Why Mane could be an explosive FPL differential captain in Gameweek 5

In Gameweek 5, Liverpool face Crystal Palace and Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) will be very highly captained.

However, if you are one of those Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who is actively looking for differential captaincy options each week, who are potentially more explosive, then this article may be for you.

Against Crystal Palace, I expect to see a much less open game than the one we saw at Leeds United in Gameweek 4. Therefore, for the sake of accuracy, I will use the Burnley game at home in Gameweek 2 as the sample match for assessing Liverpool assets against compact defences.

SALAH’S FORM

There is no denying Salah’s rich vein of goalscoring form at the moment, with three Premier League goals so far this season.

He also had a goal ruled out against Burnley in Gameweek 2.

Though it was correctly given as offside, the way Salah opened his body up to curl the ball past Nick Pope (£5.5m) was impressive.

In the second half, after chesting the ball down from a Kostas Tsimikas (£4.1m) cross, his ability to manoeuvre in tight spaces and engineer a shot for himself also stood out.

However, there is a case to be made against Salah against more compact defences. Whilst Diogo Jota (£7.7m) tends to drift closer to goal, Salah would often retreat to the edge of the penalty box instead to get more shooting opportunities.

This is not to say Salah is not lethal in these sorts of positions though. We have seen numerous past occasions where he was able to curl one in from the edge of the penalty box.

MANE CENTRAL

  1. Lignja
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Taa, Shaw, White, Coady
    Salah, Jota, Grealish, Raphina, Benrahma
    Ronaldo

    Antonio, Amartey, 4.5

    A. Save ft
    B. Amartey to Wiliams

    1ft 0.3m itb

    1. Moose™
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Save imo

  2. mojoindojo
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Laporte doubt this gw?

    1. Lingard’s Shin Guards
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      out

  3. Moose™
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Sanchez

    TAA Shaw Coufal Livramento

    Salah Bruno Gray Benny

    CR7 Antonio*

    Steele Gilmour Tsimikas Scarlett

    1FT & 0.3ITB

    Potentially playing with 10 players only. Bench is horrible obviously. WC?

    A. Yay
    B. Nay

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      You really want to hit your WC now with not enough time left to decide on what is best for your WC team?

      1. Moose™
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Already have few choices of players in my mind.. but, still not convinced to WC.. I think a (-4) would do it.. but, I dont like to take hits..

    2. Müller Light
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Stick, you'll have 11 to start, Gilmour will play.

      1. Moose™
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Gilmour dropped last week?

  4. Evasivo
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    GTG?

    Sanchez
    Tsimikas Ayling TAA
    Bissouma Torres Salah(vc) Gundo Raph
    Ronaldo(C) Ings

    Steele Coufal Livra Antonio
    £0.1ITB & 1FT

  5. Old Gregg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA-Shaw-Reguillon-White
    Salah-ESR-Traore-Benrahmab- Raph
    CR7

    Antonio-Taimikas-perica

    1FT 3.9 ITB

    Which move please

    A) perica > Bam bam
    B) Antonio > Lukaka
    C) Tsimikas > Semedo
    D) reguillon > semedo

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      C seems logical

  6. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    never thought I would be sat here refreshing a random leeds forum waiting for some more raph info

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Haha. For FPL I hope he’s fit, but as a Newcastle fan I hope he’s out!

    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Let us know when you have some news then mate

    3. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      The things fpl do to us!

      1. Miniboss
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        And as in all unhealthy relationships, we stick to it year after year.

  7. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Amazing or insane?
    Raph+Ings >> Torres+ASM (-4).

    Sanchez
    TAA. Shaw. White. Ayling
    Salah. Jota. Raph. Sarr
    Ronaldo. Ings
    (Foster, Gilmour, Livramento, Antonio*)

    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Could be either tbh, fun moves though

  8. tim
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    GTG?

    Sanchez
    Taa Shaw Amartey
    Salah(C) Greenwood Ben Torres
    Toney Ronaldo Dennis

    Foster, Tsimi, Bissouma, Coufal

    CHEERS LADS!

    1. tim
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Saving transfers and money for Lukaku

    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep good luck

      1. tim
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

  9. Thomas Magnum
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Please help, Webster to?
    A) Matip -4
    B) Semedo -4
    C) other defender up to 5.0 -4
    Or bench Webster (-65 fpl stats) and play Gilmour and hope Webster returns soon and not drop too much

    1. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I think Konate will start with van Dijk.

      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        surely konate first game will be midweek carabao

    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

  10. Mahjongking
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Those on wc still keeping raphinha?

    1. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      can you pls decide for me!
      im likely bringing back antonio on wc so can't handle both out

    2. Stupendous
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Debating moving him on

  11. Stupendous
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Thoughts?

    Sanchez
    Marcal Clady Taa James Cancelo
    Jota Salah Gray
    Lukaku Ronaldo

    Steer Sissoko Bissouma Scarlett

    1. Stupendous
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Coady

  12. Milkman Bruno
    1 min ago

    How’s this lot look?

    Sa
    Trent, Dias, Semedo, Marcal
    Salah, Kdb, Jota, Raphina
    Jesus, Bamford

    Williams, Sissoko, 4.5 .3itb

    1. Stupendous
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Different but not for me

  13. wazzaaa
    1 min ago

    marcal or semedo

  14. MikeyMitz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Hey Gents,

    On a WC and need help finalizing my budget options:

    Sa
    Dias, Digne, Dias, TAA
    Salah(c), Dallas, Raphina, Gallagher
    Ronaldo, Lukaku
    (Steele, Sissoko, Cucho, Livramento)

    I am torn between Dallas or Albrighton and I've gone for Sissoko as my 4.5 as I like that he's getting 90 minutes and playing further forward. My Cucho pick is in hopes of him earning the starting job (at 5.0).

    Any advice on the above and who to fill the 5.4 spot (Dallas, Albrighton, or someone else?)

    Cheers!

  15. Crazy Train
    • 10 Years
    just now

    WC draft, how's she looking guys?

    Guaita
    TAA James Marcal Semedo
    Salah Pogba Doucoure Raph
    Ronald Lukaku

    (Gunn Sissoko Omobami Scarlet)

