Which referees are more likely to award our FPL players penalties?

Unbeknownst to many of us, referees help shape our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) hauls every week in some small way.

The post-VAR world, of course, was meant to be different: no longer would Jon Moss’s potbelly dictate whether he was far enough up with play to deliberate on penalty decisions, nor would a Tranmere Rovers defeat on a Saturday ensure red cards akimbo in a Mike Dean-officiated Sunday evening clash. VAR would self-police and regulate, right?

Whilst any further discussions on the topic will do nothing to improve any football fans’ mental well-being, the revised VAR implementations that the PGMOL introduced ahead of 2021/22 could have ramifications for Fantasy managers – in particular, the suggestion that penalties will be harder to come by in this upcoming season. 

LAST SEASON

United defence still suspect but Shaw and Fernandes hit new FPL heights

1,023 goals were scored last season in the Premier League – just shy of 10% (102) were penalties. 125 penalties were awarded in total, each allowing the taker (and goalkeeper alike) to grab some much-coveted Fantasy points. On nine separate occasions, Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m), last season’s top points scorer and the third most owned asset prior to this FPL campaign kicking off, grabbed 45 of his 244 points from 12 yards.

Moreover, the set-and-forget captain triumvirate of Fernandes, Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Harry Kane (£12.5m) are not only the dearest players in the game but far from coincidentally have command of their side’s penalty-kick responsibilities – whenever James Milner (£5.0m) is not in the pitch, in the Egyptian’s case.

It’s for that reason that penalties, and the award of them, is important. And who awards penalties? Evidence suggests that more times than not, we still rely on the little chubby guy in the black.

With that in mind (and with the potential of penalties drying up in this post-apocalyptic new world of officialdom), we’ve pulled some interesting numbers together, spanning the last five Premier League seasons, to gauge who the most prolific penalty awarders are.

REFEREE STATS

→ Who was booked in the 93rd minute, scored a winner in the 97th minute and then dismissed for his celebrations in the 99th minute in Gameweek 3?

For the upcoming season, there are 22 referees on the Premier League’s roster – 12 of which have refereed games across each of the five seasons that we have drawn data from.

Whilst the data points to some very pertinent pieces of information that could be used by Fantasy managers, the headline (if that’s what we call it) is that two of those 12 officials feature across all five campaigns as having awarded above the average penalties per game for each season.

For many, it will come as no surprise to hear that the dynamic duo in question is the aforementioned Mike Dean and fellow whistler Anthony Taylor.

The below table will work to give some context, but any of you looking for big flashing numbers – an average of 0.266 penalties per game have been dished out by Premier League refs across the last five seasons. As well as scoring over the average in each individual season, Dean averages 0.344 awards per game across the cumulative five campaigns, while Taylor is slightly more finger-pointing happy at 0.356 awards per game across the same period.

Broken down in layman’s terms, whilst the average Premier League ref awards a penalty once in every four games, these two bombastic blowers are firing off one in every three.

Above: Table presenting average penalties award per game (ppg) per individual referee on current Premier League roster over each of the last five seasons, in relation to the average penalties awarded per game in a given season. Bold lettering indicates instances of over average.

VIEW MORE REFEREE STATS IN OUR PREMIUM MEMBERS AREA

What other interesting titbits can we take from the above and apply to our weekly Fantasy planning?

It might be that Michael Oliver, bar a season of clemency in 2019/20, is perhaps even more trigger happy than Taylor and Dean in pointing to the spot.

Incredibly, the Northumberland man awarded more than twice the per game average in penalties last season – a noteworthy 19 in 28 games.

Or that, apart from a slight head stagger last year, felled attackers need to be nigh-on decapitated before Andre Marriner shows any compassion.

Going into his 18th season as a top-flight official, the Midlands man has awarded only 68 penalties in 359 Premier League games

Of course, Chris Kavanagh has come in below the average in every season accounted for.

A few super nerdy things that the data above doesn’t display, but feeds into the argument may be the fact that in both 2016/17 and 2020/21, Oliver had the highest ppg average of all referees in those particular seasons.

Additionally, in three separate seasons, he has scored above average in ppg, fouls to tackle ratio, and fouls per game indexes simultaneously – a pointer to not only penalty awarding but perhaps to set play opportunities in general.

Whilst not featuring in the above list due to being fairly new to the Premier League refereeing scene, David Coote has also boasted above-average scores in the same three indicators in each of the last two seasons.

Another non-featured official includes Simon Hooper, who is the sole other representative in terms of over average ppg last season, clocking 0.42 ppg.

A quick word, finally, to roster newbies Michael Salisbury, Tony Harrington, John Brookes and Australian A-League import Jarred Gillett, who has spent the past two seasons conducting his business in the Championship.

And the standout news here is Harrington, who certainly shows no sign of being shy when it comes to extending from the elbow. In 58 Championship fixtures, he has overseen across the last two seasons, he has awarded 22 penalties. A repeat in the Premier League would see him soar past even the dynamic duo of Taylor and Dean.

FINAL THOUGHTS

In conclusion, the burning question is how can this data influence and inform our Fantasy management. Let’s be clear, in so far as making or breaking your season, weekly referee appointments ain’t going to factor into managers thinking over the long-term

But where it almost certainly can aid and provide insight may be in the scenario of perhaps being stuck between two or three captain possibilities in a given weekend.

Should the fixture Gods smile down from on high and one has multiple penalty-taking captain possibilities vying for the armband, maybe reference back to this article can help stricken selectors come to a conclusive decision.

Remember.

Oliver, Taylor and Dean: penalty-giving machines

Marriner, Atko and Kav: no penalty chance do you have.

376 Comments Post a Comment
  1. xHaTr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    58 mins ago

    Harrison to Benrahma with a FT?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      Give it another week. Leeds in front of full home crowd for first time in PL- fancy them to turn on the style after last week’s disappointment

      Open Controls
    3. Pukkipartyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Ye

      Open Controls
  2. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Arguably the most exciting young striker in the world is starting for Dortmund vs Bayern on Sky now, Erling Haaland also starts.

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Thanks!

      Open Controls
  3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    Evening all!!! Quick check in if current captain thoughts???? Currently on Salah myself, but still undecided!!!

    A- Salah
    Or
    B- Bruno

    Cheers all!!

    Open Controls
    1. TM™ - 6dcode (71 or m…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      47 mins ago

      Deciding on Saturday

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      47 mins ago

      SOU are ripe for a pumping?

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      Salah- home fixture against full home crowd for first time since March 2020 swings it for me.

      Open Controls
    4. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      BruNO doubt!

      Open Controls
    5. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      Bruno - that Saints defence

      Open Controls
      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Nice, just ripe for Greenwood returns...

        Open Controls
    6. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
  4. The Naga Khan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    47 mins ago

    I'm a Saints fan....weekend game gonna be like watching Dr Who from behind the sofa. Proper squeaky bum time!

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Prediction of score?

      Open Controls
    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Stephens & Salish could have PTSD for years after this game

      Ole has had Utd taking lumps out of each other in training apparently to avoid repeating last season’s poor start & as a result they’re like a pack of rabid dogs with the scent of blood in their noses at the minute

      Open Controls
  5. merin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Saving the sensible move here?

    Sanchez Steele
    TAA Shaw Coufal White Amartey
    Salah Bruno Greenwood Raphinha Brownhill
    Ings Antonio Toney

    0 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. TM™ - 6dcode (71 or m…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yes - save

      Open Controls
  6. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    46 mins ago

    Save or Barnes > Benny?

    C?
    Salah vs Burnley
    Bruno vs Southampton

    Sanchez
    Trent, Tsimikas, Shaw
    Bruno, Salah, Barnes, Greenwood
    Ings, Antonio, Toni

    Steele, White, Amartey, Gilmour.

    .5 bank

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
    2. HippY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      Considering they are both playing each other in a 50/50 game, I'd probably just stay with Barnes, could go either way

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Save Salah

      Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      41 mins ago

      Cheers plan was release 1k to allow move for Son if still firing?

      Open Controls
    5. Pukkipartyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I made the Barnes to Benrahma. If Bens price rises then my moves wont workout.

      Open Controls
  7. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    There seem to be so many fpl podcasts around it is easy to go overkill and for the info to be blurred / contradictory....I don't have much time on my hands but keen to follow one for the season.

    I'm not a stats heavy kinda player so don't want to get massively bogged down in the data

    Asides from the scoutcast which I always try and follow, what do people suggest....

    I have watched wire, green arrow, black box and they are all great.....but I'd really just like one to follow for the season.....what do people suggest? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. TM™ - 6dcode (71 or m…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      37 mins ago

      Personal preference if you know those 3.

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      I look at Dorsa’s clean sheet odds, bookies win more than they lose.

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Has Dorsa been on the form this season?

        Open Controls
        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          ^forum^

          Open Controls
    3. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      If you prefer eye test discussions rather than stats and enjoy some genuine banter without ads and self promotion then fmlfpl is a seriously underrated podcast

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        Great entertainment - but had to stop listening to them at the start of last season as their actual FPL picks had just been so bad for so long

        They were good entrainment, and the pod was genuinely hilarious at times but man they are absolutely shockingly bad FPL players

        I hate listening to FPL pods/content in general anymore - prefer to ignore all the noise & operate solely on my own - so much easier to live with the results (good/bad/indifferent) when you know they’re your own imo

        Open Controls
    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      FPL Blackbock, with Mark and Az

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        *Blackbox

        Open Controls
    5. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Black Box & Wire the two I follow.

      Wire if just the one, good informed opinions and the relevant useful stats.

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers....Black box, wire, scout and all excellent....i guess I'll stick with those....there do seem to be so many out there!!!

        Open Controls
    6. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      If FPL Wire, GreenArrow and Blackbox aren't your thing then you won't find a better/more suited one.

      I like Az and Mark the most as personalities so Blackbox will always be my go-to.

      Open Controls
      1. Winston.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Agree

        Open Controls
    7. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      FPL General's The athletic FPL podcast formerly known as the 59th minute podcast.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Ignore this, I quickly read your post and misunderstood it. Stick with BlackBox

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Cheers...yes do find fpl general very sensible....

          Open Controls
    8. BooYaKasha
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Always Cheating

      Open Controls
    9. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Planet FPL is possibly my fave, especially good Spurs info and their clash of the correspondent feature, Blackbox is consistently good, Always Cheating is easy listening too.

      Open Controls
  8. TM™ - 6dcode (71 or m…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    39 mins ago

    Over 2700 teams qualified for GW2 in LMS.
    71 or more needed.

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/6dcode to enter.

    Open Controls
  9. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Just trawling through the data this weekend.

    I initially thought not having City vs Norwich was the issue (I had Gundogan, but he's likely not available), but looking at the Saints defence data, it's open season for a triple up on United.

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Newcastle absolutely pants too.

      Danny Ings to score a header? Assisted by Targett, if he plays, or Cash.

      Open Controls
    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Wouldn’t be suprised to see Utd put up 7 or 8 goals

      Ralph is silly like that & won’t park a bus

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        I love Ralph's stubbornness, belief in his system, naiveness, whatever you want to call it for this GWs captaincy, compared to Dyche's Burnley...

        7 or 8 might be a stretch 😀

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          It was 9 last time in fairness 😆

          They’ve serious previous for conceding cricket scores Southampton, weird little team

          Open Controls
          1. NateDog
            1 min ago

            After the time they conceded 9 to Leicester, Southampton went on to beat them 2-1. Never know!

            I'm kidding but still, Southampton can be a very funny side no matter the circumstances

            Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      I've got Bruno, Pogba, and Greenwood in my team. Can't wait for Sunday!!

      Open Controls
  10. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    One to keep an eye out on if you're pondering a 4.5 mid down the line a bit.

    McArthur from Palace (peeped about him in preseason) was captain at he weekend and is evidently a bit of a Vieira fave. Time will tell if he is more or less nailed. Quality footballer really who never grew quite big enough or fast enough.

    If he is, then ignore last seaon's stats. His role in a Vieira side is likely very different to under RH. He is much more likely in a box to box role than in a triple CDM axis. Has an eye for goal.

    Returns in last six seasons? 13 goals 18 assists.

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Sorry that's the last 5 seasons.

      The returns mostly came before RH when he had a more attacking role mostly as is probable under Vieira.

      Open Controls
  11. Tonyawesome69
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    What would you do?

    Barnes to Greenwood or roll FT?

    1.5ITB
    Bachmann
    TAA Shaw Tsimikas
    Salah Bruno Barnes Benrahma
    Antonio Toney Ings
    (Foster Veltman Ayling Gilmour)

    Open Controls
    1. Carlton P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Similar team and that’s my only issue too. You could be aggressive and go for Greenwood now…I think that’s the right play
      Can’t see what your transfer would be next week as they’ve all got good fixtures
      Go for it

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        Exactly, I'm sure things will change but trying to think of a transfer in GW3 based on current info is difficult. Players around the core team have good fixtures in GW3

        Open Controls
        1. Carlton P
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Same. See below. Barnes was one of the first names in my drafts but Greenwood should start the next two at least and then it’s NEW after the break. Barnes would have got the next two and been out gw4 MCI anyway. Barnes might get 60-70 minutes against Wham and then not even start against Norwich. Tough decision

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Certainly a difficult decision. I think he will get 60/70mins. I'm not sure if we need to remove Barnes. 2 transfers in GW3 would be handy with another GWs worth of info which will allows to react to possible bandwagons or any new injuries.

            Open Controls
    2. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      I have the same dilemma. Very tempting. Barnes is more of a differential in my leagues but Greenwood looked sharp and can see him scoring again. Barnes stats were very poor so I'm not sold on him. Can't decide as ideally didn't want to make a change but it's too tempting.

      Open Controls
    3. Hits from the Bong
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I’m very tempted, did anybody watch the Leicester game? How bad/ off the pace was Barnes?

      Open Controls
  12. fgdu
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Really close to captaining bruno over salah.What are your thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Southampton’s defence concede a lot more than burnley, at least Burnley can attempt to park a bus, and are sometimes successful at it

      Could see pool possibly being restricted to scoring 1 or 2 & Utd scoring 7 or 8

      Open Controls
      1. Carlton P
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I’m in two minds now after reading this. Salah looked so hungry against Norwich though

        Open Controls
    2. Flynny
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      I always captain Salah at home v lesser teams....not even a second though this week for me

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm on Bruno. As MBP said, Burnley can at least attempt to park a bus. Southampton on the other hand are just there for the taking.

      Open Controls
    4. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bruno for me. Southampton are worse than last year, and last year United spanked them 9-0!

      Salah should do well against Burnley too, but sometimes players do have bogey sides, and this could perhaps be his when looking at his record against them.

      Open Controls
    5. Double Daka
      just now

      The fans back = home advantage back. Go Mo

      Open Controls
  13. Carlton P
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Sanchez l Foster
    TAA l Shaw l Tsim l White Ayling
    Salah l Bruno l Barnes l Benrahma l Gilmour
    Ings l Wilson l Antonio
    0.5ITB
    Barnes > Greenwood??
    If I save the FT then I can’t see where I would use it next week
    Barnes has Norwich and all strikers have good fixtures

    Open Controls
    1. Double Daka
      just now

      You could upgrade Tsim if we have news on Robbo. The 3 forwards are great but injury prone.

      Open Controls
  14. TheTinman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Bruno can't get lucky two weeks in a row can he 😉

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Due a penalty 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Pedersen
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Underrated comment

        Open Controls
    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Still thinking what might have been if Dan James hadn’t messed up that cross to Bruno’s feet for a tap-in at 1-0, or if Greenwood had squared it to Bruno for a tap-in instead of shooting from the angle for his goal…

      He could have had 5 or 6 on another day!

      Open Controls
  15. putana
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Anyone else here stuck on what to do with Pepe?

    his price dropped so cant do straight swap for greenwood and have none in the bank. would pepe > benny be the play or save transfer?

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Got to stick to your guns imo now. You picked him for a reason. Don't let 0.1m scare you off.

      Open Controls
  16. Doctor Evil
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    I’ll have to upgrade Tsimaksas at some point but apart from that is it looking ok for next few weeks?

    Sanchez / Steele

    Shaw Reguilion Tsimakas / Duffy Livra

    Bruno Salah Pogba Mbeumo

    DCL Lukaku Antonio

    Open Controls
  17. tuvok
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Hi guys, running a mini league this year that has its own pod, just as a bit of fun, a few people from here joined after I mentioned it before. Mini league code is vvyx2s if you fancy it and the pod is on spotify - https://open.spotify.com/episode/5xW8AVvlUGrHi69SYHmcyF?si=gMntjyRtRv-ypKbyPlSN4w&dl_branch=1

    Open Controls

