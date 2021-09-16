271
FPL Q&A: How to fit in Salah, Lukaku and Ronaldo, best Everton mid and Leeds picks

The template is finally being shaken up, with Michail Antonio (£7.9m) and Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) having been shipped by nearly a million managers this week.

With that in mind, I thought it would be a good time to use the tools and data in the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area to help answer some questions from the FPL community.

Q: Who is the best Everton midfield option? (@smallccapitalt)

A. Everton have a bunch of good midfield options – Demarai Gray (£5.7m), Andros Townsend (£5.4m) and even Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.5m) have already notched multiple attacking returns. Out of the three, I think Gray is the standout. As the below table from the last three Gameweeks shows, despite scoring three goals from as many shots on target, he is top amongst their midfielders for expected goals (xG, 0.78) and third for chances created (three). With Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.2m) injured, Benitez is likely going to look from goals from his midfielders and I think Gray offers great value at just £5.7m. 

Q: Who is the best forward under £6.5m to replace Ivan Toney? (@anathelana)

A: There’s very limited choice in the £6.5-and-below striker price bracket. Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.5m), Adam Armstrong (£6.0m) and Emmanuel Dennis (£5.2m) are some of the candidates but the standout in my opinion by some distance is Teemu Pukki (£5.9m). Norwich have failed to impress so far but it is worth mentioning that the Canaries were bottom of the Season Ticker for Gameweek 1-4. However, as the below image shows, they are top of the same ticker for Gameweeks 5-8. Norwich’s season starts now and Pukki is clearly their talisman. At just £5.9m and with very low ownership, he’s a great pick for the next four weeks. 

Q: Who would you pick between Patrick Bamford or Raphinha as a Leeds asset for the next three fixtures if you’re only going with one? (@FPLPHD)

A: Without going into the value/price argument, first let’s compare their numbers using the Comparison Tool in the Premium Members Area, starting off with assist potential. As the below image shows, it’s no shock that Raphinha (£6.5m) leads the way for chances created (seven to two) but the Brazilian’s numbers are not that great in isolation. Seven chances created over four matches is less than two a game and only one of those was deemed to be a ‘big chance’. 

In terms of goal threat, Patrick Bamford’s (£7.9m) numbers are impressive. He has been afforded nearly double (23 to 12) the penalty area touches compared to Raphinha and has taken 10 shots in the box to the Brazilian’s three, more than triple. The fact that Raphinha averages less than one shot in the box is not great.

When you add penalty-taking duties to Bamford’s repertoire, I think it’s pretty clear that despite the difference in price, the forward is the superior Leeds’ attacking asset. Raphinha’s numbers are likely to improve with the easier run of fixtures, of course, and he’s also a good asset in isolation. 

Q: Differential punts for Wildcarders in each position? (@FPLJames23)

A: I’ll skip the goalkeepers and start in defence. I think Nelson Semedo (£4.9m) is a great pick, his numbers versus Marcal (£4.6m) have been covered in detail in this piece by Neale. The fact that the Brazilian outscored him significantly last week means that the Portuguese will continue to go under the radar. If Semedo is too mainstream for you, then I would suggest Kieran Tierney (£4.9m). Arsenal switch to a back three in possession with the right-back tucking in to help the defence, so Tierney plays pretty much as a left-winger.  

In midfield, my pick would be Ismaila Sarr (£6.0m). Watford could not have asked for better opponents in the next three matches: Norwich, Newcastle and Leeds. As the below image shows, they are three of the five worst sides for open play goal attempts conceded over the first four matches:

Up top, Pukki is a great differential for the reasons mentioned earlier in the piece. Raul Jimenez (£7.4m) is also one to consider: he’s yet to find the back of the net this season but is posting good underlying numbers, indicating that a haul is just around the corner.

Q: Is Conor Gallagher a must-have? (@KaartikKrishFPL)

That’s it from me for now, hope you found the Q&A useful. We discussed a lot of the topics above and more on this week’s episode of The FPL Wire, so check it out below:

  1. Ibralicious
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Pick one:

    A) Marçal + White + Duffy
    B) Tierney + Duffy + Livramento

    Cheers!

    1. Pukkipartyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A, with Livra

  2. Gunneryank
    14 mins ago

    What i love about FPL (aside from you lot) is that i watch more football. I'm actually excited to watch a Europa League group stage match on a Thursday!

    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      What I hate about FPL. I still watch all the matches. But I don't enjoy all of them like I used to before I started playing this game.

      1. Gunneryank
        6 mins ago

        Sorry to hear that. I only just came back to FPL after about 10 years away, so maybe i'm not as jaded.

  3. Pacer.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Wow that's a strong WHU team. How many DCL + Antonio owners are waiting to see if Antonio's hamstring explodes before making their transfers

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yeah about that!!!

    2. ads7680
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Too risky not to do that.

    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      He starts this, gets subbed early if leading, misses the weekend and Carabao (Yarmo starts that as CF), fresh for Leeds

      That's the hope

      1. Gunneryank
        3 mins ago

        Yes please god haha.

    4. Gunneryank
      4 mins ago

      My boy Fornals is gonna be tuckered out this weekend i think.

  4. Pukkipartyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Is 5.6m (Gray) too much money if most of the weeks on the bench?

    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      4.5m mids are there for that very reason

  5. Konnamoi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Toney+Dcl>bamford+jimenez for -4?

    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yup!

  6. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 mins ago

    Which one becomes a Wolves defender?

    a/ Duffy
    b/ Livramento
    c/ Ayling

    Instinctively I think keep Ayling for depth, but is he really better than the other two? So should I save myself some money and keep two 4.0s?

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        thanks! i like hearing what i want to from people...heh.

  7. Crazy Train
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    This article has put me right off Raphina. I've not fancied Leeds this season but was tempted in to including him in my wc team due to their fixtures, so weighing up swapping him out for Sarr.....(which would also enable me to do Doucoure > Gray)

    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Why? 2 of those fixtures were against Man United and Liverpool. And he scored against Everton.

  8. zizoo10
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Tsimikas owners, are we starting him this week with robbos heavy minutes through international break and ucl post injury?

    1. Joey Tribbiani
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Yes. Even if he comes on for 1 pointer, I dont expect my bench to score anymore than that

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tsimikas will probably just play the Carabao Cup game next week so they can rest Robbo then

    3. Mozumbus
      3 mins ago

      In case of Tsimikas starts, would you expect attacking returns or a cleanie?

    4. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I was planning on, but apparently there is a midweek cup game next week so I expect Robbo to start at the weekend and then Tsimi for Carabao

    5. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Carabao cup next Tuesday, Robbo rested for that game with Tsimikas starting

      1. zizoo10
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Hmm good point

  9. Kushal
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    A. Dcl > Bamford
    B. Dcl Antonio > Auba & Pukki (-4)
    C. Dcl Antonio > Jesus & Watkins (-4)

    1. aleksios
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A.

    2. Mozumbus
      just now

      A

  10. aleksios
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this wc? 0.5itb.

    --Sanchez
    --TAA--Semedo---Cancelo
    --Salah--Raphinia--Sarr--Gray
    --Bam--Jimenez--CR7

    --Steele--Marcal--Gallagher--Livra.

    Thanks.

    1. Crazy Train
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I like this team

  11. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Play:

    A) Ayling (new)
    B) Tsimikas (CPA) - risk a 1 point cameo though

    1. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      A. Don't play risky players with a fresh WC team 😀

    3. GreenAmberRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      A, easy choice imo.

    4. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ta all

    5. linkafu
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

  12. ran
    5 mins ago

    Sanchez
    White Shaw Digne Cresswell
    Salah Bruno Bissouma Benrahma Traore
    Ronaldo

    (Foster Antonio Tsimikas Obafemi)

    1FT; 0.6ITB

    Should I wc? It would be nice to get some suggestions here. Thanks!

  13. The Red Devil
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    My WC side, but want to save 0.1 on it
    Thinking of switching Williams to omo. Thoughts?
    Sanchez/steele
    TAA/Shaw/marcal/semedo/Williams
    Salah/Gray/raphinha/Torres/Sissoko
    Ronaldo/Lukaku/Street

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      just now

      No, you already have 1 none starter, it's asking for trouble adding a 2nd which should be the case with Kabak starting

      Gray to doucoure or Marcel to white

  14. BoomXhakaLaca1
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Start:
    1. Livramento
    2. Bissouma

    Yes times are tough

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      2 - Livra could be negative points this week

    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      2

      Not as tough as they are for me. Starting both Williams and Gilmour.

      1. BoomXhakaLaca1
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers guys, ya gilmour pick is a bit unfortunate

  15. Tsparkes10
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Jimenez, ASM, Bamford or Jesus :/

    1. Carefree Crew
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bamford. Fixtures, nailed, attacking team, track record, stats.

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Eduoard after LFC

    3. linkafu
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Jimenez

  16. JurgenRodgers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Raphinha in for Torres FT?

    Got a feeling Ferran will be rested

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Can't sell Torres if you have him this GW

  17. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bielsa: "Of the 4 centre backs we are not able to count on Diego, Pascal or Koch"

    Makes you wonder a bit about what he calls the players in training.

  18. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Any update on Son????

    1. Joey Tribbiani
      • 1 Year
      just now

      not in europa squad

  19. linkafu
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Save the FT or some move could be great?

    Sanchez
    TAA Semedo Ayling
    Salah(c) Greenwood Gray Torres
    Auba Pukki CR7

    Ward Sissoko Reguilon Livramento

  20. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    In Tenby, Wales, for the first time. Gorgeous place.

