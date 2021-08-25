491
Watchlist August 25

The FPL players on the Watchlist ahead of Gameweek 3

Back by popular demand, the Watchlist articles make a return to Fantasy Football Scout in 2021/22.

In this series, we pinpoint the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are the stand-out medium-term targets based on fixtures, form and value.

Seven-time top 10k finisher and Scout regular Zophar will be taking the reins this season, producing a bi-weekly piece and discussing the rankings by position.

With the ‘template’ FPL team starting to splinter following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku, Gameweek 3 seems like the ideal time to revisit the Watchlist.

ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

Our reguarly updated Watchlist, which is visible on the sidebar, ranks players in each position for the month ahead – or rather, the next four Gameweeks.

This allows site users to get a longer-term view on recommended players beyond the weekly Scout Picks.

Players are selected according to factors such as FPL’s form rating*, club injuries, club morale, forthcoming fixtures and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

The table displays the player name and club, along with the abbreviation for the factors that played a part in their ranking. A key for these factors can be found below the player in the table and looks like this:

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player as climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

Please note that while we may generally only recommend one player from each club within a position, alternative assets at the same club can always be considered.

*points divided by a club’s matches played over the last 30 days

FPL Watchlist: Best Goalkeepers

Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) retains top spot, with the Spaniard keeping his first clean sheet of the season in Gameweek 2. 

Daniel Bachmann (£4.5m) also keeps hold of second place despite the concession of four goals in his opening two matches, with Watford embarking on a kind run of fixtures from Gameweek 3. 

Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) has accrued back-to-back clean sheets and maximum bonus points and finds himself climbing up the Watchlist, meanwhile. 

David Raya (£4.5m) also moves up the list but I have my doubts over whether Brentford’s clean sheets are sustainable, given the volume of shots they have faced so far.

FPL Watchlist: Best Defenders

Luke Shaw (£5.5m) maintains his second spot despite the lack of clean sheets as he is still displaying plenty of attacking threat and the introduction of Raphael Varane (£5.5m) should shore up the Red Devils’ backline.

Vladimir Coufal (£5.0m) once again exemplified his potential with an assist against Leicester City, meanwhile.

Reece James (£5.5m) is a new entry on the Watchlist. With Marcos Alonso (£5.6m) likely staying at Chelsea, there is a chance that the Spaniard plays the easier games instead of Ben Chilwell (£5.8m), which makes James my preferred Chelsea defensive option. He can deliver a mean cross and having Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) to finish them off this time around should make a huge difference.

Lucas Digne (£5.5m) has dropped down the pecking order, even though he’s taking the majority of set pieces at Everton. Rafael Benitez seems determined to correct the lopsided nature of their attack from last season and is emphasizing creativity from the right as well. 

Ben White (£4.5m) has dropped out of the watchlist with COVID issues and the general malaise surrounding Arsenal. He has been replaced by Eric Dier (£4.5m), who has a decent run of fixtures coming up – even if I’m still not entirely convinced he is the preferred partner to Cristian Romero (£5.0m). 

Rico Henry has been afforded a very attacking role with Brentford playing a wing-back system and is value at just £4.5m. 

In the £4.0m defender bracket, Kostas Tsimikas (£4.2m) drops out with Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) returning to the Liverpool bench in Gameweek 2. Shane Duffy (£4.1m) is above Tino Livramento (£4.0m) because of Brighton’s immediate fixtures but I do believe the latter is more likely to retain his spot in the team long term. 

FPL Watchlist: Best Midfielders

Mohamed Salah (£12.6m), Bruno Fernandes (£12.1m) and Son Heung-min (£10.0m) retain the top spots but Jack Grealish (£8.0m) replaces Riyad Mahrez (£9.0m) as my preferred Manchester City midfielder. Pep Guardiola has talked about Grealish adding more goals to his game and I think he is a more secure starter than the Algerian going forward, especially after the performance of Gabriel Jesus (£8.5m) down the City right in Gameweek 2.

Diogo Jota (£7.6m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.6m) both offer ‘out of position’ potential and the former is ranked higher purely because of Liverpool’s kinder run of fixtures but I do believe that Greenwood is less prone to rotation short term.

With 24 points over the first two Gameweeks, Said Benrahma’s (£6.2m) inclusion is a bit of a ‘no-brainer’. I had my doubts about the Algerian but he looks to have settled in the top flight and he is making a mockery of his budget price tag.

Dele Alli (£6.5m) may be operating slightly deeper than we’d like in some games but his appeal is enhanced with confirmation that he’s on penalty duties whenever Harry Kane (£12.3m) is absent, although this might not be all that often given the news that emerged from north London on Wednesday. Unlike Lucas Moura (£6.5m), I think Alli’s spot in the team is very secure and he’s a great budget pick for their upcoming run of fixtures.

Raphinha (£6.5m) took a whopping six shots against Everton and with concerns over the Gameweek 4 COVID quarantine relaxed a bit, he’s a great pick for Leeds’ kind run of fixtures. 

FPL Watchlist: Best Forwards

FPL’s top-scoring asset over the first two Gameweeks, Michail Antonio (£7.7m) merits his spot on top of the forwards’ Watchlist. West Ham have a great run of fixtures upcoming, too, so it’s not too late to get him in.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s (£8.1m) spot-kick duties have added massively to his appeal and it’s clear that Benitez is tailoring his attack to get the best out of the Englishman. 

Danny Ings (£8.1m) has scored two goals but his underlying numbers have been poor. After the Gameweek 3 fixture against Brentford, things get trickier and I think a lot of managers will be shifting to Calvert-Lewin after the international break. 

Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) showed his potential to be a game-changer with a dominant display against Arsenal and I don’t think the fixtures should really put you off him. Moving early could be a great differential and the Aston Villa fixture in Gameweek 4 looks prime for captaincy.

Ivan Toney (£6.5m) drops down the list: his attacking numbers from open play for the first two Gameweeks haven’t been great and Brentford’s fixtures start to turn a bit now. 

__

  1. KingPulis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Grealish owners, what are we thinking? I am looking to ship him as worried about rotation/fixtures but feel it may come back to bite me with Pep vocally suggesting he wants to help him score more goals

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      I’d keep for now, especially as KDB isn’t fit yet

      Open Controls
    2. Tinkermania
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Of course he will be rotated. You knew that when you got him. I got Sterling in for the Norwich game and I new the risk.

      Open Controls
    3. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'd keep for Arsenal certainly , then reassess.

      Open Controls
    4. Joey Tribbiani
      just now

      Keeping for (ARS, lei, SOU) then getting rid before (che, liv)

      Open Controls
  2. Skogen89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    What's the best move with this lot: (i dont have a playing bench at all, and concerned about Jota and Barnes)

    Sanzhes
    TAA - Shaw - Digne (Omobamidele - Manquillo)
    Salah - Bruno - Benhrama - Jota - Barnes
    Ings - Antonio (Obafemi)

    2 FT
    0 itb

    A) Manquillo > Livramento
    B) Digne> 4.5 deff

    Open Controls
  3. Mo Mane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    GW Captain Pop Quiz:
    1. Safe Captain bet
    2. Differential Captain bet
    3. Wild captain bet

    Open Controls
    1. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
      1. Mo Mane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I was looking for 3 different Captain choices vased on description of each line.. 😀

        Open Controls
    2. Booty
      19 mins ago

      Bruno, Antonio, Lukaku

      Open Controls
    3. Joey Tribbiani
      just now

      1. Bruno
      2. Kane
      3. Vardy

      Open Controls
  4. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    This guy is one to watch...

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/4808110/event/2

    TC used but his squad is amazing. 12th in the world atm. I guess I'm not winning my country league this year...

    Open Controls
    1. sminkypinky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      My exact 11 now. Slightly second guessing his Smeichel pick but you know, he’s world 12 so what do I know right?! 😀

      Open Controls
    2. Mo Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Great shout Camzy!!
      not going using a BB wth that team though lol
      fantastic starting 11!!!

      Open Controls
      1. Mo Mane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Ignore the BB comment, it is a great team!!

        Open Controls
    3. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Don't we all have this team 😛

      Just kidding, I have Toney over Raph.....

      Open Controls
    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm only 41 points off his score (24 w/o TC).

      It's a great starting squad, but far too early to call him one to watch.

      Have you checked their rank history? 7 seasons played and only been inside the top 2 million once (and that was only 1.4 mil)

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yeah I'm with you on this one, he could do well he could be crap can't get too excited over the first few weeks

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          It's a marathon, not a sprint... and history shows they're not great at marathons!

          Open Controls
  5. sminkypinky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    Yeah so decided to hit early. Think I went too weak on my bench?

    Sanchez
    Shaw TAA Coufal
    Salah Bruno Raphinha Benrahma Greenwood
    Ings Antonio

    4.0 Tsimi Dennis Livra

    Left enough for possible Ings -> DCL ft next week.

    I know it lacks Kane and Lukaku but imo they can wait a bit. This first 11 seems to be working just now. An injury and Rash benching Mason would put a spanner in the works.
    So, what you think of the bench?

    Open Controls
    1. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      When did Rashford take the reigns at Man Utd?

      Open Controls
      1. sminkypinky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Him returning. You got my point nosey pants. 😉

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      23 mins ago

      Would be a bit worried about using it and not having a clear path to Lukaku or Kane in case you want them. If Salah or Bruno out is the plan then OK but what if you end up deciding you don't want to lose them? I just feel like you'll be causing yourself a bit of trouble with the amount of moves you'll likely need to make.

      Open Controls
      1. sminkypinky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        The way I see this now is I’ll be forced to make too many moves swapping the cheaper ones. This season it will be all about keeping the solid mid price players and swapping the big hitters for their hot streaks. Might be wrong though in which case it’s WC time.

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          3 mins ago

          Ah sorry for some reason I thought this was your WC team, disregard my comment then!

          Open Controls
          1. sminkypinky
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            🙂
            Cheers for the feedback none the less.

            Open Controls
    3. ClaudesMackerelelé
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Why no Son?

      Open Controls
      1. sminkypinky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Insufficient funds.

        Or more so: cheaper players equaling Sons output atm.

        Open Controls
  6. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    Benrahma & Antonio looking to double rise tonight or tomorrow?

    Open Controls
    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  7. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    Jordan Ayew was sub last game. Do you think that will continue? He's in the provisional predicted line up on this site

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      He's not great and not guaranteed minutes... and he costs 6.0m. Palace also have the worst xG in the division so far.

      A. Armstrong over Ayew any day.

      Open Controls
      1. circusmonkey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        Thanks, was an auction league question, I wouldn't have him if I had the choice of everyone!

        Any more views welcome though.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Fair enough!

          Open Controls
    2. Hiddenpaw
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Pukki GW5 is a great option too for 6m. I would stay away if Ayew (I were you).

      Open Controls
  8. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    No Kane

    No Gain

    Open Controls
    1. sminkypinky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 2 Years
      just now

      That’s right

      Open Controls
  9. Wılly
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    For draft,

    A. Lukaku & KDB

    B. Kane & Mahrez

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  10. Henryyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    How do I get added to the HoF list on this site?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/howto/how-to-use-the-hall-of-fame/

      How do I join the Hall of Fame?

      Simply sign up to either our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league or, if you’re a member, the Members’ mini-league. The code for the Members’ mini-league is available on the Members’ Home page.

      Open Controls
      1. Henryyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate, Im blind obviously

        Open Controls
  11. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    I think by me using hindsight now, it can help me figure out transfers in the future.
    I kept Gundo at home to Norwich hoping he’d score. Obviously I don’t know the outcome in advance. But what I did know was that his price would probably drop and Greenwood’s definitely would.
    What I also knew was I’d have to get rid of Tsimikas.
    So given that, I can learn from it I believe. Because now I can no longer simply do Gundo to Greenwood. I also can’t get rid of Tsimikas and get in Jota with my 2 FTS this week as I also can’t afford it. So now I have to keep Tsimikas and sell White instead ahead of his good run.
    Hope this makes sense and can help someone in their decision making as it’s not just hindsight.

    Open Controls
    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      This is why I sold Gundo last Tuesday for Benramha
      0.1 up for Ben, and Gundo dropped 0.1

      Gundo could easily punish me tho, but I got lucky this time 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      If I started with Greenwood instead of Barnes I'd be sitting at 199 points @ 13k.

      My reasoning for not getting Greenwood was because I didn't want to book in a transfer for someone with uncertain minutes after the first game or two. All whilst knowing I'd eventually want to get Raphinha at one point.

      As it happens Barnes has been naff & I want to use a transfer for that spot anyway. Technically 13 points and a FT worse off for now.

      Mind that's basically the only regret...

      Anyone else 😆

      Open Controls
    3. Hiddenpaw
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      I feel your pain. I have Tsimi and White stuck with them. I did move Gundo on last week for Benrahma, lucky move.

      Open Controls
    4. Joey Tribbiani
      12 mins ago

      People say dont plan transfers, but planning potential moves is few weeks in advance helps

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yes, even if its a rough plan. I've got a rough plan to take me into GW7.

        Wildcard an option if I need it, but not forcing it.

        Open Controls
        1. Joey Tribbiani
          just now

          I got a rough plan till gw7 aswell

          Open Controls
  12. Hiddenpaw
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    I’m struggling with captain this week
    A) Son
    B) Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Id go Son mate

      Open Controls
      1. Hiddenpaw
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks I did start with him for this week really, Antonio on Monday made it trickier. He was unplayable.

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Antonio didn't play well 1st half and then was up against 10 men

          Open Controls
          1. Hiddenpaw
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            A very interesting point.

            Open Controls
            1. Mo Mane
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Very interesting point, but after that post match interview, he'll get 20 this season!!! lol

              Open Controls
    2. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Having the same players. If Son is fit I go for him. Low owned, playing Watford. Kane might also start.

      Open Controls
  13. jackruet
    19 mins ago

    Rashford is back on training. so IMO this might happens

    rashford goes to left wing, pogba at pivot centre mid role with mctomany or fred. cavani/ martial/ greenwood forward, sancho/ greenwood/james at right wing.

    with that form and versatility greenwood seems to be quite nailed. he can play both forward and right wing. but ole didnt buy 90 mil sancho to warm seat. so greenwood

    might be a sub option at right wing for sancho
    or
    he will be rotated with cavani at front once FA cup, cl etc starts

    Open Controls
    1. ClaudesMackerelelé
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      So all in the same post you're saying Greenwood is nailed ... but might be a sub option for Sancho .... and rotated with Cavani?

      Open Controls
  14. ClaudesMackerelelé
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Non-Antonio owner here facepalm emoji. 2FT:

    Sanchez
    TAA - Shaw - Ayling
    Benrahma - Salah - Fernandes - Mahrez - Raphina
    Ings - Toney
    Subs: Tsimi - Bertrand - Obafemi

    A) Toney to Antonio and Mahrez to Greenwood
    B) Toney to Antonio and Mahrez to Lucas Moura
    C) Ings to Antonio, Mahrez to Son and Bertrand to Livaramento (-4)

    Which one and why? Thanks G's!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      A - Antonio and Greenwood been great this season thus far.

      Open Controls
    2. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Henryyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Maybe Raph over GW if you think long term

        Open Controls
  15. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    I think I will be the only one on this forum going into gw3 without Benhrama.

    Open Controls
    1. Zilla
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I want him but the way I set up my team made it a bit hard.

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Same

        Open Controls
  16. ChippyT
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    White to Amartey or Livramento ?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don't even know if White will fall. Hovering at - 97 for days now!

      I actually don't like Southampton's fixtures till GW8/9 so I'd ask yourself what's the main reason you're making the move.

      Open Controls
    2. Andy
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      You don't want Amartey.

      Yours,
      Leicester fan

      Open Controls
  17. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Do you think with your relatively high ranks, you've peaked too early? 😉

    Open Controls
    1. Lord Flashheart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      no such thing - this is about accumulating points, not developing stamina

      Open Controls
  18. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    one needs to go, one needs to come.

    Who to sell?

    A white
    B Tsimikas
    C Veltman

    Who to bring

    A coufal
    B reguilon
    C Ayling

    ?

    Open Controls
    1. Big dog
      just now

      B
      C

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      just now

      BB

      Open Controls
  19. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Really wish I hadn't started with Son now , been detrimental to my team

    Open Controls
    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I think you might be happy after GW3

      Open Controls
  20. Pino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Do you think City will:

    A) buy Ronaldo
    B) buy another striker? who?
    C) not bring inn a striker

    Open Controls
    1. Del Griffith
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B> Benteke

      🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Probably C

      Open Controls
  21. Big dog
    2 mins ago

    Is livramento due a price rise tonight? How can I find out on advance? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      just now

      http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/Home/IndexAndroid2

      Open Controls
  22. ClaudesMackerelelé
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    SO... Harry Kane.... staying at Spurs....12.3m... Watford (H) then Crystal Palace (A)... a man with a point to prove...

    Someone stop me?

    Open Controls
    1. Del Griffith
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Its very tempting I know, but ....

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      just now

      12.3m should stop you

      Open Controls
  23. Holmes
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Did you pick him alongside Salah and Bruno?

    Son and Trent over Salah and Coufal is working OK for me till now.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      just now

      What a waste. Reply fail to Dynamic Duos.

      Open Controls

