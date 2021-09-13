630
Scout Notes September 13

Calvert-Lewin injury latest as Everton’s budget FPL midfielders catch the eye

We continue our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Scout Notes from Gameweek 4 with analysis of Everton v Burnley.

EVERTON 3-1 BURNLEY

  • Goals: Michael Keane (£5.0m), Andros Townsend (£5.4m), Demarai Gray (£5.6m) | Ben Mee (£4.9m)
  • Assists: Townsend, Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.5m) x2 | Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.5m)
  • Bonus (projected): Townsend x3, Doucoure x2, Keane x1

CALVERT-LEWIN INJURED

Everton manager Rafa Benitez confirmed shortly before kick-off that Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.2m) could be out for “two or three weeks”, but did warn it could be longer.

“He has broken his toe. He was training with problems and playing with pain. He had an injury the other day to his quadriceps and we have to wait two-to-three weeks, maybe more.”

Calvert-Lewin had been playing through the pain barrier but the England international now faces a spell on the sidelines, with Everton facing Aston Villa (a), Norwich City (h) and Manchester United (a) before the next international break in October.

EVERTON CHANGE SHAPE AS BUDGET MIDFIELDERS IMPRESS

As a result of Calvert-Lewin’s injury, Benitez switched to a back three formation with Richarlison (£7.5m) leading the line, flanked by Demarai Gray (£5.6m) and Andros Townsend (£5.4m).

However, Everton struggled in their new shape and lacked intensity until they moved to a 4-3-3 on the hour mark. That signalled an instant improvement, with Townsend and Gray adding to Michael Keane’s (£5.0m) earlier strike.

It’s now three goals in as matches for Gray this season, though it is worth noting that they have arrived from just three shots on target, while Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.5m) produced two assists and also had a goal disallowed for offside. 

Demarai Gray’s goal attempts in 2021/22 (shots on target in green)

Meanwhile, it was a quiet night for Richarlison, who ended the match with just one goal attempt and was replaced by new-signing Salomon Rondon (£6.0m) on 81 minutes.

The Toffees won their opener against Southampton once Benitez switched his system at half-time, and his tactical changes were key to Everton remaining unbeaten once again.

BURNLEY STRUGGLE WITH EVERTON CHANGES

A well drilled Burnley side impressed for 60 minutes at Goodison Park, but struggled to cope after Everton’s changes.

Before that, Ben Mee (£4.9m) had converted from a Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.5m) cross, netting on his 200th Premier League appearance.

Elsewhere, Chris Wood (£6.9m) missed an early big chance, as he couldn’t get a head on a lovely Dwight McNeil (£5.9m) cross, though his off the ball movement and running in behind was good for the opening 45 minutes.

Following the defeat, Burnley are still without a win and sit 18th in the table with just one point from their opening four matches.

“We are quite a wise group and they know you have to make it happen. We had a mad six minutes which cost us. We did not respond to their leveller and it killed our performance. A lot of it was right.

The challenge you have in football is that you are searching for the first win but if you come off it a little bit, give the ball away cheaply and they score. The yardages are important when you are on top, you keep up the pressure.

Last year home and away form changed, we kept the stadium quiet but our group is wise enough to know fans change quickly. That is part of being in the Premier League.

Last season we had injuries and were stretched. The performances are not far away but the margins are tight. We are performing well as a team but we cannot keep having a soft 10 minutes against Brighton and a soft six minutes here.” – Sean Dyche

EVERTON XI: Pickford, Godfrey (Gomes 61), Keane, Mina, Coleman, Allan, Doucoure, Digne, Gray (Iwobi 88), Townsend, Richarlison (Rondon 81)

BURNLEY XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson (Lennon 76), Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Barnes (Vyrdra 76), Wood (Rodriguez 86)

  1. LarryDuff
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    This looks like being a very very exciting season regardless of fpl! Buzzing and nervous

    Open Controls
    1. LarryDuff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      What thrash to have at the top haha

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        trash or thrush?

        Open Controls
  2. shiraz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 mins ago

    Have already done antonio + bruno > cr7 + raphinha. Now with dcl being a doubt should i take a - 4 to get bamford in? Or should i hit the wc?

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Probably hit the WC. I assume you planned to do it early in the season anyway. Saving 8 points is decent good WC value, plus all the other changes you get to make.

      Open Controls
    2. LarryDuff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Depends on when you wanted to wildcard and if you feel this is enough to warrant the wildcard

      Open Controls
    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Just keep quick transfers. Thanks

      Open Controls
  3. Soto Ayam
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    A) raphinia in for benrahma -4 vs NEW

    B) play benrahma vs MAN UTD

    C) play williams Vs WAT

    Open Controls
    1. Soto Ayam
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Think raph should cover the minus 4 easily over coming game weeks also.

      Open Controls
    2. LarryDuff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C for me

      Open Controls
  4. GROBARI
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Can dcl survive price dropping tonight?

    Open Controls
  5. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    what are people doing with Bamford?

    Open Controls
    1. LarryDuff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Transferring him in a lot

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      My colleague looks and sounds like Bamford so I'm begging him to step in ahead of the hamstring-pinged one.

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        I think Bamford might have a hamstring pain

        Open Controls
        1. Boxwoods
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          What’s this news?

          Open Controls
  6. osceola31909
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA - Shaw - Coufal - Ayling
    Salah - Greenwood - Jota - Benrhama
    Ronaldo - Toney

    Steele, Livramento, Gilmour, Antonio
    1 FT, 0.4 itb

    A) Antonio --> Bamford
    B) Benrhama --> Gray, play Coufal
    C) Benrhama --> Raphinha, play Coufal
    D) Antonio, Benrhama --> Raphinha or Gray + Richarlison, -4
    E) Save FT

    Open Controls
    1. LarryDuff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      E, two playing subs and a good team.

      Open Controls
    2. Man Chest Hair United
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. Manani
      • 9 Years
      just now

      got both Antonio & Benrahm (and Coufal), I am thinking foing C myself

      Open Controls
  7. Man Chest Hair United
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Boring question but considering both of these on a wildcard.how naield do we think they are?

    Duffy
    Ramsdale

    Too much risk?

    Open Controls
  8. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any chance of a double price rise for Gray this week?

    I'd love to pocket that 0.1 and maybe move onto Doucoure

    Open Controls
    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Slim chance given short week with Friday deadline.

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably not because deadline is on Friday.

      Only has Tues/Weds/Thurs night to gain a second rise.

      Open Controls
    3. Clintymints
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    4. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Damn it, I forgot there is a game on Friday game. Not the best week to be playing wc but can't be helped

      Open Controls
  9. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Who's on pens for Watford?

    Open Controls
    1. Alisson WondHaaland
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      I believe Sarr, not completely certain as there are new strikers at the club though

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sarry, not Sarry.

      Open Controls
    3. ZTF
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Don’t think there’s any way of knowing yet tbh

      Open Controls
  10. LucasMoregametime
    5 mins ago

    positives and negatives for Odegaard?

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Positive: Price, fixtures
      Negative: It's Arsenal

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      ESR may be the better option at 5.3

      Open Controls
    3. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Positive - I have him
      Negative - I'm looking to sell him after Burnley

      Open Controls
    4. Clintymints
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Great player

      Gash team

      Open Controls
  11. Moose™
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Get rid of who?

    A. Antonio
    B. Benrahma
    C. Cmikas

    Only have 1 FT.. headache! Need help

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Obviously C as B can cover for A

      Open Controls
  12. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Friends, please:

    Meslier (4.0)
    TAA / Shaw / Coufal (Livramento, Omobamidele)
    Salah / Jota / Torres / Raphinha / Benrahma
    Bamford / Ronaldo (Obafemi)

    A. Benrahma to Gray/Gallagher/Saka
    B. Coufal to Coady/Marçal
    C. Hold

    Leaning towards A with Gray, but I'm curious to hear your thoughts.

    Open Controls
  13. Mahjongking
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Mount to townsend for free?

    Sanchez
    Taa shaw white veltman
    Salah bruno townsend esr traore
    Auba

    Subs foster livra oba antonio

    Was thinking to do antonio to bam for -4 but not sure if is worth it

    Open Controls
    1. Clintymints
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Nope not Townsend, Bam rumour mill injury

      Open Controls

