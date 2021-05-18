How the top 10k FPL managers set their teams up for Gameweek 37

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) is the key Fantasy Premier League asset among the top 10,000 managers for Gameweek 37.

The Egyptian comes into the penultimate round of fixtures as the most-captained player at this level.

66.9% of them have handed him the armband ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Burnley, a side that conceded four goals at Turf Moor at the weekend.

The results of the Gameweek 37 captaincy among the top 10k makes for plenty of disparity with those of our recent poll.

In that vote, Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m) and Salah were neck-and-neck at the top with roughly 30% of the votes each but, as you can see, just 13.1% of the top 10k backed the Manchester United midfielder for the home meeting with Fulham.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane (£11.8m) was the third-favourite in the Fantasy Football Scout captain poll, but the runner-up among the top 10k.

16.6% of them handed him the Gameweek 37 armband, making for a majority of 50.3 percentage points for Salah as he visits Turf Moor.

Mason Greenwood (£7.3m), Sadio Mané (£11.7m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) are the differentials this week, backed by 0.9%, 0.3% and 0.3% respectively.

As a result of those captaincy statistics, we have two players with more than 100% effective ownership in the top 10k for Gameweek 37.

Salah is by far the more dominant one, offering an effective ownership figure of 162.8% while Kane only just creeps over the 100% mark with 102.1%.

Alexander-Arnold (80.4%), Fernandes (73.0%) and Jesse Lingard (71.4%) complete the top five.

The Bench Boost was the most-deployed chip for Gameweek 37, activated by 1.9% of the top 10k.

This is also the chip most likely to surface on the final day of the season as 1.9% of the managers at this level still have it in their back-pocket.

Blank Gameweek 36

Gameweek 37

Midfield appears to be where most of this week’s top-10k transfers occurred considering the relatively stable ownership figures among goalkeepers, defenders and forwards.

Diogo Jota (£6.9m) has seen his ownership at this level plummet for Gameweek 37 in light of his missing the Burnley game on Wednesday.

Greenwood is the new name inside the top-five most-popular FPL midfielders, creeping in with 43.6% ownership although, of course, he blanked against Fulham.

Ahead of scoring four points in Manchester United’s draw with the Cottagers, Fernandes increased his top-10k ownership from 56.6% to 60.3% between the two most recent FPL deadlines.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) and Patrick Bamford (£6.5m) remain inside the top-three most-owned FPL forwards although there was a slight shift between them for Gameweek 37.

The Everton man saw his ownership drop from 51.2% to 46.5% at this level while Bamford’s dropped by 1.6 percentage points.

The top-five most-fashionable defenders remain the same with Alexander-Arnold, Stuart Dallas (£5.4m), Luke Shaw (£5.5m), Lucas Digne (£6.2m) and Rob Holding (£4.3m) lining up in the same order of popularity.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT