The Leicester City players to consider in FPL ahead of Gameweek 5 fixture swing

The Gameweek 5 fixture swing has thrown up a few teams who now look prime for investment in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Leicester City, who have had a mixed start to the new season, are towards the top of the Season Ticker over the next five Gameweeks but haven’t dominated discussion as the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arsenal and Leeds United have.

With that in mind, we asked the Scout Academy who they will be keeping an eye on from the Foxes.

FPL Focus

Youri Tielemans (£6.5m) has started all four opening fixtures, playing every minute and registering a goal. He comes with the added security of knowing that he is definitely going to start games – something that many of the ‘big six’ mid-price midfielders can’t say – and he has so far made six key passes. His relationship with Jamie Vardy (£10.4m) means that he always looks for the forward’s runs, while he is not afraid to take on long shots himself. With Brighton and Burnley up next, he could be a nice pick.

Fantasy Football Academy

Whilst everyone is focusing on Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) and Romelu Lukaku (£11.6m), Jamie Vardy (£10.4m) has some amazing fixtures and is currently being criminally overlooked. He is nailed and on penalties, and I expect Leicester to bounce back to form soon. This is an opportunity to differentiate and go big on the English striker.

And with Leicester’s key centre-backs now close to a return, I can see their backline becoming solid again and their defenders could haul big soon.

FPL Talking Points

How Grealish fared on his City debut and other FPL Community Shield lessons 3

This was the patch of green I had my eye on for Leicester’s fixtures when I chose Kasper Schmeichel (£5.0m) and Danny Ward (£4.0m) as my goalkeeping duo at the outset of the season. So while a third member of the Foxes’ defensive unit isn’t for me, set-piece threat Jannik Vestergaard (£4.9m) is primed for returns at both ends of the pitch.

Isn’t it possible that Jamie Vardy (£10.4m) could match Cristiano Ronaldo‘s (£12.6m) output over the next five matches given how difficult the upcoming run of fixtures appears for Manchester United? If you can overcome the fear of missing out with Ronaldo and Vardy does deliver, then saving over £2.0m – which can strengthen our teams elsewhere -seems like a big game. Billy Gilmour (£4.5m) to Raphinha (£6.5m)? Yes please!

Alfie Pods FPL

The arrival of big premium players means I’m shying away from Leicester assets until their defence and form settles down. Brighton away is going to be tight and Graham Potter’s men are not keen on giving away space, but, I still fancy the Foxes for a goal or two. So who’s going to score? Kelechi Iheanacho (£7.1m) likes to find the net against Brighton, but considering his playing time remains an uncertainty, it’s has be to be Jamie Vardy (£10.4m). Hedge the bets in the safe place.

Leicester have more than enough about them to go to the Amex and pick up a clean sheet. Ricardo Pereira (£5.5m) and Timothy Castange (£5.4m) both offer a lot of attacking potential from their full-back positions, especially with space to exploit behind Brighton’s wing-backs – but will more than one of them start, with Ryan Bertrand (£5.0m) fit again?

FPL Shake ‘n’ Bake

Ademola Lookman (£6.0m) made his debut for Leicester in Gameweek 4, and instantly looked dangerous, with two shots (one on target) in just 17 minutes. After an impressive cameo, and with the Foxes’ attack stuttering so far, he could be given an increased opportunity to continue to impress. One for the watchlist.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 5: Tips, captains, team news and best players

