Watchlist October 7

The FPL players on the Watchlist ahead of Gameweek 8

We pick out the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are the stand-out medium-term targets based on fixtures, form and value.

Seven-time top 10k finisher and Scout regular Zophar will be taking the reins for this series in 2021/22, producing a fortnightly piece and discussing the rankings by position.

ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

Our regularly updated Watchlist, which is visible on the sidebar, ranks players in each position for the month ahead – or rather, the next four Gameweeks.

This allows site users to get a longer-term view on recommended players beyond the weekly Scout Picks.

Players are selected according to factors such as FPL’s form rating*, club injuries, club morale, forthcoming fixtures and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

The table displays the player name and club, along with the abbreviation for the factors that played a part in their ranking. A key for these factors can be found below the player in the table and looks like this:

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player as climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

Please note that while we may generally only recommend one player from each club within a position, alternative assets at the same club can always be considered.

*points divided by a club’s matches played over the last 30 days

The Watchlist: Best FPL Goalkeepers

Aaron Ramsdale (£4.6m) and Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) retain their spots at the top of the goalkeeper Watchlist. Ramsdale in particular has a great run of fixtures coming up but Sanchez does have a difficult spell in the short term with games against Liverpool and Manchester City after Norwich City.

David Raya (£4.6m) moves up a spot with Brentford’s fixture run looking better after the Gameweek 8 clash with Chelsea. The Spaniard looks great for both saves and bonus points and all the three budget goalkeepers seem like ideal options for those FPL managers on a Wildcard.

The Watchlist: Best FPL Defenders

Joao Cancelo (£6.2m) moves to the top of the defender Watchlist above Antonio Rudiger (£5.8m) due to Manchester City’s superior defensive numbers and the offensive threat that the Portuguese provides. Rudiger is just marginally above Ruben Dias (£6.1m) as the more nailed defensive option due to Chelsea’s short-term fixtures but Cesar Azpilicueta (£6.0m) replaces the rotated Marcos Alonso (£6.0m) as the high-upside Chelsea defensive pick.

Luke Shaw (£5.4m) drops out of the Watchlist entirely with Manchester United’s poor defensive form and daunting fixture run. The absence of Harry Maguire (£5.4m) is likely to affect the Red Devils’ clean sheet prospects significantly and there are better options out there for the next 6-8 weeks.

Kieran Tierney (£4.9m) is a great pick for Arsenal’s brilliant run of fixtures and the north London side have looked a lot more solid with Gabriel (£5.0m), Ben White (£4.4m) and Thomas Partey (£5.0m) in the team. The Scot is often playing as a left winger in the lopsided formation that Mikel Arteta favours and is cheap at just £4.9m. 

Lucas Digne (£5.3m) also drops out with Everton’s favourable run coming to an end. The Frenchman does not look worth his price tag at the moment and his creative numbers have tailed off significantly from last season.

Matthew Cash (£5.1m) has impressed in the new back three system that Villa employ and offers a good chance of attacking returns at an affordable price. White also looks a great option if you cannot afford Tierney and is a perfect fourth defender for when the likes of Cancelo gets rotated. 

The Watchlist: Best FPL Midfielders

There’s a big shake-up in the midfield department with the fit-again Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) replacing Sadio Mane (£11.9m) as the second premium midfielder of choice. Son Heung-min (£10.0m) is also worthy of consideration ahead of two match-ups against sides that have struggled defensively this season: Newcastle United and West Ham United.

Jack Grealish (£7.9m) is ousted by Phil Foden (£7.9m) as the Man City ‘budget’ midfielder pick. The youngster was electric against Liverpool and with fitness back, should see regular game time.

Raphinha (£6.6m) moves up the list ahead of Leeds’ outstanding run of fixtures, although there are some concerns about his availability in Gameweek 8 due to Brazil’s third game of the international break being played on Friday morning. 

Bukayo Saka (£6.3m) is preferred over Emile Smith Rowe (£5.4m) as the go-to Arsenal midfielder ahead of their good run. With Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m) and Nicolas Pepe (£7.1m) knocking about, I think Saka’s spot in the team is a bit more secure than Smith Rowe’s. 

I wasn’t sure about who to pick between Andros Townsend (£5.6m) and Demarai Gray (£5.8m) so I have included both as they’re great options in their own right. 

Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m) will move further up this list once the fixtures against Chelsea and Leicester are out of the way. The ‘out of position’ midfielder is punching with the big boys in terms of the expected goals (xG) numbers.

The Watchlist: Best FPL Forwards

Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m) goes above Michail Antonio (£8.0m) with his upcoming run of fixtures. Antonio is a great option still but the Hammers’ schedule is a bit more daunting and the Europa League fatigue will likely start taking its toll.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s (£12.6m) difficult fixture run sees him drop to fourth with Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) moving to third. The Mexican looks to be getting back to his best after a tough start to the season.

I would have liked to put Adam Armstrong (£6.0m) a little bit higher on the Watchlist given Saints’ run of fixtures but I would like to see a bit more form from him first. 

Hwang Hee-chan (£5.6m) is a new entry into the list: the South Korean looks to be striking a great partnership with Jimenez and his displays remind me of the role that Diogo Jota (£7.6m) played for Wolves.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 8: Tips, captains, team news and best players

  Arteta
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    https://www.arsenal.com/news/wilshere-joins-arsenal-first-team-training

Super Jack is back!

    Super Jack is back!

    Open Controls
  Make United Great Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Brazil have confirmed their Premier League players will not return to England from international duty early [@AdrianJKajumba]

There's that then.

    There’s that then.

    Open Controls
    Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Cheers.

      Open Controls
      Make United Great Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Raphinha owner?

        Open Controls
        Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yep

          Open Controls
    ANGRY PERSON
      41 mins ago

      Booo

      Open Controls
    Dammit_182
      29 mins ago

      It was all going well…was going to hold my transfer and till it over…now Chelsea defenders have gone up and if Raph and TAA are out will be a tad short next week….

      Open Controls
    Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Bloody glad im on WC.

      Open Controls
  tommo-uk-
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    A) Foden & Jota
    B) Son & Gray

    Open Controls
    ANGRY PERSON
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      B for me

      Open Controls
    Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      You don't want another 2 rotation risks in your team.

      Open Controls
      Pep bites Kun
        • 5 Years
        41 mins ago

        Agree. How was the restaurant last night? The menu looked interesting

        Open Controls
        tommo-uk-
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Terrible, wouldn't recommend

          Open Controls
  dshv
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    WC (4th def)

    1. White (have ramsdale)
    2. Duffy

    Open Controls
    ANGRY PERSON
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      2. Both good options.

      Open Controls
    Hulk Smash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    puhd
      • 6 Years
      just now

      White

      Open Controls
  jon.terry.tfh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    WCed last game week. Thinking of swapping out Antonio+Brownhill to Armstrong + Mbembo in GW9. Thoughts? Antonio's fixtures are quite tough going forward.

    Team will look like this:
    Ramdsale Foster
    Cancelo Azp Rudigier Livramento Taylor
    Son Salah ESR Raphinha Mbembo
    Jimenez Armstrong Lukaku

    A little selection headache but I can rotate ESR/Mbembo/Armstrong depending on the fixture.

    Open Controls
    ANGRY PERSON
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Could work

      Open Controls
    Hulk Smash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      No. Tougher fixtures might impact his stats and points output but I wouldn't back against Antonio scoring against any team at the minute.

      Open Controls
    Dokdok666
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Most people wil not like the "no ~4.5m mid/att" approach, but I am considering it too. With covid a factor, we need our benches more than ever, so I say go for it!

      Open Controls
  Hulk Smash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Punt on City attacker on wildcard (probably Jesus or maybe Foden)?
    - City's attacking fixtures look good long term, having already played TOT, ARS, LEI, CHE and LIV
    - They have averaged 2 goals per game despite the above fixtures
    - Can set up the team with 3x playing subs to cope with Pep roulette
    - Can be used as cash cows to fund later transfers

    Or go for the steady, reliable Jimenez or the underpriced stats monster Jota?

    Open Controls
    ANGRY PERSON
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Go for City attackers if you think you can cover their Benching. Be ready to get frustrated tho

      Open Controls
    Dokdok666
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A punt is a punt, do it!

      Open Controls
    diesel001
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Are you sure Jesus comes back for GW8? Read some of the tweets from FFS about the situation.

      Open Controls
  machickenz
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    My final wildcard draft, any changes or suggestions to this?

    Ramsdale
    Dias Rudiger Livramento
    Salah Son Raphinha Townsend
    Lukaku Vardy Hwang
    Bench: Foster White Duffy Brownhill

    Open Controls
    Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Bit early for a final wc draft, but I like it. Duffy v Nor 1st bench or even over Livra perhaps?

      Open Controls
    Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'd be wanting more City

      Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Son Hwang > Antonio Foden if viable

      Open Controls
  Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    A. Foden (BUR)
    or
    B. Bruno (lei)

    Open Controls
    Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      EL tridente
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Cheers all!

      Open Controls
  Atimis
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Which option sounds best?

    1) Ronaldo, Townsend/ESR/Mount, Sarr
    2) Ronaldo, Townsend, Foden -4
    3) Kaku, Foden, Sarr -4

    For now I'm also assuming that one of TAA and Raph won't be playing next week.

    Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Choose 2 for this week, without a hit, and then move next gw on the other player? All the players you mention are decent shouts.

      Taa may play next gw. Raph is a doubt, so choose to bench or play a cameo.

      Open Controls
    Mozumbus
      just now

      1

      Open Controls
  Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Takeover complete

    Open Controls
    diesel001
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Funny how the fans are anti the European Super League, but don't mind Saudi Arabia taking over Newcastle.

PL clubs are becoming a billionaire's play thing.

      PL clubs are becoming a billionaire's play thing.

      Open Controls
      SINGH
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Super League was something totally different. Rich clubs having their own fun and no else to join. no relegations. lots of money for them. no thanks!

        Open Controls
      Hairy Potter
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Becoming? I think the horse bolted quite some time ago.

        The ESL was about certain clubs who have done well for the last 20+ years trying to fight the usual rise and fall of clubs. All at the expense of the rest of their leagues.

        Open Controls
  SINGH
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Townsend or Docoure?

    Open Controls
    puhd
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      T

      Open Controls
      SINGH
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        Really? Doucoure looks more secure plus gets forward. Once Rich and DCL are back will Townsend be justified?

        Open Controls
  dshv
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Is it mbeumo worth like a permanent starter on 3-5-2 ?

    Open Controls
    TheBiffas
      4 mins ago

      Yep. Wasted on the bench

      Open Controls
    Mozumbus
      just now

      Yes. I had him in the initial GWs. Only regret getting rid of him.

      Open Controls
    Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I think with his fixtures medium term, yes

      Open Controls
  RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    What a glorious day on Tyneside 😀

    Open Controls
    Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Who we buying first?

      Open Controls
      Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Carvajal to annoy Manquilo owners.

        Open Controls
      RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        A new Manager!

        Open Controls
      Pep bites Kun
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        A Director of football to manager transfers, then Iheanacho 😉

        Open Controls
      Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Jamal Khashoggi's wife?

        Open Controls
    Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      https://static.fangol.pl/content/8/5/6/856d3ddef941f224f5ac0a34c63f1761-598.jpg

      Open Controls
  GE
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    WC this team?

    (1FT, 0.6 itb)

    Sanchez
    TAA/Rudiger/Shaw
    Salah/Greenwood/Benrahma/Saka
    Ronaldo/Antonio/ASM

    Bench: Steele, White, Williams, Gilmour

    Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    puhd
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Maybe not Shaw?

      Open Controls
      puhd
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Or Greenwood

        Open Controls
      GE
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Need to a hit to upgrade Shaw to Cancelo/Dias, but withoyt a hit for Azpi, but then I have double Chelsea.
Maybe Ronaldo and Shaw -> Lukaku and Cancelo (-4)?
        Maybe Ronaldo and Shaw -> Lukaku and Cancelo (-4)?

        Open Controls
        puhd
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          No, just keep. Sorry I thought you said this was your WC team

          Open Controls
          1. GE
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Oh 🙂 would changed something then 😉

            Open Controls
  15. puhd
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    How’s this for WC:

    Meslier (Foster)
    Rudiger Días White (Tsimikas Livramento)
    Salah Raphina Gallagher Townsend (Allan)
    Ronaldo Antonio Lukaku

    Rip it apart!

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      19 mins ago

      If you're going triple premium, its a good team

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        15 mins ago

        I'd consider TAA as a premium

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Not at 7.5m, but he does rack up returns like a premium

          Open Controls
          1. Mozumbus
            1 min ago

            So a team with 3 premiums minus TAA is no better than a team with 2 premiums plus TAA

            Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      17 mins ago

      Unbalanced

      Open Controls
    3. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I don't see the point of having Tsimikas on a WC. There are several 4.0 defenders you could go for that have as good a chance of playing

      Open Controls
    4. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Personally I don't like the 'Threemium', but that's ok. Why Meslier & why Tsimikas?

      Open Controls
  16. I'M VARANE GRATEFUL
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Which city Foden, Ferran or Grealish? I'm removing Raphinha.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Foden

      Open Controls
    2. puhd
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Grealish

      Open Controls
    3. Mozumbus
      just now

      Grealish

      Open Controls
  17. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Belgium Team
    Courtois, Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen, Castagne, Witsel, Tielemans, Carrasco, De Bruyne, Lukaku, Hazard(c)
    Subs: Mignolet, Casteels, Boyata, Lukebakio, Foket, Theate, Vanaken, De Ketelaere, Dendoncker, Trossard, Saelemaekers, Batshuayi

    France Team
    Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Hernandez, Pavard, Pgba, Rabiot, T Hernandez, Griezmann, Benzema, Mbappe
    Subs: Costil,Maignan,Kimpembe,Tchouameni, Martial, Diaby, Dubois, Guendouzi, Upamecano, Veretout, Digne, Ben Yedder

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Nations league again?

      Open Controls
      1. ClassiX
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yup - 2nd semi-final

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Nice, good lineups too. Will have to tune in.

          Open Controls
  18. puhd
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Canceló or Dias?

    Open Controls
    1. SINGH
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. TheBiffas
      12 mins ago

      Cancelo

      Open Controls
    4. rokonto
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    5. rokonto
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Cancelo is actually not all dat good

      Open Controls
    6. SINGH
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      zinchenko back will bench cancelooooooooo

      Open Controls
    7. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Prefer Dias myself.

      Open Controls
  19. TheTinman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Hi everyone. Just popped in to say....

    GET THE FOOOOOK IN!!!!

    TOON TOON!!

    Prepare your wildcards for February, your teams are going to be BLACK AND WHITE

    Woooooooooooooohoooooooooooooooo

    Hulk this biiiiiatch

    Open Controls
    1. SINGH
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Imagine the look on the Saudi's when they are playing in the championship next season!

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Nice try 😆

        Not

        🙄

        Open Controls
      2. Hairy Potter
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Wouldn't be the worst outcome. Blitz the Championship and bring that winning mentality in to the Prem the season after.

        Open Controls
      3. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yeah, get the beheadings in!!

        Open Controls
        1. TheTinman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          We're football fans not politicians. It's got nothing to do with us. Go volunteer for Amnesty or keep quiet

          Open Controls
          1. ClassiX
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Um...no - actually people can be football fans and have ethics. Clearly not ALL football fans but probably more than you think.

            Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Championship does sound like it should be top level.

      Open Controls
    3. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Seriously - which 100m player wants to go and live in Newcastle? 😉

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        You're either joking or haven't been.

        Newcastle is amazing

        Open Controls
        1. SINGH
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          as long as they dont go to Gateshead!!!

          Open Controls
        2. Nomar
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Never been there, but it’s one of the places I’d consider moving to if I retired. Housing is cheaper than here in Bristol. Major city, so plenty of things to do and places to go to.

          What’s not to like?

          And yeah, if I lived there I’d be happy to go watch Newcastle at home.

          Open Controls
          1. TheTinman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Charming people. It's got everything you need in a big city without being massive. And it's near to glorious Northumberland and the stunning Northumberland coast, which is an absolute hidden gem.

            Open Controls
    4. Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      "Gannin' alang the Scottsy Rooooooad... to nip into the Star for a swifty."

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        I'm on a swift few tonight. Work tomorrow but who cares. My manager is a Boro fan, he will understand

        Open Controls
    5. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Right I'm back away. Have a nice break. I'm off to play football manager with the cheat codes on

      Open Controls
  20. TheBiffas
    18 mins ago

    a) Foden / Grealish, Laporte
    b) Trent, Saka

    Open Controls
    1. rokonto
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Neither or b... trent the only one worth avin

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
  21. The Mighty Whites
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Irrespective of price, would you rather have Jesus or Vardy?

    Open Controls
    1. rokonto
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Vardy

      Open Controls
    2. RedRo
      14 mins ago

      Vardy

      Open Controls
    3. I'M VARANE GRATEFUL
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Party

      Open Controls
    4. Mozumbus
      12 mins ago

      V

      Open Controls
    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Vardy plays every game pretty much, on pens, consistent finisher

      Open Controls
  22. rokonto
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Is Trent price frozen until flag removed or did it freeze when changed to yellow?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Don't sell and you don't need to worry about it

      Open Controls
      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        If he's on WC he can sell and buy back cheaper if Trent drops before the deadline.

        Open Controls
  23. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Best long term pick for gk on wc?

    A Sanchez
    B Ramsdale

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      just now

      I've A, I'm leaning to stick if I WC, don't want to spend 0.1 extra.
      If I had none of the two then B.

      Open Controls
  24. Nomar
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    I really don’t want to WC till GW11, but it’s looking more and more like I need to, unless I take a 4 point hit, which I also don’t want to do.

    Meslier, Foster
    TAA, Alonso, Digne, Tsimikas, White
    Salah, Raphina, Torres ( hanging my head in shame at that one), Benrahma, Gilmour
    Antonio, Toney, Ronaldo

    Only £0.2 in the bank so I could do Tsimikas to Livramento and hope TAA is fit to play, so even if Alonso doesn’t start I could go 4-3-3 in the event that neither Torres or Raphina play.

    Decisions, decisions, eh!

    Open Controls
    1. ANGRY PERSON
      4 mins ago

      Why not Play the wildcard keeping Gw11 onwards Fixture in mind, while also setting up a team that let's you have a decent squad for the next few Gw's.

      Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      just now

      Try coming up with a WC team and then compare it with the existing team. WC should resolve at least 5-6 issues to make a decision.

      Open Controls
  25. SADIO SANÉ
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    a lot of money to us peasants sure but £300m for Newcastle United seems kinda cheap when you've got City dropping £100m on one player...

    Open Controls
    1. SINGH
      • 3 Years
      just now

      it isn't a lot to be honest but a clubs value includes its assets, global appeal, debt etc. given Newcastle's stature in English football over the past 15 to 20 yeas then maybe it is a fair value.

      Open Controls
  26. Mozumbus
    11 mins ago

    A. TAA + Townsend
    B. Semedo + Grealish

    Open Controls
  27. Ógie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Torres scores

    Open Controls
    1. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      lol i just turned the TV and seen Torres score but it was just the highlights of the Italy game.

      Silly me.

      Open Controls
  28. Rochdale_Cowboy
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Is that Bissouma's first 'attacking' haul of the season?

    Open Controls
  29. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, ownwer of Sheffield UTD is the cousin of Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

    I would not get to excited if I was Newcastle fans because pretty sure the cousin swims in rivers of cash everyday.

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      TBF, the Reuben brothers who are junior partners in the consortium aren't exactly short of a bob or two.

      Open Controls
    2. zeslinguer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is worth £189million and PIF is worth £300bn, so it isn't really comparable

      Open Controls

