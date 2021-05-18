326
How the top 10k FPL managers set their teams up for Gameweek 37

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) is the key Fantasy Premier League asset among the top 10,000 managers for Gameweek 37.

The Egyptian comes into the penultimate round of fixtures as the most-captained player at this level.

66.9% of them have handed him the armband ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Burnley, a side that conceded four goals at Turf Moor at the weekend.

The results of the Gameweek 37 captaincy among the top 10k makes for plenty of disparity with those of our recent poll.

In that vote, Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m) and Salah were neck-and-neck at the top with roughly 30% of the votes each but, as you can see, just 13.1% of the top 10k backed the Manchester United midfielder for the home meeting with Fulham.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane (£11.8m) was the third-favourite in the Fantasy Football Scout captain poll, but the runner-up among the top 10k.

16.6% of them handed him the Gameweek 37 armband, making for a majority of 50.3 percentage points for Salah as he visits Turf Moor.

Mason Greenwood (£7.3m), Sadio Mané (£11.7m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) are the differentials this week, backed by 0.9%, 0.3% and 0.3% respectively.

As a result of those captaincy statistics, we have two players with more than 100% effective ownership in the top 10k for Gameweek 37.

Salah is by far the more dominant one, offering an effective ownership figure of 162.8% while Kane only just creeps over the 100% mark with 102.1%.

Alexander-Arnold (80.4%), Fernandes (73.0%) and Jesse Lingard (71.4%) complete the top five.

The Bench Boost was the most-deployed chip for Gameweek 37, activated by 1.9% of the top 10k.

This is also the chip most likely to surface on the final day of the season as 1.9% of the managers at this level still have it in their back-pocket.

Blank Gameweek 36

Gameweek 37

Midfield appears to be where most of this week’s top-10k transfers occurred considering the relatively stable ownership figures among goalkeepers, defenders and forwards.

Diogo Jota (£6.9m) has seen his ownership at this level plummet for Gameweek 37 in light of his missing the Burnley game on Wednesday.

Greenwood is the new name inside the top-five most-popular FPL midfielders, creeping in with 43.6% ownership although, of course, he blanked against Fulham.

Ahead of scoring four points in Manchester United’s draw with the Cottagers, Fernandes increased his top-10k ownership from 56.6% to 60.3% between the two most recent FPL deadlines.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) and Patrick Bamford (£6.5m) remain inside the top-three most-owned FPL forwards although there was a slight shift between them for Gameweek 37.

The Everton man saw his ownership drop from 51.2% to 46.5% at this level while Bamford’s dropped by 1.6 percentage points.

The top-five most-fashionable defenders remain the same with Alexander-Arnold, Stuart Dallas (£5.4m), Luke Shaw (£5.5m), Lucas Digne (£6.2m) and Rob Holding (£4.3m) lining up in the same order of popularity.

  1. Boberella
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Who do you reckon is the best defender for GW38 for upto 5.3m?

    Open Controls
    1. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Alioski/ Tarko/ Coufal

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Def thinking Burnley or Coufal.

        Open Controls
    2. dabber7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      If you can't stretch to 5.4 for Dallas, then Rudiger or Tarkowski.

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Have Dallas already. Burnley seem to have the best fixture and i suppose Rudiger may have a chance of rotation?

        Open Controls
    3. BeWater
        1 min ago

        Coufal.

        Open Controls
    4. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Guaita, Forster
      TAA, Dallas, Shaw, Digne, Holding
      Salah, Son. Fernandes.Zaha. Jota
      Antonio, Watkins, DCL

      2 FT's. What are the best moves?

      Open Controls
      1. Toughie
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Fernandes to Mane
        DCL or watkins to Bamford depending on finances

        Open Controls
      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Bruno+Jota > Mane+Willock

        Open Controls
    5. Toby Lerone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      No one complaining about the ghost Bruno assist?

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Plenty complaining ... but on deaf ears. Offside, Bruno didn’t touch it, admits didn’t touch it, replays show didn’t touch it ..... VAR mess .... farcical situation.

        Open Controls
      2. Boberella
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Plenty on the last few pages.

        Open Controls
      3. dabber7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Been the main topic on here tonight, Bruno admits himself that he didn't think he touched it.

        Open Controls
    6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Even Match of the Day saying and showing Bruno didn’t touch the ball and Bruno saying himself he didn’t touch it!!

      Open Controls
      1. estheblessed
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        It's a joke!

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Big time mate!!

          Open Controls
      2. Natho79
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        It's a disgrace plain and simple. VAR truly has ruined the joy of football. Beforehand you could say human error

        Open Controls
        1. BDA Shadow
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Andre Marriner should be suspended immediately and fined for his role in the Chelsea game today. It's insane there's never any repercussions.

          Open Controls
        2. Natho79
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Why the edit on my post? Nothing controversial just truth.

          Open Controls
    7. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 mins ago

      Meslier news changes plan for next week

      (Meslier, Forster)
      TAA, Coufal, Rudiger )Holding, Digne)
      Salah, Son, Lingard, Greenwood (J-Rod)
      Kane, DCL, Iheanacho

      1ft 0.5itb

      could do

      1. Forster > Casilla (cover bases - no hit)
      2. Son+J-Rod > Mane+Willock (-4)
      3. Greenwood/J-Rod > Willock/Raphinha/etc

      Thinking Forster+Greenwood > Casilla+Raphinha might be a decent -4

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
          5 mins ago

          Forster could play the last game.

          You could do DCL to Bamford last day.

          If I had to go for one of your options I'd go 3.

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 mins ago

            City have shipped 3 goals two weeks in a row and will surely field a full b-team. Everton on the counter will play well I think.
            Feel the best way into Leeds for me is the midfield.

            Open Controls
            1. BeWater
                just now

                I have DCL myself. Might have to consider holding him too.

                Open Controls
          2. Boberella
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            Don't you reckon Forster will play. Seems to be a pattern

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 mins ago

              i sure bloody hope so.

              Open Controls
          3. Boberella
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Meslier + Greenwood for Pope (if fit) + Raphinha could work

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 min ago

              yeah - like the Pope fixture but surely not risking it for another risky keeper

              Open Controls
        • jia you jia you
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          Hahahaha... not even angry, sums up my season with Cancelo -3, getting Harrison and Greenwood(C) in for -4. Add to that blanks from Ings and JWP and a benched Iheanacho.
          7(-4) from half my team played lol

          Open Controls
          1. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
            • 8 Years
            11 mins ago

            That's unreal.

            Open Controls
          2. kennethrhcp
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            9 mins ago

            Oh jesus that is fair unlucky

            Open Controls
          3. Boberella
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            Wow. That makes my terrible start to the week look a bit better (11 -4 from 4)

            Open Controls
          4. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            9 mins ago

            good on ya for laughing through it.
            some hard luck for sure.

            Open Controls
            1. jia you jia you
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Cheers, yeah the whole season been going similarly, sold Cavani (who would've been my Captain) for Ings last GW also... onto next season with a 7 figure rank to improve on, shouldn't be too difficult!

              Open Controls
          5. BDA Shadow
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Been one of those seasons. Last two months I've gone from 9k to 100k from a never ending string of injuries and shocking blanks. Take it on the chin and come back fighting next season. Let's enjoy the summer.

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 mins ago

              wow - that's a super tough run

              Open Controls
            2. jia you jia you
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Yup, a forgetful campaign for many mate, onwards and upwards!

              Open Controls
        • Ohh1454
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Anyone fancy Semedo for punt next week ?

          Open Controls
          1. BDA Shadow
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            No Semedo is terrible and Wolves defence has been poor.

            Open Controls
          2. Cheeto__Bandito
              just now

              against United? surely better options

              Open Controls
          3. Cheeto__Bandito
              6 mins ago

              Who scores more?

              Dallas -4 (WBA)
              or
              Konsa (CHE)

              Open Controls
              1. BeWater
                  3 mins ago

                  Dallas. Konsa probably a one pointer. Dallas could get a return.

                  Open Controls
                • Toughie
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  I don't think a defender is worth a hit now just for 1 game unless it's part of the package, just bank the 4 points

                  Open Controls
              2. BDA Shadow
                • 6 Years
                4 mins ago

                So we all know Bruno didn't touch that ball, right? Subsequently means the goal shouldn't have even stood and VAR took 5 seconds to just say ya sure award it.
                Conversely, Chelsea get another stonewall penalty where pundits literally can't even play devil's advocate and VAR waves it away in 5 seconds.
                Nothing suspicious here.

                Open Controls
              3. BeWater
                  3 mins ago

                  If someone told me in September I would go into the final day with Ederson, Carson and Gundogan as my 3 City players I would have thought they were nuts.

                  Open Controls

