & Jota. Any thoughts on who to bring in?

      Open Controls
      1. thepancakeman123
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Shaw and Raphinha

        Open Controls
      2. Ashleyajolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Dallas & Raphinha

        Open Controls
    4. Vovhund
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Left with some dilemmas for the last two:
      A) Antonio or Bamford?
      B) ASM or Willock?
      C) Southampton GK?

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Antonio
        ASM
        ???

        Open Controls
      2. Ashleyajolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 mins ago

        Antonio
        Willock
        Don’t pick Southampton GK - I have Forster and it’s annoying there rotated each week.

        Open Controls
      3. leeboy104
          1 min ago

          Antonio, Willock, no

          Open Controls
        • Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Antonio
          Willock
          No

          Open Controls
      4. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Did it snow during yesterday's WBA v Pool fixture ? It looks like it in the header for this article.

        Open Controls
        1. Shatner's Bassoon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          sun shining on rain.

          Open Controls
      5. Fergiesarmy
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        What to do with Mahrez?

        If he plays he hauls imo.. Just the stress of him not playing.

        Could do him to Greenwood?

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          I'd start him if I had a decent 1st sub

          Open Controls
        2. Ashleyajolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Same issue for GW38 when Greenwood potentially rested for Europa?

          Open Controls
      6. thepancakeman123
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        Bottomed. Is this good to go? Or would you change the bench?

        Alisson
        Trent, Shaw, Dallas, Coufal
        Salah, Fernandes, Mount, Lingard
        Kane, Bamford

        Forster, Rudiger, Zaha, Welbeck

        Open Controls
        1. gart888
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          I'd yolo it and start Zaha over Coufal.

          Open Controls
        2. Ashleyajolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          3-5-2 or 3-4-3 my favored formation. Midfielders generally perform best. Zaha playing for Coufal May work.

          Open Controls
      7. fajmonkey
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        I screwed up last week..... Missed the deadline and ended up with no captain.

        I'm now 4 points down in my paid ml from a pretty big lead. Gutted to say the least.

        My team needs a lot of changes, due to injury.

        Martinez fabri
        Digne castagne philips maguire veltman
        Jwp Lingard Salah Jota Bruno
        Kane Watkins ihenacho

        Rival has taa, holding, mesiler and struijk as well as Big 3

        Think I need that to cover his taa directly?

        And I'm thinking upgrade over his Leeds def with dallas

        He will be transferring Jota out this week likly to raph..

        So maguire and digne (I feel Leicester
        have more to play for) to taa and dallas
        Then Jota to willock or raph (anyone under 6.3)? For a -4

        If I risk no taa (I have philips cover for cleanies) I could go
        Maguire to dallas then Jota to greenwood (anyone under 7.9) for no hit.

        Or totally throw baby out with bathwater to get mane in? Jota maguire and Watkins to mane, mitchell and davis -4

        Any thoughts?

        (I'm so annoyed about gw36 I don't want to totally kneejerk)

        Cheers

        Open Controls
      8. PP6
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Any suggestions would be great 1FT .1 ITB Thanks

        Martinez
        Azpi Trent Ayling
        Salah Siggy Mahrez Raphinha Mané
        Kane Bamford

        Areola Rudiger Kelechi Burn

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          just now

          G2G, save FT

          Open Controls
        2. Shatner's Bassoon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Tough one... Siggy stands out as a weak link, perhaps downgrade to Willock?

          Otherwise Azpi to Shaw could be good this wk.

          Open Controls
      9. Shatner's Bassoon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Right then hivemind...

        A) Jota, Watkins -> Raphinha, Antonio (-4).

        B) Watkins -> Antonio. (Bench Jota, play ESR).

        C) Jota -> Raphinha. Play either Watkins or ESR...most likely Watkins.

        Any help appreciated.

        Open Controls
        1. thepancakeman123
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
          1. Shatner's Bassoon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Watkins sucks though 🙁

            Open Controls
        2. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          C
          Watkins doesn't suck

          Open Controls
      10. gart888
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Jota to Raphinha is the obvious move if we're just trying to hold rank right?

        If so, G2G?

        Meslier
        TAA Digne Shaw
        Salah Bruno(C) Greenwood Lingard Raphinha
        Kane DCL

        Forster Dallas Holding Davis

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yeah but Pereira might be a better option

          Open Controls
          1. gart888
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Yeah Pereira has been dynamite lately, but i'm sitting 9 points out of the top 500 and am trying to template my way up the standings while others get cute and differential their way down. Thanks.

            Open Controls
      11. No end product
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Who to captain - leading ML just and rival last capped Salah.

        A. Kane
        B. Salah

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          It's 50/50 so all luck, I think both will score and I'm going A

          Open Controls
        2. gart888
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Bruno > Salah > Kane for me this week.

          Open Controls
        3. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Kane this week

          Open Controls
        4. leeboy104
            just now

            Salah

            Open Controls
        5. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          G2G and bench order ok?

          A. Jota and Castagne to Greenwood and Dallas
          B. Jota to Raphina
          C. Play Iheanacho

          Henderson
          TAA Dallas Shaw
          Salah Son Greenwood Lingard Pereira
          Kane(C) DCL
          Lloris Iheanacho Coufal Ward

          Open Controls
          1. COYS78
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            A

            Open Controls
            1. Super Saints
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Currently what I'm on as leading mini leagues

              Open Controls
        6. Tinmen
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          I actually still have Gundy. He started at the weekend.
          Does that mean he’s benched midweek?

          Open Controls
          1. gart888
            • 6 Years
            just now

            I'm not so sure. As long as KDB is out I think Gundo has a decent chance to start. For as many midfielders that team has, CMF is actually one of their thinnest positions.

            Open Controls
        7. Bury94
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          48 points off top 10k, probably not possible right?

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            possible but highly unlikely.

            Open Controls
          2. Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Honestly no chance unless you go differential and get very lucky. I've been 20 points off it for about 6 weeks and not got any closer

            Open Controls
          3. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Not quite unless Salah and Kane blank in the last two GWs and you go elsewhere with captaincy

            Open Controls
          4. Cancelo Culture
            • 2 Years
            just now

            It’ll take some serious punts. I’m 21pts off and I’m not hopeful.

            Open Controls
          5. Keeptrying
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Highly unlikely, as you would have to overtake too many.
            48 in two weeks in a ML is a challenge, let alone overall!

            But good luck, hope you finish the season strongly 🙂

            Open Controls
        8. Cancelo Culture
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Seems a little foolish to try and second guess Pep but what’s the general consensus surrounding Torres’ minutes in the final two games?

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            My guess would be starts next one benched in 38

            Open Controls
          2. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            If he doesn’t start midweek I may punt on him in 38

            Open Controls
          3. gart888
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Probably gets one start. If he doesn't make a 10 minute appearance in the other one then he's a pretty decent shout. But you could say the exact same thing about Foden.

            Open Controls
        9. Weilong7
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          What would you do here?

          Martinez Forster
          Veltman Dias Coleman Dier Coufal
          Bruno Salah Son Lingard Bissouma
          Kane Nacho Vydra

          1FT 1.5 ITB
          Thinking of making the trf and play Bench Boost.. probably Veltman out for pool or Leeds defence? Rivals have one or both of pool and Leeds though.

          Had TC left too.. thanks

          Open Controls
          1. abcdef3
            • 2 Years
            just now

            If you're bench boosting I would take a -4 hit for Veltman > Phillips and Bissouma > Raphinha

            Open Controls
        10. gonzalocampos
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Play Rudiger or Keane?

          Open Controls
          1. gart888
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Keane. More nailed and weaker opponent.

            Open Controls
        11. klopp2567
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          With 32 points below the leader in money league on 2 nd still positive about chasing the top position with below team .
          Martinez
          Konsa Digne AWB Dallas TAA
          Jota Lingard Bruno Greenwood Son
          Wood DCl Bamford

          and opponents team being as below

          Martinez
          TAA Coufal Dallas Lowton Veltman
          Son Salah Raphina Jota Bruno
          nacho watkins ings

          i am thinking of -4 to get salah and harrison and remove son and jota, as not having salah since few weeks is haunting me now

          Any tips how can i over come with chips not being option for either of us.Please help with the same.

          Open Controls
          1. Nanoelektronicar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Taking Son out for a hit doesn't seem that good. If you think he'll captain Salah, captain Bruno this week. Also, captaining Wood might be good next week. You can do Jota to Harrison.

            Open Controls
        12. OptimusBlack
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          GTG ??
          Martinez
          TAA Digne Dallas
          Salah © Son Willock Zaha
          Watkins Kane Bamford
          Areola ( JWP - Konsa - Dunk)

          Open Controls
        13. Cojones of Destiny
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          best move
          a. Castagna to AWB
          b. Jota to Raph

          Open Controls
          1. gart888
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Would both be your 11th starter?

            Open Controls
        14. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Jota's injury has really put spanner in works:

          A) Jota > Greenwood, bench 1) Lingard or 2) Ihenacho
          B) DCL > Antonio, bench Jota
          C) Ihenacho > Antonio, bench Jota

          Open Controls
          1. Shatner's Bassoon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            C for me. Chelsea game isnt good for Lei attackers at all.

            Open Controls
        15. abcdef3
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Play Coufal or Zaha?

          Open Controls
          1. Rog.
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Close, probably Zaha

            Open Controls
        16. Rog.
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          A) Play Godfrey/Phillips + Bank a transfer
          B) Phillips -> TAA
          C) Jota -> Lingard (Would do Raph but I’m chasing)

          Leaning towards B

          Open Controls

