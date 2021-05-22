2637
Scout Picks May 22

Gameweek 38 Scout Picks built on Leeds and Liverpool triple-ups

2,637 Comments
Share

Liverpool and Leeds are the two clubs with triple-ups in this week’s Scout Picks XI.

After David, Neale, Tom and Andy submitted their Scout Squad selections earlier this week, we have chosen our best players for Gameweek 38.

For the final team this season, we line up in the 3-4-3 formation and come in at £80.8m, £2.2m inside our budget of £83.0m.

Goalkeeper

Over the last six Premier League matches, no team has conceded fewer than the three goals let in by Chelsea. Knowing that a 1-0 win over Aston Villa will secure Champions League football next season, we are expecting Thomas Tuchel to keep things tight at Aston Villa, which is why we have included Edouard Mendy (£5.3m) in the Gameweek 38 Scout Picks.

Defenders

Who has the best and worst FPL fixtures for the Run-In?

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) has produced three assists in his last six, more than any other defender. That sort of attacking potential could very well continue against Crystal Palace considering over the same period, he is top of the whole Premier League for key passes (21) and joint-second for big chances created.

This season’s current top-scoring defender Stuart Dallas (£5.5m) faces the Premier League’s worst defence in Gameweek 38, the perfect time to include him in the Scout Picks. The Northern Ireland international has found the net eight times this season, three of those goals coming in the last eight matches. Furthermore, only one Leeds player has scored more Premier League goals at Elland Road than Dallas. And in the last six, only Everton (four) have more clean sheets than the Whites (three).

Vladimir Coufal (£4.8m) looks poised to benefit from Southampton’s problems when defending the left-hand side of the pitch. Over the last six matches, only Sheffield United have given up more chances down that side of the pitch as Saints (27). Not only is Coufal best-placed to benefit, but no West Ham player has also registered more assists at home this season than the right-back. Meanwhile, Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men have failed to find the net in seven of their last 11 away matches.

Midfielders

Ahead of facing a side he scored 16 points against earlier in the season, Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) is top among all midfielders for expected goal involvement (xGI) over the last four matches. Just two players have more shots in the box than him over the last six, suggesting he will be giving his all to win the Golden Boot race on Sunday.

Knowing that Liverpool have to win at Anfield to guarantee Champions League football next season, we are doubling up on their premium midfielders with Sadio Mané (£11.8m). Among Jurgen Klopp’s men, he is second only to Salah for shots in the box and xGI at Anfield this season and has attacking returns in three of his last four.

This season’s top-scoring Chelsea asset Mason Mount (£7.3m) looks set to be at the heart of their attacking capabilities as they travel to Aston Villa for a must-win game. Over the last six matches, no player in the Premier League can match Mount for big chances created.

Raphinha (£5.6m) should benefit from the party atmosphere as Leeds fans are finally able to watch a Premier League match at Elland Road. The Brazilian ranks second for minutes per xGI at home this season, scoring eight points the last time he faced West Brom.

Forwards

Can Jesse Lingard follow up on his West Ham debut FPL haul 10

Ahead of facing a Southampton side that has conceded at least twice in each of their last three away matches, Michail Antonio (£6.7m) has five attacking returns in his last six outings (three goals, two assists).

Patrick Bamford (£6.6m) is Leeds’ top goal-scorer at Elland Road in 2020/21 and comes into Gameweek 38 as top among all colleagues for minutes per xGI at home this season. Meanwhile, West Brom are the worst side in the league for conceding chances through the middle over their last six matches.

During that same period, no FPL forward has more attacking returns than Chris Wood (£6.5m). His total of five goals and one assist bodes well for a Gameweek 38 trip to Sheffield United, who have given up the third-most big chances over their last six. 

SUBSTITUTES

  • Alphonse Areola (£4.5m)
  • Federico Fernández (£4.7m)
  • Calum Chambers (£4.5m)
  • Joe Willock (£4.9m)

THE CAPTAIN

Who are the best captain options for FPL Gameweek 36+?

We choose the Scout Picks captain using a four-way vote between our Scout Squad pundits.

Because we use Fantasy Football Scout data so heavily in this process, the skipper we choose each Gameweek is known only to those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription and revealed to the public only when the deadline has passed.

Here is how we voted for Gameweek 38:

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 38

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

2,637 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mikha In A Tutu
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Johnstone Sanchez
    TAA Dallas Holding Coady Veltman
    Salah Son Lingard Greenwood Harrison
    Kane Bamford Watkins
    I currently have 1.8 in the bank. What transfer is key?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      Watkins to Nacho? Son to Mount?

      Open Controls
      1. Mikha In A Tutu
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        Surely it would be Greenwood to Mount?

        Open Controls
    2. wijohnson85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 14 hours ago

      Coady to Robbo? Or get someone more nailed to an Greenwood

      Open Controls
  2. Burger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    What's the biggest last day deficit you've managed to overcome to win a mini league?

    Open Controls
    1. Jacktastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      Not what you asked but I managed to keep a single figure lead last year and my rival triple captained Salah on the last game week

      Open Controls
      1. Burger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        Amazing!

        Open Controls
    2. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      I’d need to salvage 40 points. Impossible

      Open Controls
      1. Burger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        Yeah I have 50 odd to overcome, team mostly full of differentials. Going to go for it.

        Open Controls
    3. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      But to answer your question I can’t quite remember!

      Open Controls
      1. Houldsworth Hatter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        No worries for me this year - 189 ahead of the guy who won the last 4.

        Open Controls
  3. hawkeyes
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    My Current team:
    Henderson
    Aurier Alexander-Arnold Dallas
    Lingard Salah(c) Bale Greenwood Foden
    Kane DCL

    subs: Johnstone Watkins Konsa Amartey

    Please help
    A) DCL -> Bamford
    B) DCL + Greenwood -> Bamford + Rafhina (-4 hit)
    C) DCL + Aurier -> Rodrigo + Robertson (-4 hit)

    Open Controls
    1. Indio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      I like A, or B only if you think a Greenwood won’t play. Good luck!

      Open Controls
  4. Indio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    I’ve got £6.8M to upgrade Vydra with my FT:

    Wood, Antonio or Bamford ?

    Open Controls
    1. clueless2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      Bamford definitely.

      Open Controls
  5. Burger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Sterling rested midweek, likely to play today?

    Open Controls
  6. onemrtime
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    2fts and a 20 point lead...
    Rival has Raphinha.

    A) Mané & Raphina
    B) Mané & Bamford
    C) Raphinha & Bamford?

    Play..
    1) Rudiger
    2) DCL / JWP (depending on transfer)

    Pickford
    Trent * Dallas * Coufal * Rudiger
    Salah * Jlingz * JWP * Fernandes
    Kane * Antonio
    Forster * DCL * Shaw * Bissouma

    Open Controls
    1. Houldsworth Hatter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Werner Bros
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      A

      Open Controls
  7. clueless2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Which is better?
    A) Jota (Lingard would currently play instead) to Raph
    B) Guaita to Mendy

    Thanks all!

    Open Controls
    1. Houldsworth Hatter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      A

      Open Controls
  8. minkeygirl
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    A. Robertson and Raph
    B. Dallas and Mane

    Any thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Werner Bros
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      B

      Open Controls
  9. RichRover
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Good luck everyone.
    Thanks to all those who commented and gave advice.
    See you next time

    Open Controls
  10. Werner Bros
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Any preference on the below moves? ML rival (on the same points atm) has Bamford, no Mane

    A: Watkins > Bamford
    B: Bruno > Mane

    Mendy
    TAA Dallas Holding
    Salah Bruno Lingard Raph
    Kane Antonio Watkins

    Forster Siggy Coady Veltman

    1FT 1.5ITB

    Open Controls
    1. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Depends on the rest of his team. How many of the same players do you have? If you go Bamford, where else could you gain a lead?

      Open Controls
      1. Werner Bros
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 16 hours ago

        He doesn't have Salah either. So that will be a big one as I will likely captain Salah as well

        Open Controls
        1. ameisin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 day, 16 hours ago

          That's pretty big. Personally I'd get Bamford in as I think Leeds will hammer WBA, then hopefully Salah (c) will pull you ahead.

          Open Controls
    2. The Pep Revolution
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Bamford if you have salah and they don't.

      Open Controls
  11. Werner Bros
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    How do they decide the order for FPL teams on the same points?

    Open Controls
    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Fewest transfers over the season

      Open Controls
      1. Werner Bros
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        Ahh interesting

        Open Controls
  12. The Pep Revolution
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    Two final decisions, can you please pick one from each of the following:

    Wood or Antonio
    Mount or Raphinha

    Open Controls
    1. Werner Bros
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Antonio Raphinha. Can you give me some thoughts on my post above please (A or B)

      Open Controls
      1. The Pep Revolution
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 16 hours ago

        Sorry just seeing this now but I did reply above.

        Open Controls
  13. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    Play Greenwood or ESR?

    Open Controls
    1. wijohnson85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 14 hours ago

      Greenwood if he starts (first leak suggests he does)

      Open Controls
  14. TopCorner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    TAA/Dallas/Holding (Shaw/Digne)
    Ling/Salah/Raph/Bale (Greenwood)
    Kane/Nacho/DCL

    Options
    A. DCL to Bamford, Antonio or Wood
    B. DCL to Antonio/Wood + Greenwood to Harrison (-4)
    C. A + Digne to Robbo (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. TopCorner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        6 million dollar question but who do you think scores more.... Bamford, Antonio or Wood?

        Not sure about Bamford myself, but main rival in ML has him

        Open Controls
        1. ameisin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 day, 15 hours ago

          Are you ahead or behind in ML? If ahead I'd get Bamford, if behind it's a tough choice between Antonio/Wood. Probably Antonio, as WHU still have sth to play for.

          Regardless, I think Bamford will score well today - Leeds will be pumped.

          Open Controls
          1. TopCorner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 day, 15 hours ago

            Yeah I'm ahead, so thinking covering with Bamf is the way to go.

            Cheers

            Open Controls
    2. wijohnson85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 14 hours ago

      Sounds like Greenwood may start

      Open Controls
  15. etay2021
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Four points off my ML rival...
      Goalkeeper rotation/injury, United rotation and DCL troubles:

      Fabianski, (Meslier)
      Digne, Phillips, Coufal (shaw) (saiiss)
      Salah, Bruno, Greenwood, Lingard (JWP)
      Kane, DCL, Ihenacho

      1FT -
      - Bring in a guaranteed Keeper
      - Shift bruno to Mane (or another)
      - DCL to bamford ?

      Don’t think it’s worth taking a hit

      Open Controls
      1. Starskyb
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        I'm in similar position with Meslier / Forster and 4 points behind.... I am thinking just bring in that guaranteed keeper and hope for the clean sheet!

        It's annoying as I was looking forward to the fun gameweek 38 transfer, but may be a gamble too far to start 8 points behind.

        Open Controls
    • mitchymeat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Help! Wood or Antonio?

      Open Controls
      1. wijohnson85
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 14 hours ago

        Antonio for me, but wood a decent differential

        Open Controls
    • Your Man With The Hair
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Start Meslier or Ederson?

      Open Controls
      1. Starskyb
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        How confident are we that Forster will play today?

        I think West Ham will score but really not keen on making a goalie transfer as more upside out on pitch surely.

        Open Controls
      2. Starskyb
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        I would go Ederson. Meslier not due to play.

        Open Controls
      3. wijohnson85
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 14 hours ago

        Doesn’t matter as Meslier isn’t playing

        Open Controls
    • liamjames89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      Help please!

      (A) Robertson/Bamford in for Mitchell/DCL (-4)

      (B) Mane/Chilwell in for Mitchell/Mahrez (-4)

      (C) play Mitchell and bring in either Bamford or Mane. (No hit)

      P.s. I already have raphina, salah and TAA. Either DCL or Mahrez will be benched depending on transfer.

      Open Controls
      1. TopCorner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        C and Bamford IMO. Have a feeling it's Salah's day today!

        Open Controls
        1. liamjames89
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 day, 15 hours ago

          Cheers bro!

          Open Controls
    • TopCorner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      Who's scores more.....

      Robbo
      Bamford
      Antonio
      Wood
      Harrison

      Open Controls
      1. liamjames89
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        Bamford IMO - Home game infront of fans, highest ceiling.

        Open Controls
    • SIDHU_MOOSE_WALA
        1 day, 14 hours ago

        Ihenacho captaincy with the leaky spurs defense (conceded 3 vs. villa)?

        Open Controls
        1. wijohnson85
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 day, 14 hours ago

          Decent if you’re chasing

          Open Controls
      • wijohnson85
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 14 hours ago

        A) Bruno and DCL out for Mane and Bamford -4 and bench JWP
        B) Just DCL out for Bamford and start JWP

        Open Controls
      • Nitram
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 13 hours ago

        Kane or Mane for CAP?
        No Bruno or Salah.
        Thanks

        Open Controls
      • gauzah
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 13 hours ago

        Torres or Raph as a last week punt?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.