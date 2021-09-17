1215
Tips September 17

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 5: Tips, captains, team news and best players

1,215 Comments
What to do with the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.1m) and the suspended Michail Antonio (£7.9m) has been a hot topic among Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers this week.

Calvert-Lewin could be missing until after the October international break, while Antonio will sit out Gameweek 5 after his dismissal last weekend.

Leeds United’s favourable fixture swing and the ongoing Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.6m) v Romelu Lukaku (£11.6m) debate have also been on the FPL agenda in the run-up to Friday’s deadline.

You’ll find plenty of advice on these sources of discussion, along with the usual help with armband conundrums and transfer dilemmas, below.

There’ll also be team reveals, Members articles and videos in this comprehensive guide to the upcoming Gameweek.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 5?

FPL Gameweek 5 Scout Picks features Liverpool triple-up
The Scout Squad’s best FPL players for Gameweek 5
Can FPL differential Jiménez profit from Wolves’ good run of fixtures?
The best FPL forwards to consider as Calvert-Lewin and Antonio replacements

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 5?

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 5?

Our captain poll is also now live for Gameweek 5 – cast your vote on the sidebar of our home page.

GAMEWEEK 5 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

FPL Gameweek 5 team and injury news: Bamford fit, Wilson injured, DCL out
Team news, injury updates and predicted line-ups for FPL Gameweek 5

For more information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

GAMEWEEK 5 TEAM REVEALS

FPL team reveal: Why I am reverting to the template
Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 5 preview and latest team plans

BEST FPL STRATEGY AND EXPERT TIPS FOR GAMEWEEK 5 AND BEYOND

Why Mane could be an explosive FPL differential captain in Gameweek 5
Should FPL managers buy Leeds United players ahead of Gameweek 5?
FPL Q&A: How to fit in Salah, Lukaku and Ronaldo, best Everton mid and Leeds picks
The key FPL Gameweek 5 stats on Salah, City, Wolves, Mendy, Spurs and more
How checklists can help you make better FPL decisions
The Leicester City players to consider in FPL ahead of Gameweek 5 fixture swing

GAMEWEEK 5 VIDEO CONTENT

Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.

USEFUL TOOLS

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 4

Wilson injury latest as Ronaldo and Lukaku haul

