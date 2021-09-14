343
The best FPL forwards to consider as Calvert-Lewin and Antonio replacements

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.2m) set for a spell on the sidelines and a ban ruling Michail Antonio (£7.9m) out of Gameweek 5, many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are unexpectedly in the market for a new forward.

At the time of writing, the pair are the two most-sold forwards in FPL, but should we be selling them, and if so, who are the best replacements?

In this, our latest Fantasy Football Scout Members article, we’ll attempt to answer those questions.

  1. Tabasco
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Would you rather A or B?

    A)

    Sanchez / Steele
    TAA / Cancelo / White / Livramento / Marcal
    Traoré / Raphina / Salah / Benrahma / Bissouma
    Ronaldo / Lukaku / Dennis

    B)

    Sanchez / Steele
    TAA / Alonso / White / Livramento / Marcal
    Salah / Jota / Torres / Gallagher / Bissouma
    Ronaldo / Antonio / Bamford

    1. Levi's 501
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      A.

    2. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

    3. BooYaKasha
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      B Raph for Torres

    4. LLoris
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

  2. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Worth it pulling WC?

    Squad,

    Sanchez
    Trent, Shaw, Dier
    Bruno, Salah, Benny, Greenwood
    Ings, Antonio, Bamford

    Steele, Gilmour, Williams, Amartey,

    .1

    WC squad,

    Sanchez or Ramsdale,
    Alonso, Trent, Marcel,
    Salah, Greenwood, Gray, Benrahma,
    Ronaldo, Lukaku

    Steele, Gallagher, Williams, Livramento

    .1

    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Missing a midfielder in that WC ?

      1. DycheDycheBaby
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Or striker even.

        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Too much Havana club 7 🙂

      2. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Gallagher, Scarlett or another 4.5 striker

        1. DycheDycheBaby
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          I like it

          1. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Too risky to go Ramsdale, cracking fixtures & huge differential

            1. DycheDycheBaby
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Yeah I personally wouldn't bother with the risk. Can never trust Arsenal defence anyway. Sanchez is a solid pick.

        2. DycheDycheBaby
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Maybe Raph instead of Benraham of you can afford it?

          1. DycheDycheBaby
            • 6 Years
            just now

            *Benrahma

    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Who else is in starting line up on wc?

      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Scarlett or another 4.5

        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          They don’t play tho? I think to have taa salah Ron and rom you need to go 442 - I’ve got gray sarr raph in mid with salah and a strong 4 defenders

          1. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Cheers will look again.

  3. Aiden375
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Could do with a quick look over my WC being played. Thoughts?

    Sanchez, Steele
    Dias, TAA, Rudiger, White, Williams
    Salah, Gray, Greenwood, Bissouma, McArthur
    Ronaldo, Lukaku, Dennis

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Similar to what I’m looking at. I’ve gone for Sarr and raph over Greenwood and Mcarthur

    2. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Personally wouldn't have Luk for the next 2. I'd rather spread the cash and choose Jimi or Jesus in his place.

      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thinking of an Lukaku against Spurs!

    3. BooYaKasha
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Downgrade Dias and probe midfield

  4. LLoris
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Will DCL drop in price today?

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Looks close but lots of wc’s being played so hard to say

  5. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Do we think Christensen gets benched again v spurs ?

    1. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Nah

  6. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Any reason why people are keeping Benrahma?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Many probably will grt rid next week

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Keep him for MUN and then get rid vs lee BRE. That doesn't make sense.

        I intend to keep until 7. There are more urgent fires.

    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Could be OOP with Antonio out

    3. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Can't see any obvious replacements and other fires to put out.

    4. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      He was the hottest property a week ago

    5. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Looking at getting rid myself

    6. C-Dawgg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I've been trying to get rid for weeks but higher priorities keep appearing.

      This week I have Antonio and DCL for example.

  7. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    GTG?

    Sanchez
    Ayling TAA Shaw Duffy
    Raphinha Salah(c) Pogba Torres Traore
    Ronaldo

    Bench: Coufal Antonio Perica
    0 FT, 1.1m ITB

  8. Billybigspuds
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Just ditched for raphina. Hoping nobody tells me that was a bad idea

  9. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Why aren't we allowed swears on here? Even the 's' one is blocked. I thought this place was to vent.

    Even Mark says naughty words on Blackbox from time to time.

    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Piss off

  10. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Will my team survive against all the Lukaku/Ronaldo mayhem?
    Planning to get Lukaku in GW7. Did Wilson to Bamford earlier this week.

    Sa
    TAA Shaw AWB
    Salah(c) Bruno Raph Gray Gilmour
    Bamford Ings

    Foster Amartey Livra Antonio

    0itb 0ft

  11. Viva Ronaldo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Must say, for a members article there wasn't anything too insightful that a non-member couldn't have worked out from the comments section.

    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      just now

      The case for most articles I assume, even xG etc. data is easy to find now for us plebs

  12. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Is sarr a good pick for the next 3? In search of a differential to catch up in my mini league.

  13. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    For those planning on WC GW7:
    How many Chelsea are you planning on bringing in? I’m starting to think I might be able to keep my WC as I’m really only interested in a defender and Lukaku.

  14. Paddyburns
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Sanchez
    Shaw, TAA, Tierney, Williams
    Mount, Jota, Torres, Gray
    Ronaldo, Lukaku

    Bench, Foster, Sissoko, Livra, Antonio

    1 FT, 1.8 ITB. Any suggestions?

