Gameweek 38 Scout Picks built on Leeds and Liverpool triple-ups

Liverpool and Leeds are the two clubs with triple-ups in this week’s Scout Picks XI.

After David, Neale, Tom and Andy submitted their Scout Squad selections earlier this week, we have chosen our best players for Gameweek 38.

For the final team this season, we line up in the 3-4-3 formation and come in at £80.8m, £2.2m inside our budget of £83.0m.

Goalkeeper

Over the last six Premier League matches, no team has conceded fewer than the three goals let in by Chelsea. Knowing that a 1-0 win over Aston Villa will secure Champions League football next season, we are expecting Thomas Tuchel to keep things tight at Aston Villa, which is why we have included Edouard Mendy (£5.3m) in the Gameweek 38 Scout Picks.

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) has produced three assists in his last six, more than any other defender. That sort of attacking potential could very well continue against Crystal Palace considering over the same period, he is top of the whole Premier League for key passes (21) and joint-second for big chances created.

This season’s current top-scoring defender Stuart Dallas (£5.5m) faces the Premier League’s worst defence in Gameweek 38, the perfect time to include him in the Scout Picks. The Northern Ireland international has found the net eight times this season, three of those goals coming in the last eight matches. Furthermore, only one Leeds player has scored more Premier League goals at Elland Road than Dallas. And in the last six, only Everton (four) have more clean sheets than the Whites (three).

Vladimir Coufal (£4.8m) looks poised to benefit from Southampton’s problems when defending the left-hand side of the pitch. Over the last six matches, only Sheffield United have given up more chances down that side of the pitch as Saints (27). Not only is Coufal best-placed to benefit, but no West Ham player has also registered more assists at home this season than the right-back. Meanwhile, Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men have failed to find the net in seven of their last 11 away matches.

Midfielders

Ahead of facing a side he scored 16 points against earlier in the season, Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) is top among all midfielders for expected goal involvement (xGI) over the last four matches. Just two players have more shots in the box than him over the last six, suggesting he will be giving his all to win the Golden Boot race on Sunday.

Knowing that Liverpool have to win at Anfield to guarantee Champions League football next season, we are doubling up on their premium midfielders with Sadio Mané (£11.8m). Among Jurgen Klopp’s men, he is second only to Salah for shots in the box and xGI at Anfield this season and has attacking returns in three of his last four.

This season’s top-scoring Chelsea asset Mason Mount (£7.3m) looks set to be at the heart of their attacking capabilities as they travel to Aston Villa for a must-win game. Over the last six matches, no player in the Premier League can match Mount for big chances created.

Raphinha (£5.6m) should benefit from the party atmosphere as Leeds fans are finally able to watch a Premier League match at Elland Road. The Brazilian ranks second for minutes per xGI at home this season, scoring eight points the last time he faced West Brom.

Forwards

Ahead of facing a Southampton side that has conceded at least twice in each of their last three away matches, Michail Antonio (£6.7m) has five attacking returns in his last six outings (three goals, two assists).

Patrick Bamford (£6.6m) is Leeds’ top goal-scorer at Elland Road in 2020/21 and comes into Gameweek 38 as top among all colleagues for minutes per xGI at home this season. Meanwhile, West Brom are the worst side in the league for conceding chances through the middle over their last six matches.

During that same period, no FPL forward has more attacking returns than Chris Wood (£6.5m). His total of five goals and one assist bodes well for a Gameweek 38 trip to Sheffield United, who have given up the third-most big chances over their last six.

SUBSTITUTES

Alphonse Areola (£4.5m)

(£4.5m) Federico Fernández (£4.7m)

(£4.7m) Calum Chambers (£4.5m)

(£4.5m) Joe Willock (£4.9m)

THE CAPTAIN

We choose the Scout Picks captain using a four-way vote between our Scout Squad pundits.

Here is how we voted for Gameweek 38:

Here is how we voted for Gameweek 38:

